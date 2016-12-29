Will Freeport-McMoRan Continue Being A Winner Next Year?

Copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) looks set to deliver a strong performance in 2017 as the copper consumption environment gets better. More specifically, Freeport will be able to take advantage of a rise in copper demand, which will eventually lead to better pricing. Now, as copper prices rise, Freeport's earnings also will get better, which, in turn, will allow the stock to deliver strong upside.

So, in this article, we will take a closer look at the factors that are expected to drive Freeport's earnings next year and also judge how much upside investors can expect.

What will drive Freeport's performance next year?

One of the main factors that will help Freeport get better next year is an improvement in copper demand, especially in China. For instance, the IMF expects the Chinese economy to grow at an annual rate of 9.7% for the next five years. The important thing to note here is that the domestic consumption of commodities such as copper in China is expected to grow at a faster pace than GDP.

On account of robust domestic consumption, copper demand is anticipated to grow by as much as 15% in China driven by increased construction activity, development of more power infrastructure, and the deployment of more electric cars between 2016 and 2020. For instance, during this forecasted period, copper usage in electric cars will grow more than 800% as more charging stations are deployed.

Outside China, the global demand for refined copper is projected to surge approximately 1.5% to 22.1 million tons in 2016, and further increase by 1.8% to 22.4 million tons in 2017. Meanwhile, the production of refined copper is forecasted to grow at a slower pace of 0.2% from 2015 levels to 22 million tons this year and 1.8% to 22.4 million tons in 2017. This means that copper demand and supply will match each other, thereby reducing the oversupply that was prevalent in the industry and affecting prices.

As a result of this balanced state of the copper market in 2016 and 2017, copper prices are expected to increase over the next couple of years. According to the World Bank, copper prices will rise 5% to $4,866 per metric ton in 2017 from $4,650 per metric ton in 2016. More importantly, copper prices will further increase by 5% to $5,092 per metric ton in 2018. In the long run, copper prices are expected to grow by more than 44% to $7,000 per metric ton in 2025 from $4,866 per metric ton in 2017, as shown in the graph below.

Source: Knoema

Impact of copper pricing on Freeport's financials

The improvement in copper prices will have a positive impact on the financial performance of Freeport, enhancing both its earnings and cash flow, especially as the company is reducing costs. For instance, an improvement of 12% in copper prices and a 20% reduction in unit costs for copper during the third quarter of 2016 helped Freeport increase its cash flow from operations by 19% to $980 million on a year-over-year basis.

Now, as copper prices are expected to rise to $2.73 per pound in 2017 from the current level of $2.23 per pound, Freeport's cash flow from operations will increase to over $5 billion in 2017, which is around 40% higher than the expected cash flow of $3.6 billion in 2016. The following chart clearly shows the expected growth in Freeport's cash flow next year.

Click to enlarge

Source: Freeport-McMoRan

As seen above, at a copper price of $2.50/pound, Freeport's operating cash flow is expected at slightly over $4 billion, but as prices are expected to come in at $2.73 per pound, an additional upside of $747 million in the cash flow can be expected. This is because, as mentioned in the chart above, a change of $0.10 per pound in the copper price increases its operating cash flow by $325 million.

Now, the primary reason why Freeport's operating cash flow will increase in such a substantial manner next year is because of a massive rise in the company's earnings. Let's take a look.

Freeport's improving earnings will lead to stock gains

For 2016, Freeport-McMoRan has a price to earnings multiple of 55, while for next year, its price to earnings ratio is estimated at 11. This suggests that Freeport's earnings will grow at a robust pace in 2017 as a lower forward P/E ratio indicates a better earnings performance for the next 12 months.

More specifically, according to analysts, Freeport-McMoRan's earnings will increase from $0.27 per share this year to $1.37 per share next year. This indicates a massive rise in Freeport's bottom line next year as a result of which its stock price will increase substantially. In fact, at an average price to earnings ratio of almost 12 that Freeport has witnessed in the past five years, the company's stock price next year should grow to around $16.50 per share.

As compared to the current stock price levels, Freeport's stock price can rise another 22% next year. This is the reason why despite gains of around 100% in 2016, Freeport-McMoRan still remains a good bet going forward.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has not run out of steam yet. As the points discussed above indicate, the company is on track to deliver more upside in 2017, which is the reason why it still remains a buy. So, Freeport-McMoRan could prove to be a good pick for 2017 as the copper market improvements will lead to a stronger earnings performance.