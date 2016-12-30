Sweet And Sour Loans; Heavy On The Sour Please

Have a couple of billion in bad loans you need off the books?

I imagine there are at least a few people out there who think I've been picking on China lately.

Those people would be correct. But here's the thing: I'm not picking on them indiscriminately. That is, there's a reason why I've spent so much time delving into the depths of the country's money markets and labyrinthine financial system.

For one thing, China is a veritable case study on what can go wrong when you try to meld a centralized economy with your own special brand of pseudo-capitalism.

The "Whack-a-mole" comparison is probably overused at this point, but I continually struggle to come up with a more apt metaphor for the impossible task facing Chinese regulators and policymakers.

There's always a fire to put out somewhere. And I mean every single day.

But true to the Whack-a-mole analogy (and now I'm going to mix metaphors), the act of putting out one fire very often starts a new fire somewhere else. The recent effort to rein in speculation by curbing the provision of cheap, short-term liquidity is a prefect example. In short, Beijing ended up tightening too much (arguably) creating a bond market squeeze as investors deleveraged. A hawkish Fed didn't help and neither did questions about the legitimacy of guarantees backing entrusted bond deals.

Well, if you needed yet another reason to question the stability (indeed the viability) of China's financial system, look no further than banks' non-performing loans.

Now I know what you're thinking: "We've heard plenty about Chinese NPLs and we know the official numbers are probably as dubious as Beijing's GDP data, so why keep talking about them?" Because one of the country's proposed "solutions" to the NPL issue seems particularly suspect.

For those who aren't familiar with the back story, I'll give you a quick and dirty summary. Essentially, China's NPL figures are an illusion. There are all manner of ways that the country's banks keep the headline print low and there are a number of high profile investors betting that eventually, the banks will be forced to recognize their losses. That, in turn, will trigger a government recap effort that's sure to entail money printing and, you guessed it, further downside for the RMB.

For obvious reasons (think overcapacity and the transition to a consumption and services led economy) NPLs are especially prevalent in the industrial sector. Have a look:

(Charts: Citi)

Ok, that's the backdrop. So how does China plan to deal with this problem (besides sweeping it under the rug)? One idea is to issue securities backed by the bad loans (so, NPL ABS).

Recall that back in May, Bank of China launched the first NPL ABS deal since 2008.

As Reuters reported at the time, "regulators are promoting the format again after NPLs in the banking sector jumped about 51 percent year on year to 1.27 trillion renminbi ($194 billion) as of end-2015."

Now I don't know about you, but just about the last thing I would want to invest in is paper backed by Chinese NPLs. And not only because I don't want to own securities where the underlying "assets" are sour loans. Can you imagine the trouble you'd have doing due diligence here? The banks are notorious for hiding these things and they've become more adept at it over time. Basically, you'd have to depend on overcollateralization and liquidity support to cover you in the event things went bad.

From Reuters in May (emphasis mine):

This being the first sale of NPL-backed securities under the pilot scheme, analysts and bankers expect the underlying assets to be of relatively higher quality, such as secured loans with higher expected recovery rates.

Fast forward to last week and we can begin to see what's coming. Here's Deutsche Bank (emphasis mine):

China Construction Bank on Dec 22 2016 issued its third NPL securitization product this year worth Rmb474mn which is backed by credit card receivables. The pricing of Rmb364mn of senior tranche (77% of total) was 4.40%, much higher than the average yield of 3.4% for the past NPL ABS. Meanwhile, CMB issued the forth NPL ABS product worth Rmb460mn which is backed by MSE loans on the same day. The pricing of Rmb350mn of senior tranche (76% of total) was 4.38%, according to the statements released on Chinabond. So Far, six banks (ICBC, CCB, ABC, BOC, BoCom and CMB) have issued 11 NPL ABS products in total with an aggregate amount of Rmb10.6bn, equivalent to total NPL principal of Rmb36.6bn. The YTD issuance made up 21% of total quota of Rmb50bn.

Got all of that? If so, you're ready for the punch line which I present below with my highlights and no further comment.

(Table: Deutsche Bank)

