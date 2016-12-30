Valero: You're Going To Be Upset When You Read This

RINs are just one of the "absurd" regulations billionaire investor and new Trump advisor Carl Ichan wants to roll back and that could really help Valero.

It's likely time to take gains as we enter the new year, as there is a general lack of fundamental positivity to push the stock higher.

Valero (NYSE:VLO) is nearing the $70 mark, which is the highest its been in quite a few quarters. When you think about the world's largest independent refiner, your inclination is to hold this best in class name, collect your modest dividend, and sleep well at night. Unfortunately, that strategy leaves capital gains on the table as the stock has been volatile over the past two years. Right now, what I'm seeing is a lack of fundamental support to push this stock higher in the near-term, thus my advice to take gains. However, one key factor of regulation has been brought to light by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, for which you're not going to be happy when you realize how much money this regulation has cost Valero.

Source: The Dumas Edge

Putting VLO Perspective

Earlier this month, I told investors in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to take gains, as fundamental developments have led to unstable performance and will continue to do so in 2017, unless another factor comes into play, which I will discuss in the next section. Refining stocks have their ebbs and flows, more so than any other industry in the energy sector, as their up and downtrend last a couple months rather than a couple years.

Since trending below $50/share, which was my own personal buy trigger, the stock has run up considerably, nearly to the $70 mark, but has failed to breach. While ample testing has not yet occurred, this 35%+ rally since mid-July is substantial enough where I'm saying that investors need to evaluate the risk/reward present in the near-term.

Source: StockCharts

I even said last month that investors should buy more of Valero as I thought December would show a marginal amount of strength. It just wasn't time to exit the position, yet. However, since that time I've just seen a lingering of the same fundamental conditions and that doesn't warrant further capital gains. For example, the Gulf Coast crack spread, for which Valero does receive a premium to, has picked up, which means the Q4 report should show a heftier bottom line, with an EPS impact also better than what was expected.

Click to enlarge

Source: Quandl

However, this positive uptrend in the crack spread just means that it has room to pull back towards its 2016 average, which is just around the $12 mark. If I'm wrong and the crack spread trends higher through January, then Valero is going to see strength. Moving forward to inventories, I've taken the EIA-reported motor gasoline inventories and looked at the differentials. The 2016 average showed the highest level of inventories in the past five years, representing a 7% increase over the average. Right now, the inventory level is lower, at just about 2.8% above the five-year average, however this is a seasonal development, and we should be looking to 2017 to see how inventories trade. Unless we start to see significant YOY retractions, inventories are going to stand in the way of favorable pricing and, subsequently, further gains for VLO.

Source: EIA

A Risk To Taking Gains Now

Despite my confidence in the thesis to exit long positions on refiners like Valero and Phillips 66, there has been a noticeable burden placed on refiners during the Obama administration, which has reduced their profitability considerably. I listened to what Carl Icahn told CNBC just after being named an advisor to the Trump administration. Icahn called the regulatory environment that has been implemented for refiners "absurd" and is looking to push for deregulation across the energy sector. What regulations is he referring to and how long will it take to implement?

The key regulation alluded to was in reference to the costs of operating for major refiners as obligated parties, such as Icahn's CVR Energy (NYSE:CVRR). Fortune perhaps explains it best,

So-called "obligated parties" are refiners without operations dedicated to selling blended fuels to consumers. These "merchant refiners" are required to blend biofuels like ethanol with gasoline or other petroleum products, or else meet those obligations by purchasing paper "credits" called Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) in an opaque market.

Valero, too, is an obligated party. Read a statement from their most recent 10-Q:

As a producer of motor fuels from petroleum, we are obligated to blend biofuels into the products we produce at a rate that is at least equal to the applicable quota. To the degree we are unable to blend at the applicable rate, we must purchase biofuel credits (primarily RINs in the U.S.). We are exposed to the volatility in the market price of these credits, and we manage that risk by purchasing biofuel credits when prices are deemed favorable. The cost of meeting our obligations under these compliance programs was $198 million and $94 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, respectively, and $532 million and $283 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, respectively. These amounts are reflected in cost of sales.

You're telling me these RINs have cost Valero $532 million in just three quarters? At the same rate, annualize it out to nearly $709 million as the obligation for the full fiscal year 2016. I agree with Icahn, that is absurd. Allow me to put that figure in further perspective. Valero had operating income of just $892 million on sales of nearly $19.6 billion in Q3. In annual terms, we have $3.59 billion in operating income, for which $709 million represents nearly 20%. That means VLO is effectively foregoing 20% of operating income in order to comply with regulations.

From another perspective, the cash flow going towards RINs takes away from shareholders receiving a larger dividend increase. Perhaps I'm being greedy in light of the company more than doubling the quarterly payout in the last two years, but still that money could be going towards growing the business or some other beneficial action.

I think another point brought up during that interview that was quite interesting wasn't really about regulation at all, but rather about a presently occurring construct. Icahn consistently mentioned that young adults, mere 25 year-olds, get to work at the EPA and determine crucial regulation for investors and enterprise-builders like Icahn. Additionally, these "kids" don't often understand the greater economic impacts of their proposed and passed regulations. Now, this kind of a statement is speculative as I don't have data to back up his claims that kids are running the show, but expect the EPA to experience a major shake-up during the Trump presidency, as this has been a long-time selling point of the campaign.

For the latter question, think about it this way: if refinery deregulation isn't going to occur until mid-2018 or even 2019, then I have no business being in this stock while using deregulation as a projected catalyst. My thesis just wouldn't make sense. Should deregulation occur, the volatility of the stock will retract and the trend will be much more clear, rather than the window trading that has taken place over the last two years, seen below.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Valero's run up over the past couple of months has been quite impressive and shareholders that have been able to time the stock well were handsomely rewarded. This remains a very solid company and as such, I'm not exiting on the basis of this company not being worthy of a higher price. I fully understand how valuable this company is, but it needs fundamental support next year through deregulation. When deregulation related to RINs looks more probable, I'll start to rebuild a position. The only other factors that could change my mind are a surprise retraction in motor gasoline inventories and a massive upward shift in the Gulf Coast crack spread.

