Mark My Words, Realty Income's Dividend Will Keep Growing

We believe that the more intelligent approach is to “nibble” down or utilizing a dollar-cost averaging (or DCA) strategy.

Dividends are not just icing on the cake for REITs; they are the cake.

For the average investor, it's best to stick with the long-term investment approach.

Most investors know that when it comes to investing, there are two ways to play the game.

The market timers and day traders take the short-term approach, hoping to cut corners, believing they can make short-term investments and predict the day-to-day stock price changes, well enough to make a profit over time.

They use technical indicators and other economic data to make their educated predictions. When their trading dashboard flashes green, they quickly sell their positions to bag a profit.

It's no surprise to see many analysts and investors on Seeking Alpha hoping to cash in on the next big trade, in hopes of timing the market. Many of the headlines these days are purposely designed to lure in day traders hoping to snare the next big fish. Recently, I spotted this headline:

To me, that headline had one purpose; it begged the question, "what will Mr. Market do tomorrow, next week, or next year?" The author of the article went on to explain:

... after reviewing the chart, I submit future rate increases have not been priced into the stock. Based on the high level of correlation between the rise in the 10-year note yield and the drop in Realty Income's stock price over the past year, I would say no future rate rises are priced in. Therefore, we may have much further to drop as I expect rates to continue rising in 2017.

Whenever I see a trader say "technically, the stock is still broken," it tells me that he is a market timer who is looking to buy today with the hope of selling tomorrow. In the same article the author said:

I feel the stock should be trading for $46 presently.

Whenever I see the word "feel," it gets me nervous. It tells me that the analyst is attempting to become a fortune teller without any thoughtful and deliberate course of action. I will never forget the words taken from Frank J. Williams in his book, If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules:

The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don't last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade.

The buy-and-hold proponents argue that short-term trading is nearly impossible. Trying to predict whether the market is going up or down in the short term is a bad form of market timing. The best idea is to improve the chances of an above-average return by purchasing stocks that are priced below their real or intrinsic value.

By arguing that Realty Income (NYSE:O) will drop to $46 per share and waiting is foolish.

There are no catalysts cited by the author, other than interest rate fears, that shares will decline in value. He claims that rates are not baked into the current share price, and he even argues that one shouldn't even "buy until the dust settles next year and we have a clear view of how Trump's policies and rising interest rates affect the stock."

In a previous Seeking Alpha article, I wrote:

… nobody can accurately time markets, and I certainly can't tell you whether O is at the bottom of the cycle. After all, any value investor would argue that it pays to accumulate on the downside.

After a 25% pullback, anyone who expects another leg down is reaching for the stars. The market is efficient and often overreacts (i.e., the Trump Bump), and we now believe that O is trading at a much better margin of safety.

Don't Be Too Cute

I am sure all of us can make great arguments on both sides - market timer vs. value investor - but for the average investor, it's best to stick with the long-term investment approach. This strategy would entail diversifying and developing an asset allocation plan that fits your goals and requirements.

Over the long term, buy and hold investing coupled with a regular portfolio rebalancing strategy has proven to be a more successful approach for the retail investor.

One of my idols is Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money." He has inspired thousands of investors to own stocks and build their own stock portfolio. However, one of the faults to this type of strategy is that it entices investors to trade in and out of stocks too early or too late. So when I see another analyst insist that "I feel the stock should be trading for $46 presently," it suggests to proposed investors that they should just sit around and wait on the next shoe to drop.

In a recent article I wrote:

You just can't get too cute. The art of a good entry point is having a firm handle on fundamentals and understanding the relationship with rates and REITs.

Instead of waiting on completely random events, it's much more important to track tangible measures over time - it's more reliable and opens the door to making money. Let me now provide a few fundamental indicators that help validate the long-term argument. First, let's take a look at Realty Income's historical earnings (or FFO) and dividend history:

To generate sustainable and reliable earnings (like the chart above), Realty Income has engineered an impressive platform in which it acquires free-standing buildings (under a long-term lease) using low-cost debt and equity. To manage interest rate risk, Realty Income maintains modest secured debt (just $32.4 million of mortgage debt), and overall debt is just around 1/3 of the capital stack.

Also, the debt is long term and, for the most part, matched with the long-term lease contracts - the maturity schedule is well laddered thereafter with only $284 million of maturing debt in all of 2017. This protects the company from rising rates and allows the company to always maintain flexibility on the balance sheet.

Keep in mind that Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is rated A- by Moody's around seven months ago, the 7th REIT with an A rating. O had a positive outlook in June (BBB+), and the company is six months in (June-Dec), suggesting that a credit upgrade (to A-) is a clear catalyst in 2017.

Also, Realty Income's income statement is impressively fortified with over 4,600 properties and since 1996, the company has achieved 98% recapture of prior rent on leases re-leased to the same or new tenants. The highly diversified revenue stream allows Realty Income to generate highly predictable earnings through multiple economic conditions.

But it's not just sustainable earnings that I care about - it's dividend growth.

There's a very good reason that Realty Income paid to copyright the name "The Monthly Dividend Company."

I'm certain that the market timers don't care about the 4 words below Realty Income's logo, but for a buy-and-hold investor, it means everything.

Dividends are not just icing on the cake for REITs, they are the cake. In other words, most investors who own shares in Realty Income do so because of the predictable monthly dividend income.

I'll be the first to say (although I'm not really the first) to say that I own Realty Income for dividends (first) and share price appreciation (second).

I know, for a market timer, I'm certain they don't care about dividends, but I do.

When I see a market timer arguing that "after reviewing the chart, I submit future rate increases have not been priced into the stock," it tells me that he (or she) has read the wrong chart. As I see it, the most important chart for the particular security is this one:

Wait though, I'm not arguing that price isn't important - it absolutely is; however, the point I'm making is that there's a different mindset when it comes to market timing versus value investing.

There are clear catalysts to support Realty Income shares moving up in 2017. As noted above, the company's cost of capital has created an excellent window of opportunity to continue to build on a highly accretive platform. The pipeline for new deal origination is stronger than ever and Realty Income sits in an enviable position to orchestrate small and large acquisitions, further extending the moat-like platform.

We estimate that Realty Income will grow earnings by around 6.6% in 2017:

Realty Income's dividend yield is 4.3%, albeit modest, but when combined with around 6% growth, we are content with the 10% total return forecasted in 2017.

As I said, the goal for the value investor is to hit singles and doubles, maybe an occasional triple. Conversely, the goal for the market timer is to hit home runs every time at bat…

Who's right or who's wrong?

It depends on whether you are running a sprint or a marathon…

As a value investor, we make the case that Realty Income is "soundly valued," and while we will certainly accumulate more shares on the way down, we believe that the more intelligent approach is to "nibble" down or utilizing a dollar-cost averaging (or DCA) strategy.

DCA is a popular investment method wherein an investor with a sum of money to invest does not invest the entire sum immediately. Instead, a fixed proportion of the available dollars is invested at equal, scheduled intervals through time.

By following DCA, an investor ends up purchasing more shares when prices fall and fewer shares when prices rise. In this way, it is assumed that investors will not invest their entire sum at a market high and thus, subsequently, regret their investment decision.

At the end of the day (or perhaps the race), it really boils down to risk tolerance. What's important here is that regardless of which approach you take, you accept and are fully aware of the financial risks you are taking.

There are potential benefits to investing long term in a company that regularly increases its dividend. The longer you hold your shares, the higher the yield you will receive on your original investment, assuming dividends increase over time.

Additionally, the compounding of reinvested dividends could generate increased investment returns over time. Investors who have elected to reinvest their dividends in Realty Income have enjoyed the following returns over time (as of 9/30/2016):

The Moral to the Story: Intelligent investors should stop trying to be the hare. Instead, they should think like the tortoise, who understood that what is truly important is finishing the race. If you have a good framework that has been known to work (like thinking of stocks as a business and having a long investing time horizon) and stick to it consistently, it's much easier to build and accumulate wealth… and of course, much easier to sleep well at night! Happy New Year!

We will be publishing our top picks for 2017 in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

