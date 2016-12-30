Why Good Shorts Go Bad (Part 1): Herbalife

I've been a student of history since first encountering the subject years ago in school, and I've assimilated many techniques for examining historical events into my investment process. Even though past performance is not an indicator of future results, often we can gain greater insight regarding future events by examining how similar situations played out in the past.

In that vein, looking at cases where great short ideas turned out horribly for bears might yield significant insight on how one can refine their investment process, particularly when evaluating short ideas that seem compelling on first look, but may not be as attractive as it seems. Most of the case studies examined in this series will be fairly recent, so I'll be the first to admit that there perhaps remains a time bias (as any good historian knows, one can only fully appreciate the significance of events after some time has passed, enough for ideas to germinate and mature). Nevertheless, being aware of that is probably the first step to minimizing bias, allowing us to distill important lessons through contemporary examples.

In this first instalment, I shall attempt to formally concretize some critical ideas and assumptions regarding the art and science of short-selling, and dive in-depth into why the Herbalife short turned out badly despite a strong thesis, intense media coverage and impending regulatory action.

Why Short Ideas Face A Higher Onus Than Long Ideas

In my own investing process, I've always believed short ideas need to face a higher level of scrutiny than long ones because of a few systematic reasons.

1) Shorting equity always exposes you to open-ended risk (no defined downside, as opposed to buying equity or debt). There is no defined 'maximum loss' within any timeframe, although shorting via options would erase that risk. However, most shorts today are done via directly shorting the equity (because of expensive options, lack of option liquidity, etc), which causes higher risk.

2) Time is almost always working against short sellers because of costs to borrow, which can be prohibitively high particularly in crowded trades. Even if one manages to get in early, your cash outlay would still rise if more traders catch on to the thesis and borrow stock aggressively. Compared to a long trade where one can afford to sit and wait for an indefinite period of time, one necessarily has to plan a timeframe and set an exit strategy for short trades (preferably one that doesn't involve incurring high borrowing costs).

3) Management is likely to pull all the stops against short sellers. Although there has to be more nuance added to this point, it isn't hard to digest the basic idea - most management teams will seek to actively discredit a short thesis through extensive PR campaigns or by using the sell-side to do their dirty work. Although the eventual trade might still work out, it could create a ton of pain for those holding short positions in the short and medium term.

4) Short trades that go against you will become a larger percentage of your portfolio. As the stock rises, the margin requirements become more onerous, which means a bad short position starts consuming capital at a rapid rate. Conversely, a long trade that declines will naturally become a smaller percentage of your portfolio, thus allowing reducing exposure naturally.

There are plenty more important reasons why short ideas need to fulfil a higher onus compared to long ideas, but hopefully the ones above are sufficient to demonstrate that point. Compared to long-only value investing, short selling is a particularly brutal game - it requires not only exceptional due diligence, but also precise timing and a thorough understanding of short-term market psychology.

Case 1: Herbalife (NYSE:HLF)

We're all familiar with how this turned out - which is to say very badly for Ackman and his followers. If we carefully examines this case, I believe the narrative can be distilled into 3 distinct reasons why a strong short idea failed.

Warren Buffett was definitely on to something when he said the market is a voting machine in the short-term and a weighing machine in the long-term. This 'voting' process is nearly always governed by the perception of the different ideas and narratives - the more reputable and believable thesis always wins. This is why famous fund managers can move markets in real-time by commenting on a stock, and someone else saying the same thing doesn't get any credit. In any herd dynamic, followers look for the strongest person or idea to follow. In this case, Ackman failed to win enough credibility with his short thesis to generate bearish sentiment around HLF, especially after a vocal Carl Icahn and other reputable fund managers announced they were long. That was perhaps the first reason why the short failed to become a fast, profitable trade.

Next, there is clearly a case to be made for how Ackman misjudged the key catalyst in this narrative - the FTC's expected enforcement against Herbalife. It came much later and was much less severe than expected. In hindsight, there was very little certainty with regard to both the timing and magnitude of this key catalyst, which was a severe weakness in the short thesis.

Lastly, the short narrative surrounding HLF was conflated into different issues regarding consumer regulation, a battle of big egos, business ethics and race. Whilst it sometimes works to generate negative attention around the short, in this case it blurred the strong short narrative and diverted attention away from the facts (which were fairly devastating for HLF).

Taken together, I believe these, among others, are the key reasons that the HLF short failed to produce a satisfactory return for short sellers.

The War Of Credibility

Looking back, I strongly believe the first and most crucial mistake Ackman made was not seeing that HLF had the support of these reputable fund managers. Ideally, great short ideas work out very quickly, with a bearish street consensus materializing within months. This is extremely unlikely to happen if there is a protracted war of credibility between the shorts and longs. No matter how strong, thoroughly researched and extensive the short thesis is, people need to believe it beyond a facts-and-figures level - enough for them to take quick and drastic action. In my opinion, Icahn's involvement essentially ensured there would be no quick consensus.

A good trick to avoid this mistake for small-timers like myself is to check institutional ownership and determine the largest shareholders. Often, the best short targets have weak hands that are ready to dump the stock at the first sign of trouble - you want to see mutual funds, ETFs and large asset managers collectively owning a large stake in the short target. You don't want to see specialty investing firms owning a large stake in the stock, particularly if these institutions are reputable. You also don't want a concentrated fund owning a stake that represents a large portion of their overall portfolio. These are almost always signs that the opposition has signficant research, has a high conviction and is willing and able to engage in a war of credibility.

If there are indeed reputable funds that own the stock, and there is the likelihood they have conducted significant due diligence, it's generally always good to contact them for an exchange of ideas. People are always surprisingly willing to talk about their positions, even to nobodies like myself. This almost always helps build a stronger counter-thesis and enables greater clarity in deciding whether to short. This step also minimizes confirmation bias, especially if everyone you've spoken to thinks it is a strong short, and it seems too good to be true.

A Study In Catalysts

The second mistake Ackman made was making erroneous assumptions regarding the key catalyst. Instead of focusing on a single, strong narrative that proves how HLF was likely to lose money for shareholders in the near future, Ackman focused much of his efforts lobbying the FTC in a very public manner, hoping the agency would be pressured to act against HLF. He essentially staked $1B on the catalyst that the FTC would take swift and devastating action against HLF, thus opting to short the company with a combination of equity and put options (which expired in early 2016).

I suspect his strategy was to emphasize what he deemed as extremely unethical practices at HLF in public domains, in order to successfully pressure the FTC into action. However, as we have earlier established, time is no friend of the short-seller. Ackman made the mistake of staking a fortune (and his reputation) on a catalyst that was inherently unpredictable. Despite the infamous sloth-like bureaucracy of American government agencies, Ackman assumed the FTC would probably act by early 2016, and again assumed the enforcement would be dire for the company's prospects.

We're familiar with how that played out - the FTC took much longer than expected to take action against HLF, and the company even rallied on news that a settlement was near. Although I believe the terms of the FTC's settlement does pose an existential threat to HLF's business over time, markets have viewed it positively and shorts have been left feeling very unsatisfied. This key catalyst has definitely not played out as expected due to too much faith resting on the timing and magnitude of adverse FTC action.

So how can we avoid this mistake?

The best short-only investors that I know never place their bets without some catalysts that offer more certainty with regard to either the timeline and/or magnitude of the short. Good catalysts would offer clarity with regard to one of the two factors, whereas great ones give clarity with regard to both the timeframe and expected impact on the stock price.

For example, there are often cases where the market is severely underestimating how much the loss of a major contract/customer will impact a company's profitability. This means the reporting of financial results in the quarters after the contract loss could overturn the market's assumptions, resulting in heavy selling and a share price decline. A catalyst with time-certainty gives the short-seller some certainty with regard to the timeframe in which the short thesis is expected to play out.

Crucially, it also allows for the short thesis to be either validated or invalidated by discrete events in the near future. This allows for short-sellers to cut their losses if markets don't react as expected when the catalyst materializes, or if certain assumptions were made about the catalyst that turned out to be wrong. In HLF's case, there was no defined timeline on FTC action, and Ackman certainly placed his bets too early.

The other type of catalyst provides magnitude-certainty. These are events which are almost certain to cause a huge move in share price in one or either direction. (There are some great examples of these in Michael Lewis' excellent book - The Big Short). These catalysts are likely to be major lawsuits, impending regulatory rulings, or new product launches. Given the nature of these catalysts, investors tend to use different strategies such as a straddle (buying both call and put options) or going short the equity and long put options as a hedge. However, without a defined timeframe, there is inherently more risk involved as the thesis cannot be validated or invalidated until perhaps much later in the future.

However, shorts like these can still be profitable as long as long-term options are cheap, and the trade isn't crowded. In HLF's case, option premiums and the cost to borrow stock quickly skyrocketed due to the enormous amount of media attention. This means anyone following Ackman into the trade would have paid a hefty price for entry.

The HLF example is instructive in demonstrating how catalysts are necessary, and how assumptions regarding them need to be evaluated and scrutinized carefully. Moreover, reliance on a single one is not recommended - ideally, short sellers would have multiple strong catalysts that they expect to play out over a period of time. In some ways, this means investors need to be even more selective with their targets than potential longs.

The Short Narrative

From the beginning of HLF's short narrative, it was never just about the company's impending financial ruin. It was about the battle of big egos - Ackman vs. Icahn, the inept and inefficient regulator (the FTC), and business ethics (unethical and predatory sales techniques, pyramid scheme, etc). Over time, Ackman allowed the narrative to be conflated into larger stories that distracted from the main thrust of the argument - that HLF's business structure was unsustainable and likely to lose money for its shareholders in the long-term.

Don't get me wrong, there are effective ways to bring these issues into light. After extensively reading materials provided by both sides, I am fairly convinced (my own opinion) that HLF does engage in various unethical practices, and that only an extreme minority of distributors ever generate real, sustainable incomes from the company's compensation structure. These pieces of information serve a social good by bringing to light practices that may be harming certain minorities and low-income individuals with limited bargaining power, who are vulnerable to predatory tactics. I get it.

But that's not what investors and holders of HLF stock care about. The biggest reason why any of us are in the investing business is for the bottom line. Investment decisions are driven by whether investors believe the company will continue to be profitable, not whether some billionaire regards their practices as predatory. I can imagine bulls going: "So what? They're still making money and no one is gonna stop them." The narrative needed to show HLF bulls how holding the stock would hurt their wallets, not how the company was a "pyramid scheme".

The effect of conflating these issues together is that people focus less on the facts and more on the drama. The public squabble on CNBC perfectly encapsulates how the message can be lost because of animosity playing out in the public. Despite being given significant airtime, Ackman never once took to discussing the merits and facts of the case - it become a war of words with each side more concerned about asserting their egos and past rivalry.

Of course, it doesn't help that HLF was very willing to engage in a public PR battle that made character attacks and several nasty allegations at Ackman. However, the mistake was his - Ackman allowed the short position to become more than an investing matter. He seemed compelled by a sense of social justice to shame the company and its management, and that detracted from the main purpose of making money from the short position.

Contrast this to David Einhorn's famous short call on Lehman in mid- 2008. The narrative was focused, concise and direct. Lehman was holding a bag of securities that were almost worthless, and no one was paying attention. The manner in which the message was conveyed was factual and level-headed. It is an excellent example of using media to one's advantage, and serves as a good comparison against Ackman's efforts.

Perhaps the most crucial lesson here is to identify where the short narrative is headed, and if the market is buying into it. Although Ackman had a trove of evidence against the company - but I bet most longs and even shorts did not take the time to read through the hundreds of pages. They were probably more enthralled with the rivalry playing out in the media.

Even when the short thesis is compelling and communicated effectively, there are times when market participants are simply irrational in the short-term and there's nothing one can do about it. If a compelling case has been presented, but weeks go by and it is mostly ignored, an astute short seller has to recognize that buy/sell decisions are not being driven by the awareness and acceptance of these facts - it is driven by emotion, misguided beliefs or other thoughts that are working against the short position.

Many HLF shorts failed to recognize this important insight and were befuddled as the market continued to defy the short case. In these situations, something needs to happen to overturn these beliefs or change sentiment, otherwise the market is likely to remain irrational for far longer. In these situations, one needs to determine the psychology of the typical bull on the other side of the trade in order to make better decisions. In the HLF case, Ackman hoped the market would become rational over time, but failed to realize that the decisions driving the majority of HLF bulls were not governed by an awareness of the facts - judging by the share price trends and news flow, most bought because big names like Icahn, Bass and Loeb were in the stock, and persisted in their position because they believed (as Icahn asserted), that the short thesis was somehow wrong.

I've lost enough money in similar short ideas to have the awareness to walk away, even if the short case is compelling. Unless there are identifiable events that you believe can change the views and moods of these participants, perhaps it is best to walk away or stay on the sidelines. After all, the market can remain irrational far longer than you can remain solvent. By having the presence of mind to walk away or observe these marginal shorts instead of jumping head first, one conserves capital for more compelling trades.

Post-Mortem

If this piece seems overly critical of HLF shorts, it is only because I am sifting out all the critical mistakes in order to gain greater insight to improve investment processes. It is by no means a statement against Ackman or others that believed in the strength of the HLF short at the time the thesis had been revealed. The facts of the short case were indeed compelling, filled with extensive due diligence and perhaps merited action from many investors. However, as the title of this series suggests, we are trying to learn from good shorts that went bad, and HLF's example certainly qualifies as one.

In summary, there are four main lessons.

First, investors need to examine the potential short thesis not only for its factual merits, but also the credibility of the case. Is it believable and relatable? Would most people consider it actionable? Who is on the other side of the trade? Have they done more homework than you? Those are all key questions surrounding the construction of a credible thesis.

Second, catalysts are a must for any strong short case. There should ideally be a few, and they should either provide greater clarity regarding the timeframe and/or magnitude of the expected decline. This is crucial for the validation or invalidation of the thesis, and enables short sellers to cut losers early and ride out winners.

Third, one needs to determine if the psychology of market participants is conducive for the short thesis. No matter how strong, credible and foolproof the facts are, it is useless if shareholders and other investors do not act on them. It is essential to recognize these situations and try to identify events that may change the perception surrounding the short target.

Lastly, know when to walk away. Despite the strength of a short case, sometimes conditions simply do not allow for a profitable trade. It is better to walk away from marginal situations and conserve capital, than to risk a good short going bad.

Post-Analysis

I won't say the short story on HLF is over - many think the terms of the FTC settlement creates material disadvantages for HLF's business model over time. Some even opine that it was a death blow for HLF's business, and that the investing public just hasn't realized that yet. All these views have some merit, but that is best left for another day.

The aim of this piece is for us to learn from previous mistakes, and ultimately to separate good shorts from great ones. The mistakes made by short-sellers in the case of HLF can definitely be generalized to other examples, and learning from these errors will refine our short-selling process.

