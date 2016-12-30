JPMorgan And The Move Of Commercial Banks Into FinTech

Banking as a whole seems to be lagging behind other industries in its move into the rapidly changing world of information technology and this distracts from the industry's investment value.

JPMorgan moved into the payments area last September with its new product Chase Pay, but is lagging behind other offerings like Apple Pay and Pay Pal.

JPMorgan has just announced a partnership with startup company LevelUp to assist its move into mobile banking.

JPMorgan, Chase (NYSE: JPM) has moved into a partnership with startup LevelUp, "a five-year-old Boston-based software and app maker that enables restaurant customers to use their mobile phones to order food and pay for it before setting foot in the restaurant, all while earning rewards and never having to swipe a credit card."

JPMorgan began investing in this company last September, at the same time it was developing Chase Pay, "an app that stores customers' Chase cards and can be used to pay in stores by scanning a code or via a checkout button on the web."

Informatioin technology is spreading and is, in my mind, an unstoppable force. Businesses and industries must adapt to these technological changes or become legacy institutions.

The ability to compete in the modern world is based upon having a competitive technological base.

But, JPMorgan…and the US banking industry…is running behind in this field, not only in the United States, but in the world. In the United States, of course, there are the efforts by PayPal and ApplePay, as well as some other businesses like Wal-mart Stores Inc., that have their own payments systems.

It's interesting that the usage of these "banking" apps is so low in the United States. It is amazing that only 16 percent of individuals of all ages use mobile wallets. This is from a survey by Fiserv Inc.

As expected, the usage is an "age" thing as individuals in the 18-24 age range show a 36 percent usage rate and those in the 25-35 age range show a 33 percent usage rate.

Still, I find these usage rates extremely low.

The most common reason for not using these mobile wallets is the lack of trust in the security of the technology. Fiserv Inc. found that 51 percent of the individuals surveyed didn't' trust the security.

Still, this is the future.

What amazes me, however, is that a company, like JPMorgan, who prides itself in being a leader in banking and finance, seems to be so far behind the curve when it comes to the evolving technological world.

JPMorgan is behind Pay Pal and Apple Pay and Samsung Pay…just for starters.

But, then the whole banking industry seems to be in this position.

I have discussed this lagging position in a recent post titled "General Electric versus Wells Fargo."

Briefly, the argument I presented was that General Electric is moving to become one of the leaders in software development in the world. Wells Fargo got caught in pushing incentive plans to physically sign up customers for new accounts.

It seems as if the larger US banks are almost totally absent from the advances that are being made in other areas of the business world. This is an exaggeration, but the point, I believe, still holds.

FinTech may be picking up momentum, but it still appears to be lagging behind other areas in focusing attention on the advancements in information technology.

Thomas Friedman, in his latest book "Thank You For Being Late," discusses how technology is currently "turning over" every five to seven years, a pace that the laggard banking industry seems to be sadly failing to keep up with.

Two reasons may account for this lag. First, the banking industry is highly regulated. The last eight years or so, the industry has been facing a major restructuring of its regulatory base…the Dodd-Frank bill.

Much of the attention of the industry has been on moving into activities that will allow it to get around these regulations as well as they can. The largest banks, like JPMorgan, of course, have done the most to readjust to the "new" regulatory reality.

Now, with the election of Donald Trump to be president of the United States, the talk is all about rolling-back Dodd-Frank. If this move takes place, it will mean that the banks will now need to focus on how to adjust their business model to the "newer" rules and regulations.

But, information technology is only a side issue in this restructuring. Sad….

The second reason, taking a lead from Friedman's book, is that society itself, tends to take something closer to fifteen years to adjust to the changes in technology. This, Friedman contends, is one of the major reasons for the disconnect between technology and individual usage of technology.

In other words, in a world where technology is moving as fast as it is, the latest technological regime will be quite a few years ahead of the people that will eventually be using the technology.

So, United States commercial banks are running behind the curve relative to other industries…and relative to other parts of the world.

This, to me, is the major concern I have about investing in banks at this time.

Of course, the stocks of commercial banks have gotten a boost from the election of Donald Trump and have also benefitted from the Fed's increase in interest rates two weeks ago, but these are just short-run phenomenon. These do not have anything to do with the underlying structure of the banking industry and the business model that banks will be applying in five to seven years.

Right now, I find commercial banks a big disappointment when it comes to moving on into the future. Maybe I will be surprised…I hope I am.

Without financial institutions moving to the front of the technological wave, they will tend to lose a competitive edge and will not be able to consolidate all the changes taking place in a timely manner.

This is why I am drawn to the General Electric model. GE sees the future software based, therefore it is building the creation of software leadership into its business model. Leaders in the banking industry, I believe, need to take a more comprehensive view of the evolution of information technology.

Unfortunately, I am afraid that managements will face a bigger distraction during this next five years with regulatory maneuvering, something that will not help them move on to the future. This will be to the detriment of the whole industry, an industry where the banks will be getting larger and where the number of banks and the number of branches are shrinking rapidly.

FinTech is progressing, but is still lagging behind the "cutting edge."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.