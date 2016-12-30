Abbott Laboratories - A Triple Comparison With Medtronic And Becton Dickinson

In this article, I am willing to add Abbot Laboratories to the comparison in order to choose the most suitable stock for me among these three.

Introduction

Over the past several weeks I have been looking at the healthcare sector. I was looking at the medical devices segment in particular. At the moment I like this segment more than the pharmaceuticals segment. I have been analyzing both Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). In my analysis for Medtronic, I also compared it to BDX, and I found MDT to be more attractive at the moment.

In this article, I am going to add another company to the comparison. I will analyze Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and compare it to Medtronic and Becton Dickinson. I will try to choose between the three, and to find which one is most suitable for me. I hope that my analysis will help you determine which one is most suitable to you, according to your preferences. I will use the same method I used to analyze BDX and MDT, and it is the same method I use to analyze every stock for the past several years.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has several segments: established pharmaceutical products, diagnostic products, nutritional products, and cardiovascular products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies.

Fundamentals

EPS and FCF are both hard to measure here, because Abbott became a much smaller company, after the spin off of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). The spin-off shrunk Abbott significantly. However, you can see growth in both metrics over the past three years. Moreover, the outlook of the company is positive in the medium term. Analysts expect high single digits to low double digits growth in FCF and EPS in the coming years. They take into account the acquisition of St. Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ). This acquisition was approved today by the American regulators, but ABT will have to divest two segments, and I am not sure analysts and the management took this decision into consideration.

Revenues also fell after the spin off, as ABBV was the larger part. ABT grew its revenues back using organic growth and acquisitions. The acquisitions help ABT to grow its sales quickly, and the acquisition of STJ will have massive effect on the top line. The growth in the top line combined with the massive cost cutting planned by the company, should have a positive effect on the bottom line.

ABT Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend payout seems high at first glance. Dividend payout ratio higher than 100% is clearly not sustainable. However, when using the FCF payout ratio, it seems more reasonable. Nevertheless, there is almost no room for dividend growth, and therefore we saw a very modest dividend raise in 2016. The acquisition of STJ should bring more room to grow the dividend. The dividend yield is most attractive among the three, and as it reaches 3%, it seems very enticing.

ABT Dividend data by YCharts

The buyback is a bright spot in the fundamentals. ABT doesn't offer a massive buyback plan, but it doesn't dilute its shareholders like some of its peers. The company will need to maintain this plan as the dividend growth seems very weak at the moment.

ABT Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

To be honest, I was not impressed by the fundamentals of Abbott. The whole outlook is based upon the successful merger with STJ. It was approved in the U.S with conditions, still wasn't approved in other countries, and even if it is approved, the company will have to assimilate STJ successfully. I find both MDT and BDX more attractive when looking at the fundamentals.

Valuation

First, I look at the P/E ratio and the forward P/E ratio. When taking into consideration the forecasted results for next year, ABT trades for P/E of 17.41. It might seem fair at first glance, but I don't think it is. This P/E is based on next year earning which is based on the merger with STJ and the uncertainties regarding the Alere (NYSE:ALR) deal, which ABT is trying to cancel. These two events are two uncertainties, that might have an impact on earnings. Therefore, I feel less comfortable using this metric.

Even when I look at forward P/S ratio, I have to rely on assumptions regarding two major events- the acquisition of STJ and the outcome of the ALR deal, so again, it is hard to rely on it. The P/B ratio shows me that ABT is not very cheap. It trades at roughly the same ratio it traded for the past several years. With so much uncertainties and weak fundamentals in the short term, I would expect it to trade for a more attractive valuation.

ABT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

When looking at the cash flows, ABT suddenly looks much more expensive. Look at the charts from Fastgraphs below. While BDX seems the most attractive, ABT actually trades at far from compelling valuation. ABT is a huge brand, and therefore gets a lot of credit from investors. They might be right, but it is not enough to justify the current valuation in my opinion.

Click to enlarge

While ABT has some fundamentals issues, the valuation is not reflecting it. In my book, if your fundamentals are weak, and the valuation is high, you must have some fantastic growth opportunities, and that is what I am going to look at now. So far, I believe that MDT is the best choice between the three. Strong fundamentals with fair valuation is a sweet combination.

Opportunities

The largest opportunity is the STJ acquisition. It should have massive impact on both the top line and the bottom line of Abbott. The acquisition should have a great effect on ABT starting in 2017, and the cost cutting and synergies will accelerate the earnings growth. However, the deal still has some hurdles to pass, especially by regulators.

Abbott has some fantastic blockbuster products. One of them is their amazing coronary stent. It received great reviews from healthcare professionals. As cardiovascular problems is almost an epidemic, there is more room for growth for ABT. It also gives ABT a stronger pricing power for this product and the whole segment.

Abbot is also diversified across many segments as I described above. The nutritional products segment that also offers baby formulas which also serves as a growth catalyst. The diversification towards emerging markets is common in the healthcare sector, and ABT does it as well. The acquisition of STJ will make ABT even more diversified.

The largest opportunity is the STJ acquisition, but there are still some uncertainties regarding it. When I compare it to MDT and BDX I don't see many advantages. Both MDT and BDX made a successful acquisition already, so the uncertainty level is lower, and therefore I find them both more attractive and stable.

Risks

The largest risk at the moment is Alere (ALR). Abbott agreed to acquire ALR for almost $6 billion. However, Abbott now tries to cancel the deal and it is accusing ALR of withholding information about federal probes and of coaching witnesses to lie about its Indian operations. Alere is already facing investigations by federal prosecutors into its overseas sales practices under anti-bribery laws. Buying a company with major litigation problems is a huge risk. I always remember Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) buying Countrywide, and dealing with its wrongdoing. I am very concerned by it, and it is still full of uncertainties.

The strong USD is also affecting ABT. It affects it as it affects BDX and MDT, and as the USD gets stronger, the earnings get hit harder. However, ABT has large exposure to Venezuela. Venezuela is in major economic distress, with hyper inflation, and people dying in the streets from starvation. This exposure is another major risk for the short and medium term.

ABT also has to face fierce competition. It enjoys the fact that it owns some blockbusters especially in the cardiovascular and diagnostics segment. However, both segments face major competition, which will make it harder for Abbott to use its pricing power.

Alere is a huge unknown, while USD and Venezuela will hurt the results, it is a manageable. The competition was always there, and will always be there. When I compare ABT to MDT and BDX, I believe that while all of them will suffer from strong USD and competition, the ALR acquisition is a huge risk, and therefore at the moment ABT is much more riskier.

Conclusion

Among these three companies, ABT is my largest position. However, at the moment I wouldn't add to this position. The fundamentals are not very strong at the moment, and the valuation doesn't fit the current fundamentals. The company does have some growth opportunities, but some of them are still uncertain. The risks, and especially ALR frightens me.

The bottom line is that I would expect ABT to trade at a much lower valuation. If the company drops roughly 10%, I will consider buying some more shares. The valuation must fit the fundamentals, growth opportunities and risks, and this is not the case here.

When I look at the whole comparison with BDX and MDT, I still find MDT to be the most attractive, and I will gladly add even more to this position. BDX will be my second choice, but without any margin of safety, I am not sure that I will be adding more to this position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, ABT, MDT, BDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.