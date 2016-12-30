You Can Profit From A Massive Discount On This Top Pick For 2017

It is a holding company that trades at a deep discount to the value of its publicly-traded parts.

Click to enlarge

Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF) arose from the bankruptcy of the Singer Company in 2000. Singer was most famous as a sewing machine manufacturer and distributor, but it had also built out a consumer durables retail presence in Asia. As part of Singer's bankruptcy reorganization in 2000, Retail Holdings was formed and all of its equity was given to unsecured claims against Old Singer.

Today, Retail Holdings consists of three assets.

54.1% equity stake in Sewko, which owns 100% of the equity of Singer Asia. Singer Asia, in turn, owns a majority stake in three different companies that are publicly traded in Asia. A de minimis amount of cash and no debt at the holdco level. $27.5m in notional value of seller notes from the sale of the Singer worldwide business.

For our purposes, the only thing that matters for the valuation is the Sewko stake, as the cash at the holdco level is minimal and seller notes have been completely written off and would represent incremental upside if they ever paid out.

So what is the 54.1% stake in Sewko worth? We can actually calculate that pretty accurately as most of the stakes are publicly traded, and Sewko consists of only four assets at this point:

All of those subs are publicly traded. The chart below lays out their valuation as of 12/28/16 (Source: Bloomberg) and translates it to value to Sewko/RHDGF.

Click to enlarge

With 5.09m shares outstanding, that would give RHDGF a NAV of just under $27/share. Not bad versus today's share price of $14.17.

That discount alone is easily enough to pique our interest. However, what really makes us interested in RHDGF is a series of subtle movements that suggest management is prepping to rapidly narrow the discount between the share price and NAV. We believe this for a few reasons.

The first reason we believe the gap will narrow is because the company consistently says it is going to liquidate, and subtle changes in the language in its financial filings suggest the time frame till final liquidation is closing. From 2008 to 2012, its annual report included the following line (emphasis mine):

"ReHo's strategy is to maximize and monetize the value of its assets, with the medium-term objective of liquidating the Company and distributing the resulting funds and any remaining assets to its shareholders."

Its 2013 and 2014 annual reports updated the line to (emphasis mine):

"ReHo's strategy is to maximize and monetize the value of its assets. The Company intends to make regular distributions to its shareholders and, ultimately, with a three to five year time horizon, effectively liquidate the Company and distribute the resulting funds and any remaining assets to its shareholders."

The 2015 annual report included the same line but changed the time frame to two to four years. Yes, this may be a small change, but a company doesn't change a line it has using for half a decade without putting some thought behind it.

Second, the company's actions suggest that it is ready to close the gap. Including the dividend paid earlier this year, RHDGF has paid out $15.75 in dividends/distributions since beginning to return cash to shareholders in 2007. Returning cash through dividends has been its main form of cash return and capital allocation; despite trading at a significant discount to NAV, the last time the company seriously bought back shares was 2005 (it would buy back a few hundred shares here and there since then, but nothing serious and none in FY'14 or '15).

But its capital allocation strategy changed this year. Per the H1'16 earnings release:

"In the belief that the market price for Retail Holdings' shares is meaningfully below Retail Holdings' intrinsic or underlying value, Retail Holdings has elected not to make a further distribution to shareholders this calendar year, but rather to use the funds surplus to its operating requirements to repurchase, through open market and negotiated transactions, up to 400,000 shares of Retail Holdings' stock."

If the company can fully execute on this repurchase at prices around today's level, it will be a bonanza for the remaining shareholders (in fact, one reason we were hesitant to publish this idea is drawing attention to the company could diminish its ability to retire shares at a discount). If the company is able to retire all 400k shares at roughly today's prices, it would add another $1/share in NAV to the remaining shares. Based on the volume and block trades in the company's shares since its repurchase announcement, we think it is highly like it has bought at least 150k shares since its announcement, which would add ~$0.40/share to our NAV estimates.

Why would management suddenly switch from paying out all excess cash as a dividend to buying back shares? Perhaps the switch was driven by the fact Sewko's subs are performing well, and given the subs are relatively illiquid publicly-traded stocks, the only real way for Retail Holdings to increase its ownership in the subs is to buy back RHDGF shares. Singer Bangladesh, its most valuable sub, has seen YTD sales rise by ~30%, operating profit increase by 51%, and EPS increase by 59% (YTD through September 2016). Singer Sri Lanka, its second most valuable sub, has seen sales rise by ~20% and EPS rise by ~38% (again, through September 2016). Both are growing their store bases and doing other things that could drive significant near-term growth (Singer Sri Lanka launched a Visa-branded credit card this year, and Bangladesh had a refrigerator manufacturing facility launch at the beginning of the year).

Both seem to be very strong businesses; for example, the annual report mentions that Singer Sri Lanka has a 30% overall market share for home durables and has been voted the most popular brand in Sri Lanka for 10 years in a row. Despite the strong performance, both stocks appear to trade at reasonable multiples: Bangladesh is trading at a mid-teens forward earnings multiple, and Sri Lanka is trading at ~10x forward earnings.

Why does this opportunity exist?

With every stock we invest in, we try to identify why the market opportunity exists. We can identify several reasons why we can gain an analytical edge on RHDGF.

First, the company is small (market cap ~$75m) and illiquid (sometimes the stock goes days without trading). While this illiquidity is a drawback for investors who need daily liquidity, we think it presents an opportunity for patient investors who are content to buy into the position and wait for management to close the discount between the stock price and the NAV over time.

Second, complexity. RHDGF is a holdco, which owns 54% of another holdco which owns 70-80% of three publicly-traded companies in small emerging markets. Getting to RHDGF's underlying NAV requires a modestly complex Excel sheet to figure out all the different holding company structures as well as pulling up the price of stocks that trade in emerging markets and are not easily found on the major financial websites. It's likely that most investors aren't willing to do that for a stock this small/illiquid.

Third, we think there could be some artificial selling pressure here. RHDGF has traditionally paid a dividend, and there's a good chance that many of its current stockholders have been paid more in dividends over the past few years than they originally paid for their shares. When RHDGF stopped paying a dividend this year in order to buy back shares, it's possible some legacy shareholders decided to monetize a bit of their positions just because they were up so much on it and it was no longer generating income.

Finally, we believe we have two pieces of informational advantage on the market. First, we're not positive many investors have picked up on the subtle language changes in RHDGF's liquidation timeline. Second, we have done significant due diligence on emerging market subsidiaries, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and we're not sure that many (any?) investors appreciate that these companies are major corporations in their respective countries with strong brands and deep histories. They certainly carry higher risks than U.S. companies, but we would guess most investors would give these a casual glance and give them a much higher risk factor than they likely deserve. Also, in reading the subsidiaries' annual reports, it becomes clear that both companies think political turmoil has hurt them in recent years, but the turmoil is behind them and the businesses can really grow with those issues in the past, which could serve as a catalyst for continued share appreciation.

Risks

There are two big risks here.

The first is in the subsidiaries. While we think they are strong businesses, ultimately they are retailers in emerging market companies. War, economic crisis, hyperinflation, massive corruption, and huge currency declines could all result in a permanent impairment of capital. However, at today's prices, an investor is basically paying for one sub and having the other thrown in for free, so we feel comfortable that today's price more than compensates for the emerging market risks.

Second, management effectively controls the company, and it could decide to screw over minority shareholder by enriching itself. While the risk of getting screwed over is a risk in every controlled holdco, we feel comfortable betting on this management team. We base this trust, first and most importantly, on management's history of not screwing over minority shareholders by paying exorbitant salaries or engaging in crazy related-party transactions and instead choosing to enrich all shareholders through big dividends and share repurchases at a discount. We have also talked to the Chairman/CEO Stephen Goodman (who is also the company's largest shareholder), and we've found him to be an excellent CEO who is laser focused on maximizing the value of RHDGF's assets on the road to liquidation.

Conclusion

RHDGF is trading at a deep discount to NAV. As the company continues to repurchase shares at a discount and its emerging market subsidiaries continue to gain momentum, shares should see substantial appreciation in 2017, which is why this is our top candidate for beating the S&P 500 (SPY, XRT) in the New Year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHDGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.