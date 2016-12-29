U.S. Petroleum Product Exports Set New Record High

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. petroleum product exports totaled 5.867 million barrels per day (mmbd) last week, setting a new record high in the category. This figure also lifted the four-week trend to a new record of 5.192 mmbd, 29.9% higher than a year ago.

Exports of crude oil also rose to 627,000 b/d last week, and 542,000 b/d over the past four weeks, 14.7% higher than a year ago when the export ban had just been lifted.

Total crude imports were 8.167 mmbd last week and 8.075 mmbd over the past four weeks, up 2.4% v. the same weeks last year. Net crude imports are 7.533 mmbd, 1.6% over the past four weeks, higher than a year ago.

But as a result of the record-high exports, net oil imports fell to just 3.382 mmbd last week, a new record low. Net oil imports over the past four weeks were 4.256 mmbd, off 19.0% v. the same weeks last year. This was also a record low.

As a result, U.S. net oil dependency on foreign oil imports fell to just 21%. President-elect Trump said he would set American oil independence as a strategic goal during the campaign.

Because oil imports from Canada and Mexico recently averaged 4.0 mmbd, the U.S. could reach North American Oil Independence (on a net basis) in the near future.

The trend also has been helped by the recent slump in petroleum product demand. U.S. demand has averaged 19.887 mmbd over the past four weeks, down 1.5% from a year ago, and lower than the same weeks in 2014 as well.

Gasoline demand in the past four weeks was off by 2.8% compared to last year. And gas demand is lower than in the same weeks in 2014.

Conclusions

The U.S. has become the third-largest oil exporter in the world, behind Saudi Arabia and Russia, and is increasing its product exports quickly, as noted above, while domestic demand slumps.

Russia's oil exports grew by almost 5% this year and are expected to rise next year, notwithstanding the agreement to reduce its production by 300,000 b/d, which is voluntary and now doubtful. Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia in crude exports and retained the top spot in exports of natural gas.

