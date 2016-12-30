Two Hands Corporation: Ordinary Startup Issues, Extraordinary Valuation

Two Hands Corporation (OTCPK:TWOH), has sold equity at three cents per share as recently as November and since then hasn't done anything to warrant the appreciation to forty plus cents per share. In fact, all indications point to a business just struggling to get by.

After undergoing a few business transformations and a name change from the more generic Innovative Product Opportunities, Two Hands Corporation is a pre-launch app company looking to make its mark in the parenting market. Specifically, their product is built to help divorced parents manage the custody, caretaking, and costs associated with their children.

Or as they put it:

"Two Hands" is the product of years of searching for the ideal solution that will reduce the stress and worries of co-parenting. This application fulfills our mission and vision that focuses on organization and communication to improve family relationships despite a divorce. Our Vision & Mission We would like to be recognized as the company that improves family relationships improved organization and communication between members.

The final awkwardly worded sentence is indicative of Two Hands' imperfect public face. A quick once over of their homepage finds overlaying text obscuring one another on the title screen and little mistakes like using "insure" when "ensure" was the proper term.

Click to enlarge

For the company's sake, I hope that this is not a reflection of what the public will soon see on the apps interface when it launches in Q1 2017. And I bet it is not. Spending excessive amounts of time worrying about a homepage that few people are probably visiting anyway at this point should be secondary to actually producing a beautiful and bug free app.

So how is the progress going on what will be the Two Hands' flagship product? According to management, they have finished the interface and will be ready for beta testing in January, and their most recent press release touts the social media buzz surrounding the launch. However, the legitimacy of that buzz is highly suspicious.

Two Hands' YouTube video that displays product features has garnered ninety five thousand views yet zero comments and their Twitter page with twenty six thousand followers has only been tweeted at twice since its inception. Even the company's call for beta-testers went wanting, earning zero engagements. It seems the views and the likes are the result of textbook click farming.

Again though, much like with the little issues regarding the company homepage, this is a highly forgivable part of the startup hustle. Sometimes it takes a little bit of fabricated buzz to get real eyeballs to take notice.

Finally, whether or not there is fanfare accompanying the launch, the product appears set to hit the market this winter. Unfortunately, it will not be filling a void or addressing a massive market. There are products at varying price points already meant specifically for co-parenting. One of them, Our Family Wizard, has been around since 2001 so they have an established reputation among courts and divorce lawyers. Additionally, divorce rates are trending downward along with birth rates, so the addressable market doesn't look to be exploding any time soon.

Still, none of the preceding are disqualifying. All startups face competition and need to fight to gain traction preceding the release of their product. Maybe Two Hands will be the best thing to ever happen to contentious divorced parents, take out Our Family Wizard, and branch into broader markets.

The problem is with the current valuation. As of the company's last quarterly filings, there are 406,217,690 shares outstanding resulting in a mind boggling market cap of over $150 million, a number that was achieved recently with no apparent catalyst.

This strikes me as a figure that the company could only dream of justifying-yet someone is paying it. Granted, volume is low, about ten thousand shares per day or the equivalent of four thousand dollars are changing hands, but that is money that is near literally being thrown away.

This fact is more than backed up by the figures that are being used when the company uses equity to extinguish debt owed to outside parties. From the 10Q:

On September 1, 2016, the Company agreed to issue 100,000,000 shares of common stock valued at $130,000 ($0.0013 per share) to several consultants as stock-based compensation for development, implementation and maintenance of sound business strategies. On September 1, 2016 the Company elected to convert $60,000 of principal and interest of a convertible note due to DC Design Inc. into 20,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company at a fixed conversion price of $0.003 per share.

The September 1st figures are two orders of magnitude removed from what the market currently reflects. If you watch the promotional YouTube video and think that the product will be worth investing in, look up the number of DC design and offer them one penny per share to take the equity off of their hands. You'll be getting a discount of over ninety percent, and they'll be more than tripling their money.

There was a simultaneous 1:2000 reverse split occurring on at that date, which I thought at first might have distorted the numbers, but every indication is that there isn't any sort of math issue occurring here. A subsequent transaction, occurring safely after the split date, reflects similar pricing whereby, "on November 7, 2016 the Company agreed to issue 5,000,000 shares of common stock to settled accrued liabilities of $161,047 for salary due to the Nadav Elituv, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company."

That works out to $0.03 cents per share. A major improvement to be sure, but to a related party and one that still represents massive discrepancy with market price.

I can't explain why shares in Two Hands have touched forty cents, but I don't think I need to in order to know that the price is too high. What is a fair price? Sign up for their beta test and you'll get to test drive the product and decide for yourself. Compare it to Our Family Wizard then gauge the market. Until then, the only way to separate yourself from your savings faster than one of the messy divorces Two Hands intends to serve is by investing in shares of their stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.