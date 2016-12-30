Amgen Is Top Safe Nasdaq Dog For Year-End Gains

Broker one-year target estimates uncovered the top yield safe NASDAQ Index dog. Five lowest-priced promised 40.17% less gain from $5k than $5k in all 10. AMGN's 22.43% gain ruled.

Besides safety margin, NASDAQ index dogs were screened for payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth as of December 27 market close to further gauge their dividend reliability.

46 of 51 NASDAQ index dogs paid dividends regarded as safe because their free cash flow yield exceeded dividend yield. All 46 had margin to cover anticipated dividends.

The December survey showed 90% of the 51 NASDAQ index members showed safe margins of cash flow to sustain their payouts as of 12/27/16.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high-dividend low-priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs."

NASDAQ Index "Safe" Dogs Covered Three Sectors

Ten top yield safe NASDAQ Index Dogs hailed from 4 of 11 business sectors. These were: technology (7); healthcare (1); industrials (1); and consumer defensive (1).

46 of 51 Dividend NASDAQ Index Dogs Show Cash Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of 51 NASDAQ Index dividend dogs from which these "safest" were sorted. The green tinted list above passed the dividend "stress" test. These 46 NASDAQ Index dogs recorded annual cash flow yield greater than their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial success however is easily re-directed by a cranky or ambitious board of directors or by company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that wherewithal in the form of cash is the means to sustain regular dividend payments.

Dog Metrics Rated "Safe" NASDAQ Index Stocks

Ten "Safe" top NASDAQ Index that displayed the biggest yields December 27 per YChart data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusion: Analysts Estimated Five Lowest Priced Of "Safe" 10 Top Yield NASDAQ Index Dogs To Deliver 6.95% Vs. (2) 7.43% Net Gains From All 10 By December 2017

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five-lowest priced stocks in the 10 highest yield safe NASDAQ Index dog kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 6.44% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The very highest-priced NASDAQ Index dog, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), showed the top estimated net gain of 22.43% per analyst targets.

Lowest-priced five "safe" NASDAQ Index dogs as of December 27 were: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO); CA (NASDAQ:CA); Intel (NASDAQ:INTC); Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX); Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), with prices ranging from $30.68 to $39.40.

Higher-priced five safe NASDAQ Index dogs as of December 27 were: Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), and Amgen, whose prices ranged from $61.65 to $148.36.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest NASDAQ Index dividend dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog

