Kiss Dow 20K Goodbye: Santa Rally Fizzles

Santa Rally And 20K, Wherefore Art Thou?

The Santa rally, as defined by the Stock Trader's Almanac, occurs during the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the New Year. So far, during this period to date, the Dow is down .5% and the S&P is down .4%.

Pension funds are in the midst of end-of-year rebalancing their trading accounts and have $32 billion of equities to sell to redeploy to bonds.

Then, there is end of the year stock-loss harvesting. Individual investors will sell off their losers in order to use those losses to offset their winners of 2016 to reduce capital gains taxes on their 2016 tax returns.

This will continue to put downward pressure on stock prices over the next several days.

There Are Always Exceptions To The Rule

I recently wrote that the Trump rally seemed to have gone too far, too fast like a rocket on steroids. From election day till seven days ago, investors scrambled to get on board a very fast moving train for fear of being left behind. This period saw the Dow rise about 1300 points, or about 7 percent.

I've circled in red the last week, when the market hit the pause button.

At the same time, since the Fed raised the Fed funds rate in late December by 1/4 percent, this move worked in concert with investors' expectations of faster and greater economic growth. Bond market traders demanded higher yield on the new bonds that they bought.

iShares 7-10 year bond price and yield

The interest rate on the 10-year rose from 1.35% to 2.6% in short order, handing current bond owners substantial capital losses on their outstanding positions.

The same is reflected above in the iShares ETF, 7-10 Year as to ETF price and yield.

While this was happening, bond proxies in the equity markets, like REITs and utilities, were compressing in price. With each tick down in price, their yields began to rise, in concert with the 10-year treasury yield.

As this predictable pattern was playing out, we began deploying some of our accumulated dividends in the FTG portfolio into several names as detailed in this recent article.

U-Turn

All of a sudden, as I had anticipated in this article, the market hit pause on the latest bull leg up since the election and I posited that we may be on the precipice of a mini-correction on the order of 5% or so.

The narrative seems to have changed somewhat from what had been in place after the election. Instead of unconstrained enthusiasm about Trump's policies and what they portended for the economy, and by extension, the stock market, a bit of anxiety began to creep into investor's minds.

What if the Trump administration would not be successful in getting their programs through the Congress in their entirety?

What if corporate and individual tax rates were not reduced by the preferred amounts, but compromise crept in and the reductions were not so monumental after all?

What if the monstrous tangle of regulations could not be unraveled as quickly as investors had hoped?

What if the huge infrastructure program to fix our roads and bridges evolved into more of a public-private partnership, requiring private companies to foot the majority of the bill to make improvements? This might mean substantially lower government commitments and infusions than the proposed $1 trillion. The economy might not get the jolt we thought it would from huge spending.

Combine these fears with the jitters caused by nuclear arsenal expansion Twitter-talk by both Putin and Trump and you get a perfect recipe for profit taking.

Lest we forget, a large pile of profits has been built in the last several weeks. Institutional traders, including mutual funds, insurance companies, hedge funds as well as individuals are loathe to see profits vanish in the closing days of the year.

Window dressing for institutions is important to demonstrate to future investors how well they did for the year. Greed of individual investors plays its part as they too don't want to see their end-of-year balances go from positive to negative.

These factors, along with expected tax loss selling are all playing a role in the market's recent reversal and reluctance to break the 20K barrier on the Dow.

Roadblock To Higher Yield

Though we were looking forward to deploying more cash accumulated in both the FTG and subscriber portfolio, this latest turn of events has put the kibosh on this plan, for now.

On Thursday, December 29, as the market was stuck in a holding pattern and selling off again, the new narrative of perhaps a slower economy than was expected had the effect of bond investors buying the 10-year bond once again. Buying pushed the yield back down to 2.48%, off 12 basis points from the recent high.

The correlation between bond yields and interest-sensitive equities reasserted itself with a vengeance. The impact on many interest-sensitive equities in the FTG and subscriber portfolios was clear and apparent.

REITs Popped

Telcos Rang Up Gains

Electric Utilities Sparkled

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55%.

FTG Recap: FTG Portfolio Mid-day, 12/29/16

RODAT Portfolio Mid-day, 12/29/16

While the Dow was down .1% midday, and the S&P 500 was down .12%, the FTG Portfolio was up a very solid .92% and the subscriber portfolio was ahead an even stronger 1.01% at midday as this was written.

Strategy Session

Patience is once again called for. If we want our money to work hard for us, as hard as we worked to earn it, then we'll wait a bit till the higher growth, higher inflation narrative reasserts itself. This should do the trick for us, pushing bond prices down and interest-sensitive equities along with that. When prices fall, those yields will once again rise.

Once we get more of a substantial knee-jerk reaction, the higher yields we seek for higher retirement income should show their face again.

In the meantime, we'll utilize the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to monitor our portfolios in real time to let it tip us off to those lower prices we seek.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

The Real Time Dividend Income Projector will allow me to continue researching watch list candidates to get an advance view of my income growth, projected for the following year and five years out.

Real Time Dividend Income Projector

With it, I can monitor current prices in real time throughout the day.

The changing yield picture, income production from individual names as well as the entire portfolio and capital gains are also monitored in real time.

Income projections made with the aid of five-year CAGR of dividends gives me a bird's eye view of expected portfolio income growth, which makes matching income with outgo for expenditures visible and easy.

Conclusion

Though we'd all like to know where the Dow is heading and where the prices of our stocks will be at some point in the future, those of us who have been around for a while have learned that this is just a fantasy.

On the other hand, dividend investors have learned that choosing high-quality stocks with long histories of paying a growing dividend, based upon a steadily growing earnings picture is a more reliable, predictable proposition. Being able to project those growing income streams with some degree of reliability injects some calm into an otherwise turbulent stock market.

