Copper: A Bullish Run With No Steel

The copper market has been on a bullish run since the election of a new President promising a spending spree.

Mined Commodities Have Soared in 2016

Mined commodities have benefited in 2016 from increased Chinese demand due to their fiscal stimulus. Over 2016, iron ore has more than doubled whole coking coal has seen significantly higher gains. Despite the surge in mined commodities, the price of copper underperformed most of the year. Copper underperformed other metals for most of 2016 as demand underwhelmed and supply remained high. However, in the last couple of months of 2016 copper has enjoyed gains of roughly 30%.

Copper has undergone a rapid improvement primarily due to the surprise election on Donald Trump. President Trump was elected on a platform of infrastructure spending, hefty tax cuts, and cutting regulation. So, investors expect both a booming economy and direct benefits to copper specifically. Copper is a raw material crucial for infrastructure expansion and an expanding capital base so demand expectations significantly improved on the election of a President promising hefty growth.

Copper has soared at a time when most commodities have been dwindling following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. As interest rates rise, treasuries and other income yielding investments become more attractive decreasing the attractiveness of commodities and other non-interest bearing assets.

The copper market already had excess supply and inventories had risen to 213,000 tonnes at the start of December. Since then, the rising price has further unbalanced supply and demand swelling inventories by over 60%.

In the copper market, expectations are extremely bullish. However, expectations are one thing, reality is quite another. The current copper run seems out of place while other metals markets are behaving much more circumspect.

The New President

The 30% increase in the price of copper is indicative of the perception that a golden age of US economic growth has come. The idealistic view that President Trump comes into office and works well with Congress. He delivers sweeping tax reform, economic reform, and an infrastructure program which begins an economic boom. In the meantime, the Federal Reserve will ignore the growing market and not go ahead with the three forecast 2017 base rate rises. This would naturally result in surging demand for raw materials such as copper, justifying the 30% price rise when the market was already out of balance.

The above appears to be what bulls in the copper market are expecting. Of course, the Federal Reserve is likely to pursue tighter monetary policy in the event of economic growth and higher inflation. Indeed, the expected growth might not even materialize in the first place.

Furthermore, it will be difficult politically for President Trump to push all his desires through Congress. Much of his tax reform and regulatory changes he will get with little complaint. However, both Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House, and Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, have shown little desire to increase spending let alone approve a massive infrastructure spending spree.

Most metal markets, including copper, are driven by global demand and the US tends to have a small share of the overall market. It would take an unprecedented surge in US demand to materially effect the overall equilibrium price.

Therefore, the most likely situation for 2017 would look something like this. Significant tax and regulatory reform resulting in 4-5% economic growth over the next couple of years. President Trump's infrastructure plan gets stuck in congressional committees and does not proceed beyond promises. Fiscal stimulus falls by the wayside. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy as the US economy grows.

A Bullish Run With No Steel

The current bullishness of the copper market seems unwarranted. Equally, most of the other metals markets are too bearish on the prevailing climate.

The truth is somewhere in between and investors should look to gold and other such metal markets for investments while shorting copper. Commodities like copper and gold rarely diverge materially and a correction always happens sooner or later. Investors should see this as an arbitrage opportunity of sorts where the market is somewhat mispricing certain commodities.

Over the longer term, mined commodities and stocks are far too bullish for the future. For expectations to hold up, Chinese growth would have to significantly outperform current expectations and the United States would have to achieve higher economic growth while not raising interest rates. This optimism seems somewhat misplaced and more a function of certain US political dynamics rather than broader concrete global developments. In the long run, taking sensible bearish positions in a number of mined commodities including copper would not be unwarranted.

