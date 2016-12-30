3 Reasons Why You Should Consider Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), one of the largest energy infrastructure master limited partnerships in the US, delivered a decent performance in 2016, despite the challenging business environment. And this Houston, Texas based company is well positioned to outperform in 2017.

A number of master limited partnerships have seen their volumes, distributable cash flows and coverage ratio fall significantly in the downturn. But Enterprise Products has fared better than its peers.

For the first nine months of this year, Enterprise Products posted just a 4.1% drop in transportation volumes from the corresponding period last year to 8.32 million barrels per day, in oil equivalent terms. What's particularly impressive is that liquids volumes, including natural gas liquids and crude oil, were down just 1.8%, despite the fact that NGL and crude oil were hit hardest by the slump in commodity prices (NGL prices closely follow oil prices).

In addition to this, Enterprise Products' DCF also managed to hold its ground. The MLP's DCF for the first nine months of this year clocked in at $3.07 billion, down from $4.52 billion a year earlier. However, last year's results also include a $1.5 billion boost from asset sales. Excluding the impact of divestitures, the Enterprise Products' DCF was largely flat from last year. The company, however, has been growing distributions, which is why its coverage ratio fell to 1.15-times in the third quarter of this year from 1.3-times a year earlier. Despite the drop, Enterprise Products' coverage remains in the comfortable zone of more than 1-times. This shows that the MLP continues to generate cash flows in excess of distributions.

I believe that resilient volumes, decent levels of DCF, increase in distributions and a strong coverage ratio in the face of tough market conditions are a testament to a well run MLP.

In 2017, however, Enterprise Products' volumes and DCF will likely grow meaningfully. That's because the business environment has improved significantly over the last few weeks. The oil prices sunk to multi-year lows of around $26 a barrel in February, but gradually climbed to mid-$40s in the coming months, aided by supply disruptions in Nigeria, Venezuela and Libya as well as declining production from some major non-OPEC oil producers like the US, Mexico, non-Russian former Soviet Union countries and China. Last month, OPEC members, joined by 11 non-OPEC players, agreed to cut their combined production by as much as 1.8 million barrels per day from January. That has already taken crude to north of $50 a barrel. If the oil producers actually deliver on the supply cuts, then it could potentially push the global oil market into a deficit in the first half of 2017, at the earliest, while also lifting oil prices.

The strength in oil prices could fuel Enterprise Products' recovery as it will encourage US drillers to ramp up oil and NGL production. Analysts at the Bank of America believe that the strength in oil prices could push US crude oil output to 9.2 million barrels per day by the end of 2017. That's up from 8.79 million barrels per day seen in the third week of December, as per data from US EIA. The US NGL production will also likely closely follow oil and begin to recover from next year. This could work out well for Enterprise Products since it is heavily levered towards NGL and crude oil. In fact, in the first nine months of this year, the MLP got 73% of its segment gross operating margin from NGL (57%) and crude oil (16%) businesses.

In addition to this, Enterprise Products has been working on a number of major growth projects, some of which will come online in 2017. The company has placed around $4.9 billion of projects in service in the last two years, and is currently working on $5.3 billion of projects, of which $2.9 billion will startup in 2017. Investors have two major projects to look forward to which will drive volume and DCF growth in 2017.

Enterprise Products placed the ethane export terminal, located on the Houston Ship Channel, in service in the third quarter of 2016. But the projects needs time to fully ramp up and won't make any meaningful contribution to the company's bottom-line in 2016. Volumes for this year are expected to be around 50,000 barrels per day, and that too because a major ship was scheduled to arrive at the terminal in December. But in 2017, the terminal will fully ramp up and volumes will grow to 180,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. In addition to this, Enterprise Products' propane dehydrogenation facility at Mont Belvieu, which can produce 25,000 barrels of PGP (polymer grade propylene) per day, is nearly complete and will start-up in Q2-2017.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products is a well run MLP that delivered a decent performance in the downturn. The company is well positioned to benefit from the strength in oil prices. On top of this, the startup of new projects will also play a role in fueling the MLP's volume and cash flow growth in 2017. Remember, Enterprise Products increased distribution even in the downturn when its DCF was largely flat. The MLP carries an enviable track record of growing payouts for 49 consecutive quarters. Moving forward, as DCF climbs, Enterprise Products will likely accelerate distribution growth.

Enterprise Products' units have climbed 5% this year, but will likely post considerably better gains moving forward. The MLP offers a reasonable yield of 6%, which is slightly better than the average of 5.3% offered by other pipeline transportation and natural gas MLPs. But Enterprise Products will continue growing dividends. It also has no incentive distribution rights, which reduces the cost of capital and makes it unit-holder friendly.

I suggest investors take a closer look at Enterprise Products and consider loading up on this MLP before it actually begins to grow volumes and DCF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.