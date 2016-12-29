Recent Returns Remain Far Below The Longer Term Average

It wasn't until 2013 that the S&P 500 Index broke out 17-year time frame, the annualized return (price only) for the S&P 500 Index is approximately 2.59%.

The low single digit return noted above is far below the return the market generated in the 20-year period that began in 1980 and ran up to the technology bubble in 2000. The annualized price-only return for this 20-year period equaled 13.9%.

In spite of the strong equity market return since the financial crisis and more so since the election, the 2+% return is far below the near 10% annualized return the S&P 500 Index has generated going back to 1928. With earnings growth for the S&P 500 companies resuming in the third quarter at 4.3% versus the third quarter of 2015, this earnings growth acceleration is one factor likely to serve as a tailwind for stocks. For all of calendar year 2017, earnings growth for the S&P 500 Index is projected to equal 12.5% as reported by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. And lastly, from a technical perspective, the index remains in a longer term uptrend, and all else being equal, could be sustained into the new year.