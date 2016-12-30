Antares Pharma: Drug Delivery To Multiple Fronts Of Profitability

Over the last several years, investors in Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) have experienced multiple disappointments which prompted many shareholders to exit the shares while remaining holders became increasingly impatient, illustrated in the chart below.

As the chart indicates, the stock had advanced to the $5.00 range during 2013-2014 in anticipation of the launch of a new product, Otrexup®, which is a self-administered version of the drug Methotrexate, a longtime treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Otrexup® was the first product launched by Antares which is marketed by the company through a direct sales force, instead of partnering with another firm. Shortly after the launch of Otrexup®, another firm was able to launch a competing self-administered version of the drug (following legal action) shortly after the Otrexup® launch, which set the stock on a downward trend as noted above. Due to multiple opportunities in the Antares pipeline, however, the stock has begun to recover and is now positioned well for further growth on multiple fronts as will be discussed below. As it has been quite a while since an overall update SA article has been written on the company, the current article will attempt to summarize the prospects for the company.

Antares is primarily a drug delivery company, specializing in unique injectors and pens which it either markets directly or, more commonly, partners with larger drug companies to market the devices. When partnering with other firms, Antares shares in profits from device sales and also receives royalties from sales. As noted in the illustration below, the company has several unique delivery devices which are suited for multiple self-administered drug delivery applications. As shown, the company currently has a portfolio of eight injection devices, including Vibex, Vibex Push Button, Vivex Variable Dose, QuickShot, BigShot, Trainers, Multi-Dose Pen, and Needle-Free versions. Clearly, Antares is a leader in delivery device development.

Self-administered injection drugs, which are classified "specialty pharma" have been growing for some time as patients can administer injections at home for routine medications without having to go to a health professional. The devices above offer a pre-filled, disposable dosage of drugs that allow maximum bioavailability as drugs bypass the first-pass metabolism. Further, the superior designs of the devices enable patients to reduce or eliminate pain with injections. Due to growth in chronic diseases and increasing health care costs, self-administered drug injections are projected to grow into the foreseeable future.

Beyond the secular trend, Antares maintains a robust pipeline of drugs under development, some of which are currently awaiting FDA approval as illustrated in the graphic below:

Products in the approval pipeline bear further discussion in consideration of prospects in the 2017-2018 timeframe.

1. Vibex® QST - Undoubtedly Antares's biggest potential win is Vibex® QST, QuckShot® Testosterone, which is a self-injector to treat low testosterone in male patients. To date, testosterone deficiencies have been treated primarily with topical gels applied to the skin, and intramuscular injections. QST offers a self-injector that avoids pain with a subcultaneous injection of testosterone with a fine gauge needle to offer maximum benefit and efficacy. According to management, QST enables "rapid subcultaneous self-administration of highly viscous drugs such as testosterone and biologics using high spring pressure through a fine gauge needle." After full completion of safety and efficacy study programs, Antares announced December 21 that it had submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for Vibex® QST, which actually occurred ahead of schedule from original management guidance.

To get a sense of the market for QST, there are currently about 515,000 monthly retail prescriptions for testosterone replacement products, which have grown from about 478,000 at the beginning of 2015. 2015 annual revenue of testosterone replacement therapies totaled about $2.8 billion and it has been projected that by 2018 revenue could be about $3.8 billion. Injectable (intermuscular) sales were about $1 billion. With potential FDA approval of QST in 2017, Antares management projects that it may launch QST by the end of 2017 or early 2018. To the surprise of some investors, Antares management has stated that it intends to market Vibex® QST as a proprietary offering, sold by its own direct marketing. After undergoing several years of marketing its proprietary Otrexup, the company has experienced and built its own marketing and sales staff, which should benefit the company in the QST launch and ultimately lead to greater profits for a superior product in the space.

2. Vibex® Sumatriptan - This drug is being marketed by Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA) for treatment of migraine headaches, which was launched by Teva June 27, 2016 and is mentioned here since it is just beginning to impact profits and cash flow. Antares supplies Vibex® devices to Teva at cost, then splits profits 50-50 with Teva as they occur. Since it was launched in June, and there is a quarterly delay in reporting profits, Q4 (December 31) will log the first profits going forward. In Q3 Antares logged $3.4 million in revenue of Vibex devices shipped to Teva, which offers a sense of what profits may be in the short-term. Considering the current low level of revenue and margins, Vibex® Sumatriptan should offer a meaningful addition to margins and cash flow.

3. Vibex® Epinephrine - Most everyone is familiar with the Mylan EpiPen® debacle which was in the news for much of 2016. The EpiPen® is a dispenser loaded with the drug Epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock, severe allergic reactions. Following pressure exerted in the media and congressional hearings, Mylan announced August 29 that it would launch a generic version of the EpiPen® which would sell retail for $300 per 2-pack of both the 0.15 and 0.30 mg strengths. While the Mylan launch of a generic version of EpiPen® will head off some future competition, Mylan revenue of the EpiPen® was about $1 billion in 2014 and 2015, providing a significant opportunity for competition. Media stir and the congressional investigation will continue to exert pressure on the FDA to approve an EpiPen® alternative from Mylan and, regardless of Mylan actions, the story is not over.

Antares is partnering with Teva on Vibex® Epinephrine and Teva currently has an ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) pending with the FDA. Teva filed ANDA amendment with FDA in December 2014. After the FDA determined some issues with the ANDA, it issued a Complete Response Letter (NYSE:CRL) to Teva in February 2016 outlining the issues. While the FDA issues did not concern the Antares Vibex® device, Teva and Antares are working together to answer FDA questions. While Vibex® Epinephrine could potentially receive FDA approval in late 2017,Teva continues to firmly project that the Teva/Antares version of EpiPen® will be launched in early 2018. As quoted on their Q3 earnings conference call November 15, Siggi Olafsson, President and CEO, Global Generic Medicines stated "In terms of the EpiPen®, we are working very closely with the FDA. I haven't changed my view, my expectation for EpiPen is still early 2018, there's nothing to change my view on that. We are still moving forward in good collaboration with the FDA. We had a meeting with the FDA. We understand the way forward, what needs to be done, we think pretty well, but it hasn't changed my best estimate on the EpiPen® launch.

Meanwhile, Antares continues to ship devices to Teva, logging revenue of $1.1 million in Q3 and $18 million overall to date. When launched, Antares will receive margins on device sales and mid-to-high single digit royalties on overall product sales.

4. Exenatide - Antares is partnering with Teva on Exenatide (generic for Byetta®), which is a pen for the treatment of Type II Diabetes, currently with an ANDA under review at the FDA. Teva announced a patent settlement with AstraZeneca and Amylin which allows Teva to launch on October 15, 2017, pending FDA approval. Antares will supply devices at reasonable margin and receive high single-digit to mid-teen royalties on overall sales. 2015 sales of Byetta® were $300 million. 5. Teriparatide - Antares is partnering with Teva on Teriparatide (generic for Forteo®), which is a generic for Lilly's drug Forteo® treats Osteoporosis and will be launched in the form of a pen. Currently, Teva has an ANDA (submitted February 2016) pending and under review by the FDA. Lilly filed a lawsuit regarding Teva's Paragraph IV notice, with a 30-month stay that expires in August 2018. Lilly agreed not to file a lawsuit on the patent for the device itself, which expires in 2025. According to Lilly's 2015 Form 10K, Forteo® logged full year revenue of $1.3 billion. Antares will supply devices at reasonable margins and also receive royalties on product sales in the high single-digits to mid-teens. As an added bonus, the company announced December 19 that Teva has successfully concluded a decentralized procedure registration process in Europe for its teriparatide injection product. Further, Teva has begun the marketing application process in individual European countries.

6. Makena® - Antares is partnering with AMAG in developing a QuickShot® device for a once-weekly subcultaneous injection of Makena® SC, which is a therapy to help women prevent pre-term maternal deliveries. The primary advantage of Makena® SC over the current version of the Makena® product is the reduction of pain associated with intramuscular injections which are administered weekly for about 3 months. AMAG expects to file a (supplemental) sNDA filing in Q2 2017. 2015 revenue for Makena® was expected to be $330-$340 million in 2016 which continues to grow 25-35%. AMAG has demonstrated its ability to grow sales markedly in the Makena® platform and over time Makena® SC could likely attain hundreds of millions in sales. Antares will supply devices at reasonable margins and also receive royalties of high single-digits to low double-digits, plus sales milestones. What makes Makena® particularly attractive for Antares is that it can share profits and receive royalties by incurring only the cost-of-goods-sold expenses for the device, with no marketing or other downstream costs.

In addition to the foregoing products under development and waiting FDA approval, Antares continues to grow sales in it Otrexup® product which was launched in 2014. After undergoing some strategy changes necessitated by competitive pressures and the experience of developing its own sales force, Antares appears to have set the stage for ongoing growth in product sales. The company logged revenue of $11 million through Q3 2016, which was an 11% increase over the 2015 comparable period. In total, Q3 revenue grew 22% over 2015 Q3 while YTD revenue grew 12% over 2015. According to Antares management, the company remains committed to growing Otrexup® and, as it gains profitability, it will add to profits and cash flow. With a current revenue run rate of about $15 million, the company is not yet reached profitability on Otrexup®, However, management has stated in the past that breakeven on Otrexup® is about $20 million, which could be reached in 2017.

Beyond the highly robust prospects for Antares, the company continues to maintain strong financials. As of the Q3, the company had cash and short term investments of $31.8 million, a current ratio of 2.4, and no long-term debt. Cash used in operations for the nine months ending 9-30-2016 was $11.7 million, with an annual run rate of about $16 million. Currently, gross margins are 43.6%. Going forward, the company will undoubtedly incur significant marketing costs in the launch of Vibex® QST which, however, will be followed by big revenue increases. All other product developments are being mostly funded by partners, providing a runway for profit growth and margin expansion. As revenue ramps and the company achieves profitability, Antares will continue to reap the benefits of tax loss carry forwards. The valuation allowance for deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2015 was $58,894,000 (source: Form 10K), which will positively impact net earnings for the foreseeable future.

The market has only begun to recognize the opportunities with Antares, as noted in the chart below. Currently trading near $2.26 the stock is trading at only about half of the 2013-2014 trading range, but with much greater prospects and profitability in sight.

Conclusion:

Antares stock experienced a great deal of investor disappointment that brought the stock to extremely low levels under $1.00 per share in 2015 and 2016, which proved a major opportunity for many investors. However, with all that the company currently has on its plate, Otrexup® and Vibex® Sumatriptan gaining traction, and five drug platforms currently under FDA review, the prospects for Antares are huge. The company has a strong, diversified strategy in place to reap profits from solid partnerships which require relatively minor cash outlays. At the same time, Antares has opportunities to achieve major profit and margin growth in its proprietary Otrexup® and Vibex® QST. The disappointments experienced with Otrexup and other developments plagued the stock for several years. The negatives now appear to be only in the rear view mirror with a much clearer vision ahead.

