Goldman Sachs: Encouraging Market Conditions In 2017

GS will benefit in 2017 from Trump his election, as its revenues will likely increase.

Modestly priced when comparing its pricing ratio’s with its competitors and its historical valuation.

BACKGROUND

Since the presidential elections in November 2016 we have observed strong impact on the financial markets. The equity markets have risen strongly (SPY +6.3%), especially the financial stocks have done well (XLF +18%). There have been numerous articles on the large US banks and their current financial position and their potential for the future. One group that is a bit overlooked here are the Investment Brokerages. Large institutions like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) even outperformed the XLF index since Trump his election as US President.

Click to enlarge

Source: stockcharts.com

In this article we are going into more detail on the performance of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and its fundamental value. The stock price has increased significantly over the past year:

Click to enlarge

Source: tradingview.com

The reason for the strong increase in the past months is the anticipation that the Trump administration will introduce a more business friendly climate for banks and financial corporations. Because of this, investors are will to buy shares of Goldman Sachs (at a higher price) because the growth prospects have improved.

VALUATION

So how high is GS actually priced when looking at its fundamentals and its industry?

Click to enlarge

Source: reuters.com

Its P/E ratio is currently at 19.1 compared to 30.5 with the industry. This means the stock price is not overpriced compared to the industry, but it is on the highest range it has been in the past 5 years (which makes sense considering its recent run-up in stock price).

It's priced at 2.6 times the current sales number and at 1.2 times the book value. This premium above the book value is actually rather low when we would compare this with those of large banks (56% for WFC for example or 36% for JPM).

Source: finviz.com

Comparing the price ratio with its direct competitors give us the following information:

The PEG ratio of GS is the lowest compared to its competitors

The forward P/E ratio for GS (and all its competitors) declines strongly in the future. A forward P/E ratio of 13 is rather low, considering the recent stock price appreciation in GS.

When comparing the P/S ratio of GS with its competitors we can see it is fairly priced, not at the top range of the industry group.

It is also worth noting the dividend of GS has been increasing steadily in the past:

Click to enlarge

Source: morningstar.com

CATALYSTS FOR GS SHARES 2017

Why should one be bullish on GS for 2017? For the following reasons:

The inflation rate is picking up again, creating optimism in the markets. We can just see this on the rally we have had in the stock market in the past weeks. This will possibly create more demand for trading services in the upcoming months. Trading operations are currently the largest profit driver at GS.

Rise of infrastructure deals: If the current expectations are correct and large investments will take place to improve the US infrastructure, this will be positive for GS. They can play a key role in offering financing and consultation solutions.

If the Dodd Frank Act will be dismantled (or repealed) this will have a direct positive impact on the earnings of GS

CONCLUSION

Given the current run-up in stock price GS shares have known, we don't think the company is overvalued based on its valuation ratio's and its competitors pricing. In 2017 there will be more catalysts for GS which are bound to be positive for the earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.