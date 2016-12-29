Another Wave Of Sears And Kmart Store Closures

It appears that Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) is initiating another wave of store closures, with around 32 stores set to close (mostly in April) and liquidation sales due to start next week. This is not unexpected, although Sears likely needs to close many more stores, so I'd expect further announcements later in the year. It also arranged for a secured standby letter of credit facility with affiliates of ESL Investments that should help reassure creditors at least somewhat and give it some additional liquidity. Given the massive rate of cash burn, that additional financing still seems much less than what Sears needs to get through 2017 though.

The Store Closures

Business Insider lists 32 stores that are set to close in March and April, with liquidation sales generally set to start on January 6. Of these stores, 24 are Kmarts and eight are Sears stores. It appears that six of the 32 stores are Seritage (NYSE:SRG) properties.

I believe that Sears needs to close many more stores in order to reduce its inventory needs before the 2017 holiday season though. I anticipate another announcement of store closures around April (similar to 2016), with closures slated for July.

Kenmore, Craftsman and Diehard

While there were previous reports in October that Sears was looking to sell Craftsman, it appears that no deal was worked out. The precarious state of Sears' retail stores may be a significant factor limiting current bidder interest in Craftsman.

I had previously estimated that 75% of KCD sales came through Sears Holdings' stores, with another 22% through Sears Hometown and Outlet stores and another 3% through other channels such as Ace Hardware.

Sears Holdings is at best dealing with significantly declining comparable store sales combined with hundreds of store closures per year. In a somewhat less than best case scenario, Sears is at risk of filing for bankruptcy in 2017. Thus any purchaser of a KCD brand is looking at double-digit annual declines from its main Sears Holdings distribution channel in a good scenario, and would be a vendor to a bankrupt retailer in the more negative scenario. Given that uncertainty, it probably shouldn't be surprising that any potential purchasers may be looking for a very good price before pulling the trigger.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores have also been struggling with -6% comparable store sales in Q3 2016. As well, the number of Hometown stores decreased by 5% and the number of Outlet stores decreased by 1% year-over-year. While the situation with Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores is not as critical as with Sears Holdings, it also is a declining distribution channel.

That leaves channels representing around 3% of sales as being stable, with any KCD purchaser needing to establish new distribution channels in order to gain value for its purchase.

The Letter Of Credit Facility

Sears has improved its liquidity situation with the secured standby letter of credit facility it arranged with affiliates of ESL Investments. This facility is initially for $200 million and can be expanded to $500 million at Sears' request and the consent of the lenders. This credit facility should help at least partially reassure vendors, although analysts have noted that it is a "troubling sign" that Lampert seems to be the only one lending to Sears now.

Sears had limited availability ($174 million) under its credit facility at the end of Q3 2016, although it noted that its borrowing base increased by $175 million in Q4 due to growth in inventory levels. As the borrowing base changes in correlation with inventory levels, Sears' credit facility borrowing base will shrink with its low post holiday season inventory levels. As a result, the reduced borrowing base probably significantly offsets the conversion of inventory to cash during the holiday season.

Sears had $660 million in letters of credit outstanding under its credit facility at the end of Q3 2016, which was taking up a significant portion of its credit facility availability. Sears can free up some availability under its credit facility by issuing letters of credit via the new secured standby letter of credit facility.

Conclusion

While Sears has taken steps to improve its situation by closing more stores and arranging the secured standby letter of credit facility, it still has lots of work to do to be able to get through 2017. Even if it expands the letter of credit facility to $500 million, it probably needs to raise over $500 million more (at a minimum) plus close many more stores just to get through the next holiday season.

Closing stores helps Sears' chances of surviving through 2017, but it also diminishes the value of some of its assets (such as the KCD brands and its Home Services and Protection business) that are mostly dependent on Sears's retail network for customers.

The letter of credit facility also shouldn't been seen as good for Sears' equity in the long run. Whatever value the equity has continues to be transferred to its debt, that isn't going to change as long as Sears' retail operations burn billions per year. However, in the short run, anything that boosts Sears' chances of lasting a couple more quarters is positive for Sears' equity due to the high cost of shorting the stock. That cost often leads to some short covering when it appears that Sears may last for a little while longer.

