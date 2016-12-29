Trump Trades: Tax-Cut Implications Will Be HUUUUUGE

This article will provide details, strategies, and specific stock selections to take advantage of the 2017's likely outcomes.

We entered 1981 with a favorable backdrop for equity appreciation. However, the tax cut initiative's introduction into Congress triggered a wave of selling that contributed to a 25% market correction.

We enter 2017 in a similar position as we did in 1981 - with a pro-growth Republican about to take office and widely expected to cut the capital gains tax.

Remember the Reagan-era tax cuts? Remember how the stock market ripped during his presidency? Expecting a repeat of that era as the Trump administration kicks off?

Think again.

One of the biggest mistakes that investors make is comparing one similar-seeming point in time to another. This is one of the reasons why 90% of day traders lose money (the extensive reliance on past patterns to make trading decisions).

The lesson is simple - investors should always view each situation for what it is (and not in comparison to something that seemed similar in the past). Sure, the coin may come up heads again but not necessarily for the same reason. In fact, there are usually too many variables to match scenarios closely enough to draw accurate conclusions.

As for the coming year, CNBC had a great segment on the differences between 1981 and the situation as we enter 2017.

I took particular note of the guest's thoughts on taxes:

"People like to compare Reagan and Trump and it is similar, because everyone knew going into 1981 that Reagan was going to cut tax rates (which he did). So you had an 8% rally from Election Day that year until the end of the year. Why? Because there were no sellers. What happened at the beginning of 1981? Down 5%... Interest rates matter a lot more than tax rates. Reagan cut the top marginal rate from 70% to 50% in 1981... but the Fed raised rates and a recession started in August 1981."

He stated, admittedly, that the market tripled during the last six years of the Reagan presidency. However, but it did so off of a PE ratio of 8 as opposed to today's 19 (in a tough interest rate environment, no less).

Beyond all that, investors should be careful about selling on January 3. Looking back in history, tax cuts have often been retroactive but only to the date when the proposal was introduced in Congress. For example, the 1997 and 2003 tax cuts were retroactive to May. In 1981, the lower capital gains rate was retroactive to June 9.

What's worse? Well, by coincidence or otherwise, after the 1981 proposal was introduced into Congress, the market dropped by about 25% over the next 14 months.

Click to enlarge

So How Do We Make Money On This?

Quite clearly, investors are anticipating that capital gains tax will be cut next year. Regardless of when that goes into effect next year, why should anyone sell their winners this year and pay higher rates? Along the same lines, why keep your losers until next year when the tax-loss write-off is worth more this year?

We've seen this in the recent market action (grinding higher). I'm also seeing it in my Risk/Reward charts. It's been a LONG time since I saw so many stocks at Risk/Reward highs at the same time as seeing so many stocks at Risk/Reward lows. This phenomenon is reminiscent of the Hindenburg Omen. Out of curiosity, I googled the Omen and found that one triggered on December 2.

If this plays out the way I suspect, savvy investors might make a ton of money in January by shorting challenged stocks that are near Risk/Reward highs while buying promising stocks that are near Risk/Reward lows. That's always been a good strategy but the tax-cut wild card could take things to a whole new level, possibly starting as early as next week (but possibly delayed until the tax cut initiative is introduced in Congress).

Here are a couple of representative examples. I am adding both to my Official 1% Portfolio effective immediately.

1. Buy Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Seeking Alpha is strewn with contributors who have written favorably about MRIN. The latest article did a great job of laying out the company's potential. However, at the time, I felt it premature to sound the "all-clear".

In fact, I still believe the company has challenges ahead. However, it's closer to regaining momentum than it's been in years. At the same time, the shares are 40% cheaper than they started the year. As a result, three of its financial ratios are now at levels that have traditionally presaged outperformance when occurring simultaneously:

Its EV-to-Sales ratio is under 1

Its EV-to-R&D ratio is under 2

Despite being in R&D mode, the company has delivered positive free cash flow in recent quarters

Investors can review past Seeking Alpha articles on MRIN to get a good overview. To that body of work, I will add the following:

Until recently, MRIN's software offering was 10 years old and in desperate need of renovation. The company has moved its code base from MySQL to a more modern technology stack featuring Apache, Hadoop, etc. The result is a product with faster reporting, higher performance, and more scalability.

While upgrading its platform, competitor Kenshoo has flourished. I believe that Kenshoo now has over $6B of ad spend going through its platform, which challenges MRIN's once-dominant position. The company has grown on the strength of its social capabilities, but MRIN's new offering promises to largely close the gap.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) also competes but has reportedly fallen out of favor. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) has its supporters but allegations of bad faith business operations abound. Other competitors include Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), but they have inherent conflicts of interest (being the Internet's top sellers of ad space).

Increasingly, MRIN's comps are not holistic players. The lines between search, social, and display are blurring. This gives MRIN an advantage as it comes out with its re-architected and holistic solution. Having one of the latest and greatest offerings in the market will lend itself to M&A potential. MRIN's platform is a natural fit for traditional marketing platforms (like Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), ADBE, SAP (NYSE:SAP), and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL)).

Bottom Line: MRIN's transformation could be game changing. At the very least, it is critical to the company's future. There's still more work to do and that work should be expected to take longer than expected. However, the stock is already pricing in a lot of negatives.

This situation has been exacerbated by tax selling as investors scramble to take losses ahead of anticipated Trump administration tax cuts (which will devalue capital losses, just as they will be beneficial to capital gains).

Again, it's still too early to get too constructive on this name. However, with the stock sitting near risk/reward lows, I believe it makes sense to initiate a Speculative position.

Click to enlarge

2. Short Angie's List (NASDAQ:ANGI)

A while back, I shorted Angie's List in my personal account with good success. Since then, I believe its position has only deteriorated, especially relative to the competition, especially Thumbtack (Private:TACK) and HomeAdvisor (with Amazon Home Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook, Google AdWords Express, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) all posing competitive threats, as well).

It's important to note that ANGI isn't viewed to be the leading player in the market. In September 2015, Thumbtack raised $125 million at a pre-money valuation of $1.18 billion (said to be about 10x revenues). Heavy hitters like Tiger Global Management ponied up funds, lending credibility to this fast-growing company. Thumbtack has over 200,000 active professionals on their platform and continues to operate unprofitably as it focuses on growing market share.

Meanwhile, IAC's (NASDAQ:IAC) HomeAdvisor grew 35% in its most recent quarter, posting $133.6M in revenue and $12.8M in operating income. By comparison, ANGI recorded $79.8M of revenue in its most recent quarter and negative $16.8M in net income. Per IAC's 10-Q, HomeAdvisor's revenue increase was "due primarily to 39% growth at the HomeAdvisor domestic business and 17% growth at the HomeAdvisor international business. HomeAdvisor domestic revenue growth was driven by a 48% increase in Paying SPs and a 27% increase in service requests." ANGI's "growth" was negative 8.3%.

It should be noted that ANGI recently restarted its search for strategic alternatives, a process it went through back in October of 2014. It should also be noted that ANGI rebuffed an acquisition bid from IAC last year (at approximately the same valuation as it has today).

These things have placed a perceived floor under the shares. However, in the year that has passed, Thumbtack and HomeAdvisor have gotten much stronger, while ANGI has become much weaker. Heightening competition (and the market's preference for freemium-type business models) has forced ANGI to make a risky decision - it has removed its paywall to move from a pure subscription model to a freemium model.

Traditionally, such transitions are painful. For example, when a software company moves from an on-premise model to a cloud model, the stock typically suffers until the cloud revenue exceeds the on-premise revenue. More broadly speaking, as long as a company's largest source of revenue is declining, its stock usually follows suit... even if the transition is proceeding with perfect execution.

ANGI's execution thus far cannot be construed as "perfect". Q3 revenue missed Street estimates by $2.3M while EPS ($-0.28) missed by $0.14. In the process, the company burned $19M (one third of its cash balance). This is one of the key reasons cited for why ANGI has renewed its exploration of strategic alternatives. Thus, one must question whether the company can attract the same level of offer it received last year in the face of such deterioration and turmoil in its business.

Despite all of this, the shares are up ~15% since Election Day. This leaves the stock very close to its downward sloping trend line. The stock is also closing in on its 50-week moving average (which, unless shares of ANGI rise sustainably into the low teens, will keep falling for the next two years).

Click to enlarge

In short, with the recent run in the shares, I believe ANGI has become a solid market-hedge short, at the very least. It may be nothing better than a "market underperformer" because of its strategic value to acquirers.

That being said, I doubt we'll see an exit at anything more than the current valuation. Thus, its ultimate acquisition value only puts a perceived floor under the shares. That won't necessarily keep it from pulling back to its 52-week lows... and if a market downturn hits, all bets are off.

Note: Short Interest = 7.5% of float/16 days to cover.

Along with these two selections, my company (Pipeline Data, LLC) has been assembling a comprehensive list of "Trump Trade" candidates. For information on these picks, visit our website and be sure to Follow me here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRIN. I ALSO HOLD BEARISH/SHORT POSITIONS IN ANGI AND CRTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is for informational and illustrative purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action. The opinions expressed in Pipeline Data, LLC publications are the opinions of Mr. Gomes as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice and may not be updated. This content may also be published at PipelineDataLLC.com at a prior or later date. All investments carry the risk of loss and the investment strategies discussed by Mr. Gomes entail a high level of risk. Any person considering an investment should perform their own research and consult with an investment professional. Additional trading disclosures can be found in the Important Disclosures section at PipelineDataLLC.com.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.