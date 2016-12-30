OceanaGold: A Mid-Tier Takeover Target?

With the Gold Miners Index down 45% from its 52-week highs, I am busy shopping for the best in breed producers. My goal is to find gold producers that can weather a gold price of sub $1,000 / oz. This does not mean I believe the gold price is going to $1,000 / oz, but I prefer to invest using a worst case scenario. OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) was previously a company that I ignored, as they were producing in inferior jurisdictions with average all-in sustaining cash costs. The company underwent a massive change in 2015, by acquiring Romarco Minerals Haile Project in South Carolina. The Haile Project puts over 30% of the company's production profile in a very favorable jurisdiction, while also significantly lowering their company wide cash costs. This transition is very favorable, and has prompted me to take a closer look at OceanaGold. Upon further review, OceanaGold is transforming from an industry laggard into a leader, and is worthy of making my top 10 list for gold producers.

OceanaGold released its 2017 guidance earlier this month, and the results were very encouraging. The company is expecting to produce between 550,000 and 610,000 ounces of gold in 2017, at average all-in sustaining costs of $625 / oz. This is a 35% increase from last year's gold production, and a 15% decrease in all-in sustaining cash costs. The majority of gold producers are currently producing at $900 / oz or higher, therefore OceanaGold's all-in sustaining cash costs should be eye-opening for most investors. The company's costs are projected to come in 30% below the industry average, putting them in the first quartile for low-cost producers. In the below table, I have attempted to take a look at what kind of earnings we can expect from OceanaGold in 2017.

As we can see in the above table, OceanaGold should see after-tax earnings of over $200 million at a gold price of $1,200 / oz. To be as conservative as possible, I have used 4 different gold price scenarios to estimate the company's earnings. Based on the company's current share price of $2.55, we can see that the company is being valued based on a gold price of $1,000 / oz. It's possible that the market is not buying into OceanaGold's projections for guidance this year, and using a 'wait and see' approach before giving their re-rating. Whatever the case, OceanaGold sits at an attractive valuation at current levels. Based on a gold price of $1,100 / oz, I believe OceanaGold should be valued at a share price of $3.24. I have used forward P/E of 12 to place a valuation on OceanaGold, which I believe to be very fair. OceanaGold is a growth company, and is expecting to ramp up production at Haile as early as 2020. This will add another 10-15% to OceanaGold's production profile.

Haile Gold Project - A Game Changer

OceanaGold's Haile Gold Project is a massive game changer for the company, and puts them on the map as a U.S. gold producer. This was a massive sea change for the company, as OceanaGold was previously known for being a gold producer in average jurisdictions. OceanaGold's previous operations were in New Zealand and the Philippines, but they now have 30% of their production profile coming from a top jurisdiction. Often companies receive discounted valuations for operating in mediocre jurisdictions, therefore the decision to take a foothold in the US was a smart one.

The Haile Gold Project is located in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and is located between two former gold mines (Rigdeway Mine and Brewer Mine). The project currently hosts a resource of 4.9 million ounces of gold, at an average grade of over 2 grams per tonne. This is considered high-grade for an open pit gold mine, and the industry leading cash costs can be attributed to this. One of the most beneficial things about the Haile Gold Project is its long mine life. The project's mine life extends past 2030 based on current resources, and gives OceanaGold the option to sit back and make money. Several other producers are aggressively exploring, and looking for potential acquisitions to bolster their mine life. Meanwhile OceanaGold has a mine life extending past 2025 on all of its current mines.

Didipio

An assessment of OceanaGold would not be complete without a look into its flagship project. The company's main and most impressive asset is its high-grade gold-copper mine in the Philippines. The project is expected to produce 120,000 ounces of gold in 2017, at incredibly low all-in sustaining cash costs of $155 / oz. The Didipio Gold Project hosts a resource of 2.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.0 grams per tonne, and 0.4% copper. The Didipio project is a major contributor to OceanaGold's low company wide cash costs, and has aided them in gaining respecting as an industry leader.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Taking a look at a chart of OceanaGold, we can see that the stock has just filled a gap from February of this year. Typically stocks find support at gap fill areas, and I expect this to hold true of OceanaGold. The share price has fallen 50% from its 52-week highs, and I'm confident that the majority of the damage has been done. I have taken a half position at $2.54 US as of yesterday, and would move to a full position if the stock can close above its 200-day moving average.

As we can see from the above daily chart, the stock is locked in a downtrend, and below a flat 200-day moving average. For me to move to a full position on the stock, I would like to see a close above $3.25. This would represent a close above the 200-day moving average (yellow line), as well as a clean close above the downtrend line.

Typically I buy stocks on strength, and do not go bottom-fishing. Having said that, I have added a half position in OceanaGold as I believe the valuation is too attractive to pass up at these levels. Investors are getting a 500,000 plus ounce producer at industry leading cash costs for roughly $1.6 billion dollars. The market is currently pricing OceanaGold as if gold is trading at $1,000 / oz, and I expect a re-rating even if the gold price just hangs out above $1,100.

The company is undergoing a massive transformation, and as of yesterday has began milling at its Haile Gold Mine. The Haile Gold Mine should change the company's status from a mediocre jurisdiction mid-tier producer, to one in average to above average jurisdictions. This should result in a small valuation bump, and I do not see this discount remaining throughout 2017. In addition to this, the company is growing production by 35% this year, while lowering cash costs by 15%. This should add significantly to their bottom line, and allow the company to generate industry leading cash flow for its peer group.

OceanaGold is becoming an industry leader, but is sitting with a discount price tag. I believe this to be an opportunity to acquire the company on sale, and am taking advantage at these prices. Even if the gold price falls to below $1,100 / oz, OceanaGold will still be enjoying margins of nearly 40%. The company can easily weather any storm in the gold price, and investors should take a hard look at OceanaGold while it sits at this valuation.

