Does Urban Outfitters' Strategy Of Opening New Stores Make Sense?

Foot traffic at malls has declined considerably in recent times, owing to a weak economy and the rise of omnichannel retailing, which is expected to grow to $1.8 trillion in the US by 2017, according to research firm Forrester. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been a first mover in this space, and now derives about a quarter of its sales through e-commerce. More significantly, it believes it has figured out what the shoppers want, and is making efforts to transform its stores to please its customers. The company is trying to create an unmatched in-store experience which would help it to capture a greater share by expanding its store format and providing a broader offering in categories such as home, beauty, and intimates, besides its BHLDN wedding brand, and the Terrain outdoor living brand.

While several retailers have been undertaking store closures, Urban Outfitters still seems to be in an expansion phase. According to its CEO, Richard Hayne, the US is overstocked in the apparel category, with approximately 10 times more retail space per capita than in Europe. A factor working in URBN's favor is that it does not have a sprawling store footprint; instead, it undertook a cautious approach, which is serving it well now.

However, in recent quarters, the company's comparable sales growth has been driven by its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel, partially offset by negative comparable store net sales. This means that the e-commerce segment of the company has been mainly responsible for the sales growth, with the physical stores actually losing ground. In the most recent quarter (ended October 2016), the company again reported an increase in Retail segment comps, driven by continued growth in the DTC channel, as a result of an increase in sessions and conversion rate, while negative comparable store net sales resulted from a decrease in average unit selling price and transactions. This implies that fewer customers are coming to the stores, and are buying less when they do.

This larger area gives it the ability to offer a broader assortment in the expanded categories, including a petite shop, jewelry and accessories, an intimate boutique, an 800 square foot beauty shop, shoe salon, and over 6,000 square feet of home. This was met with a favorable customer response, with higher average order value and units per transaction. On the basis of this, the company decided to open four more stores in this format in the next 12 months, with sizes ranging from 20 to over 30,000 square feet, which would include Terrain, BHLDN, and a dining experience. However, this gives a picture of a department store, the same channel that has been struggling in recent times to attract shoppers. While the company remains hopeful of this strategy, it remains to be seen whether it will work out in the future. Given the struggles that the Anthropologie brand has been facing in the recent quarters, however, a change in strategy seems to be a positive approach.

