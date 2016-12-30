Bank Valuations Are Not All That Stretched

This is a new weekly piece in which I will look at bank valuations and discuss interesting question that have come my way from Seeking Alpha discussion forums.

Here are the forward 2017-28 PE ratios for the main US banks followed by FIG ideas

With bank shares moving sideways into year-end there is the possibility that the sector consolidates by staying still for a while and that an attempt at a serious correction never comes. Bears could well miss out on another leg up is we get more positive shape on Trump's early legislative agenda.

In the table above I would highlight anything trading below 13x 2018 EPS. Some of these banks are pretty conservative and may not be among the most aggressive lenders in a Trump boom scenario, however, there is no reason one or two of them might not step on the gas to a greater extent than the market expects right now.

With M&T Bankm (NYSE:MTB) having shot up 24% since Trump's victory and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) having gone up "only" 14%, there is now a notable value discrepancy between these two high quality banks. This is especially interesting because M&T bank is generally not an aggressive grower in terms of its organic loan expansion. M&T is a risk controller that won't lose as much in a downturn as those banks that chase market share and balance sheet size and over the long term this has given the bank a premium valuation. It's also an acquirer and though I would expect it to make use of an enriched multiple if it gets the chance when Hudson City is fully integrated, this is some way off and M&A is much easier talked about than executed.

M&T Bank has early 2016 weakness vs USB recently, and I would now expect USB to outperform M&T for a period given that its value delivery is very similar.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citi (NYSE:C) are stand out cheap on 2018. We know why they are at a discount to regional banks: complexity, SIFI status, FX exposure, exposure to "anti-globalization". Still, this is all in the price and while I would expect smaller US Banks to see regulatory roll back benefits earlier than large banks in a Trump administration, I wouldn't rule out favourable adjustments for the larger names in due course. In addition, with Citigroup's powerful capital return credentials and BAC's prospective improvements in operating leverage, each has its own story that should keep buyers coming in at these valuations.

Question of the week:

Will banks start to compete harder for deposits if rates are going up, thus reducing the benefits of rising rates to net interest margins? All I can say here is "they might". Short term I would not expect this to happen given that volume growth in many banks is mid-single digit and only slightly above wage and GDP growth. Deposit competition might click in if there are further rate rises in 2017, depending on the rates outlook then which should be a function of employment conditions and government policy with regard to infrastructure.

We can gain some insight into this subject by exercises such as the following:

Rates were much higher in 2007, and as you can see, M&T bank did have a lower level of non-interest-bearing deposits as a % of overall deposits and the whole balance sheet back then too. But net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) was still higher and the lower level of rate free funds as a percentage of the asset mix still bought a contribution three times the size of the one made by rate free funds in 2015.

We'd need to do a lot more work to be certain, but this example from M&T suggests if rates do get on a steady path upwards we will probably seem some funding volumes move to seek interest-bearing products but this won't stop net interest margin expanding overall. For one thing, if the growth rate does pick up in the US from 2017, greater velocity of money should provide some more cash volumes into non-interest-bearing accounts even as other funds leave in search of yield.

Conclusion

Bank stocks are calming down in terms of price action, there are plenty of stocks with reasonably modest PE ratios two years out and rate hikes won't drain all the rate free deposits away from banks and therefore undermine the boost to NIM from higher rates. Ignore arguments that rate hikes are necessarily negative for NIM.

