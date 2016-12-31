High-Dividend Stock Yields Over 9%, 10 Straight Dividend Hikes, Big Deal Coming In 2017

Do you like volatility? It can be your friend in the options market, but when your business model is too exposed to volatility, it can hold your company back.

That seems to be the mindset at CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL), a US company which sells fuel on a wholesale and retail basis and also owns and leases gas station/convenience stores.

CAPL's management has been steadily converting its company-owned sites to lessee dealer accounts in order to create a more stable cash flow stream.

(Source: CAPL site)

As a result, although its wholesale and retail gross profits have declined over the past four quarters, its rental income has grown by 32%, and now represents over 32% of the company's gross profits.

Profile: CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the US. It distributes gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 1,100 sites located in 25 states, and also operates convenience stores.

CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It IPO'd in 2014.

Earnings: Like some of the other high dividend stocks we've covered in recent articles, CAPL's management has sacrificed revenue for more dependable EBITDA and cash flow.

Q3 '16 was especially rough though due to uncharacteristically strong margins in the fuel biz in Q3 '15. Management explained on the Q3 '16 earnings call that:

"The third quarter of 2015 was a record retail fuel margin environment as WTI crude and wholesale gasoline prices declined over 25% during this period. This benefited our dealer tank wagon contracts including our wholesale segment, as well as our entire retail segment, where we saw fuel margins double what we experienced in the third quarter of this year." "It is this volatility that underscores the importance of our dealerization strategy whereby we reduce our exposure to the swings in the underlying commodity market and secure our cash flow to more stable fixed contracts and lease terms, as well as lowering operating expenses. Although our distributable cash flow was less than the same period a year ago, had we not dealerized 75 company-operated locations this year, our DCF would have been impacted that much more."

CAPL also had some acquisition costs connected to the State Oil deal (detailed further on in this article) that were "one-time items that we took a hit in the third quarter. We obviously don't expect that to continue into the fourth quarter."

Stepping back from the latest quarter shows stronger growth in EBITDA (up over 26%) and DCF (up over 35%). The company also raised its distributions by 14% and kept a lid on unit dilution.

Distributions: Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track CAPL's price and current dividend yield (in the Energy section).

CAPL's most recent quarterly distribution was $.6075, and it should go ex-dividend in early February 2017.

Distribution Coverage: After bottoming out in Q2 '16, CAPL's coverage/unit has been steady at 1.06x over the past two quarters. Management reiterated on the Q3 '16 release that it's targeting a coverage factor of at least 1.1x, and 6% to 7% distribution/unit growth in 2016.

CAPL has had 10 straight quarterly distribution hikes:

Options: We've added this trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table which tracks income-producing trades for over 25 other stocks on a daily basis.

The April 2017 $25.00 put strike currently has a bid of $.85, which gives you a breakeven of $24.15. However, the ask price is $2.00, so you should be able to do better than the yield listed below:

Due to its shares being priced just above $25.00, CAPL doesn't currently have any attractive covered call trades (its option strikes are in $5.00 increments), but our Covered Calls Table can give you details on over 25 other income-producing trades.

A Big Deal Is Coming In 2017: CAPL's parent company, CST Brands (NYSE:CST), is being bought out by a subsidiary of industry giant Couche-Tard, Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) in 2017. Couche-Tard will own 20% of CrossAmerica Partners' common units, and 100% of its incentive distribution rights, which will align it with CAPL's interests. In addition, CAPL owns 17.5% of CST Fuel Supply.

As management pointed out on the Q3 '16 earnings call, this deal will ramp up CAPL's presence in the US retail and wholesale markets considerably:

"Not only will it be part of America's largest convenience and fuel retailing networks, with the potential combination of Couche-Tard's U.S. dealer network of approximately 700 sites and of CrossAmerica's network of more than 1,200 locations, the combined organization will also be one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors in the U.S".

In late September 2016, CAPL also closed on a deal which should be accretive to Q4 '16 earnings: It acquired certain assets of State Oil Company in the Chicago, IL, market for total consideration of $43.1M.

The assets consist of 57 controlled sites (56 fee sites and one leased site) being operated as 55 lessee dealer accounts and two non-fuel tenant locations, as well as 25 independent dealer accounts and certain other assets. The locations sell over 60 million gallons of fuel annually through supply contracts with Marathon (NYSE:MRO), Citgo, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and others, further expanding the Partnership's current operations in the Chicago market where it supplies over 79 million gallons to approximately 60 sites on an annual basis.

Last week, CAPL announced that it completed a transaction with a leading institutional real estate investor for the sale and leaseback of the State Oil acquisition properties acquired for net proceeds of approximately $25M.

(Source: CAPL site)

Valuations: CAPL looks cheap on a price/sales basis, but is commanding a premium price/book valuation.

Analysts Price Targets: However, it does look cheap vs. analysts' average price target; it's currently around 14% below the $28.89 target price.

CAPL has been left behind in the post-election rally and is down year-to-date in 2016.

Financials: No joy here. These numbers look weak vs. very broad industry averages. It seems to us, though, that CAPL's operating margins should improve as it converts more units to lessee rental operations, via sale leasebacks, provided it gets favorable terms.

For example, CAPL entered into a lease agreement with a 6.5% capitalization rate under which it will lease 17 properties from the State Oil deal, for an initial period of 15 years with an additional 15 years of renewal options. That 6.5% cap rate sure beats a 1.81% operating margin.

If it does enough of these sale leasebacks, it should decrease the size of the company's asset base, which would potentially improve its ROA if the cap rates are attractive.

Another plus for this sale leaseback, the proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce debt under the Partnership's revolving credit agreement. It could continue to winnow down debt with future sale leasebacks.

Debt: Management commented on the company's balance sheet on the Q3 earnings call:

"We are continuing to take steps to strengthen our balance sheet. We ended the third quarter 2016 with $57 million of available capacity on a revolver. Our leverage ratio was 4.5 times at September 30, 2016, following the State Oil acquisition."

CAPL's revolver doesn't come due until 2019.

(Source: CAPL Q3 '16 10-Q)

