Global Stock Markets In 2016: Best Opportunities Were Outside The U.S.

In the last two months of 2016, much of the financial news has revolved around the rally in US stocks after the November 8th presidential election. While U.S. stocks were up for the year before the election, they were not world leaders. Even after the end of the year rally, they still weren't. Nevertheless, the number of stock markets outside the U.S. that significantly outperformed the S&P 500 was smaller than it was at the end of the third quarter. Top performing markets in 2016 were Brazil, Peru and Russia. South America, which had led all year, was the top performing region. Europe was at the bottom, with no stock markets doing better than the U.S.

South America's stock markets had a truly impressive record in 2016. While the Venezuelan market (the IBVC index) had the biggest moves, being down as much as 20% and up as much as 160% during the year, massive inflation (some estimates putting it over 400%) is driving the market. Fortunately, there is no ETF for Venezuela, so it is easy for investors to avoid it, as they should. Two South America markets - Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) and Peru (NYSEARCA:EPU) - are much better choices than Venezuela. Both are up around 60% in 2016, or more than four times as much as is the S&P 500. Argentinean (NYSEARCA:ARGT) and Columbian (NYSEARCA:GXG) stocks are up in the 25%-30% range for the year, also well above the approximately 14% rally for the S&P 500. Inflation in Argentina also is high, estimated by the government at 35%, so its market performance is not that impressive. Stocks in Chile (NYSEARCA:ECH) have rallied about the same as stocks in the United States. Latin American neighbor Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW) saw a big drop in its stocks in November because of the election, and its market is closed down about 10% in 2016.

Top Performing South American Stock Markets in 2016



Gold line is Brazilian stocks, Blue line is Peruvian stocks, Orange line is Argentinean stocks, Red line is Columbian stocks, and Black line is S&P 500.

Asia did not do nearly as well as South America did in 2016, with nine markets under performing the U.S. and four with negative returns for the year. There are two standouts, however, but these aren't nearly as impressive as the top two South American markets. Thailand (NYSEARCA:THD) was up around 23% and Taiwan (NYSEARCA:EWT) up around 19%. Indonesia (NYSEARCA:EIDO) was up around the same as the S&P 500 and Korea (NYSEARCA:EWY) under performed it by a few percent. The worst performing market in Asia was Vietnam (NYSEARCA:VNM), down around 14% in 2016. Stock markets in China (NYSEARCA:FXI), Hong Kong (NYSEARCA:EWH), India (NYSEARCA:INP), and The Philippines (NYSEARCA:EPHE) ended 2016 much as they began it. Stock prices changed only in the range from minus 2% to plus 2%.

Top Performing East and South Asian Stock Markets in 2016



Gold line is Thailand, Blue line is Taiwan, and Black line is S&P 500.

A third group of stocks that have no geographical region are those from countries with broad-based commodity economies (not producers of a single commodity such as oil, as is the case in the Middle East). These are scattered all over the world and it should be pointed out that many emerging markets produce large amounts of commodities. Brazil and Russia are excellent examples. After four years in the doldrums, the commodity sector began a rally in late winter in 2016, but the rally became somewhat challenged after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election. Gold prices fell significantly, but oil prices didn't, and were touching yearly highs in late December. It should not be surprising then that major oil producer Russia (NYSEARCA:RSX), which had been a strong performer all year, wound up with top stock market performance, up around 47%, by the end of 2016. South Africa, which had previously been doing much better than the S&P, but which is known for its gold production, wound up the year with a return similar to that of the S&P 500. Canada (NYSEARCA:EWC) finished 2016 up approximately 22%. Australia (NYSEARCA:EWA) was higher on the year, but didn't do as well as stocks in the U.S.

Top Performing Countries with Commodity Economies in 2016



Gold line is Russian stocks, Blue line is Canada, and Black line is the S&P 500.

Globally, Europe has been the black hole for stock investors in 2016. Only one market is did as well as the S&P 500 - Norway (NYSEARCA:NORW). Other than Norway, only Austria (NYSEARCA:EWO), Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), and the Netherlands (NYSEARCA:EWN) were measurably up on the year. Finland and Sweden (NYSEARCA:EWD) were flat year over year. Most European stock markets - Belgium (NYSEARCA:EWK), Denmark (BATS:EDEN), France (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Greece (NYSEARCA:GREK) Ireland (NYSEARCA:EIRL), Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) Portugal (NYSEARCA:PGAL), Spain (NYSEARCA:EWP), Switzerland (NYSEARCA:EWL), and the UK (NYSEARCA:EWU) - were down around the 5%-10% range in 2016.

The lessons that the world's stock markets are provided in 2016 were that South America and commodity-based countries are where the most opportunities are as 2017 begins. Investors who want to follow strength should be putting their money in stocks in Brazil, Peru and Russia. Europe should be avoided, as should most of Asia. Trends change over time and portfolios need to be rebalanced at least every quarter. A few top performing markets in the first three quarters of 2016 year lost their steam by the end of the year. The first quarter of 2017 is likely to produce some more changes as well. When they appear, replace holdings from weak markets with those from stronger ones.

