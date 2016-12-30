How It All Goes Right In 2017

Pro-growth domestic tax, trade, and spending policies, and their rippling impact on global financial markets are covered in a bullish outlook for the new year.

Views on financial markets need to be formed based on confidence intervals, and investors are poor at forming them.

There is a famous paper by a Swedish psychologist named Ola Svenson that found that 93% of U.S. drivers believed that they were more skillful than the median. Obviously, not everybody is an above-average driver. Our cognitive biases make examples of bad driving more available to us. (Hopefully, you do not see any swerving drivers next to you on New Year's Eve). The study showed that Americans are overconfident in the driving ability, and many other empirical studies have shown that individuals frame too narrow of confidence intervals in decision making.

Investors, like American drivers, are notoriously overconfident. Valuing investments necessarily involves forecasting as a means to assessing tradeoffs between risk and return. Models are based on the rationality of investors, but we see plenty of irrational behavior on the nation's highway system every day.

To offset this behavioral bias that forces investors to picture the future irrationally and in too narrow of a frame, I am authoring two pieces on the bull and bear cases for global markets in the coming year. Prediction articles are commonplace at year-end and you will see a great volume of predictions about where the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) or 10-yr Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:GOVT) will end 2017. A more constructive exercise is to form a base case view of markets and form the confidence intervals around your base view.

This article and its companion piece "How It All Goes Wrong in 2017" are aimed at determining what leads to lower probability market extremes. In the scenario for this article, I am discussing potential positive events that, while not probable, are not an unreasonable framing of an upside case for global financial markets in the coming year.

January 2017

In the hours after the inauguration, Trump and his advisors get to work. While many questioned the relative lack of political experience of the team, the deep business backgrounds and deal-making acumen of the team is put to valuable use. The political stalemate between Congress and the previous administration is a thing of the past. Politicians, a notoriously self-serving lot, are well aware that a regime change was just ushered in by American voters concerned about their economic wellbeing, and they proceed to work on policies that will further Americans pocketbooks (and get them re-elected).

March 2017

Trump tweets: "Why the talk about first 100 days, watch this first 50. Huge things coming for the American people." While his boastful proclamation seems overly ambitious, the Republican-controlled Congress moves first on its infrastructure spending plan, passing a reinstatement of the Build America Bond program in the last week of February that Trump quickly signs it into law. The Federal government will provide interest subsidies on municipal debt issued by state and local governments to finance shovel-ready projects.

While some question where the labor will come from for this infrastructure build-out given the low unemployment rate, the administration provides some programmatic answers there as well. Students at public universities are granted free tuition in the fall of 2017 for three months of work on construction crews in their state. Flexible four-hour night crews are populated by indebted recent graduates incentivized by a wage subsidy that will directly pay down their government student loans. More important than the programs aimed at students and recent graduates, marginalized workers now have additional work opportunities.

In a primetime address regarding his first months in office, Trump champions specific individuals taking on a second part-time job to chase the American dream, even lauding the efforts of a legal immigrant recently hired for a second job doing bridge repair in Texas. The labor participation rate, still near generation lows when Trump took office, looks to be reversing its downward trend and heading higher. Commodity prices, mining stocks, and building material companies all soar on the ready increase in infrastructure spending.

April 2017

Trump carries through on his campaign promise, and marginal tax rates for both corporations and individuals will be cut for the next tax year. Paul Ryan develops a proposal for a graduated tax holiday on the repatriation of overseas profits. Effectively, the more dollars that are repatriated in a given tax year, the lower the collective tax rate on overseas profits will be. Congressional Budget Office forecasts see a balanced budget by the end of what is already being discussed as Trump's first term. The influx of liquidity spurs U.S. business investment, a previous missing component of the slow post-crisis economic expansion.

In a spring FOMC meeting, Janet Yellen notes that we are finally seeing a handoff from monetary policy to fiscal policy supportive of higher domestic economic growth. The Summary of Economic Projections released by Federal Open Market Committee looks rosy. The Federal Funds rate is boosted another quarter-point and the Committee signals that stronger growth could lead to interest rate normalization faster than previously anticipated.

June 2017

Lower corporate tax rates, increased business investment, and higher growth projections power the domestic stock market higher. While some feared that higher bond yields would spark a shift out of equities and fixed income, retail investors are instead flooding into the market. The first half of the year sees low double-digit percentage gains for the stock market. Tightening corporate bond spreads, in part driven by less debt issuance as overseas profits are repatriated, offset some of the higher financing costs attributable to the move higher in interest rates.

August 2017

When questioned about the Chinese yuan weakening to 7.50, Trump retorts that this is not currency manipulation, but a reflection that the U.S. is now outpacing China. The weaker currency allows China to curb the risks of a hard landing, and debt growth in the economy slows. Faster growth in the developed world, sparked by U.S. pro-growth policy, affords China the ability to successfully execute the difficult balancing act of prioritizing near-term growth, while tackling longer-term structural reforms in its transitioning economy. Negative prognostications of a trade war between the world's largest economies spurred by a retrenching America seem a distant memory. China's currency is weaker, but the American electorate yawns. Jobs are plentiful, and their retirement savings picture has never looked rosier.

September 2017

The White House is the friendliest administration to domestic corporations on record, and Trump has an open door policy to discuss regulations. Executives are encouraged to bring to his team any regulation that they believe hampers the ability of their business to expand. A bipartisan panel is formed with members of the Cabinet, Congress, and key Trump advisors. Trump revels in the dissolution of antiquated regulations, and keeps the public constantly informed of the changes in 140 characters or less.

December 2017

In its December FOMC meeting, the Federal Open Markets Committee elects to raise interest rates by 50bp to 2%, reflecting the quickening pace of economic growth with unemployment now below 4%. Wage inflation, a typical concern in a strong economic expansion, has still been slow to materialize as disaffected and under-utilized workers strengthen their position in the labor force. Domestic stocks close the year at all-time highs. The strength of the U.S. expansion lifts developed and developing markets around the world. Fixed income investors are hurt by higher interest rates, but revel in new opportunities to put money to work at more attractive yields. Trump tweets: "If you thought 2017 was great. Wait til you see 2018. Happy New Year!"

This piece covers a wide range of positive events and their potential drivers. For a more pessimistic view of 2017, see "How It All Goes Wrong in 2017." I will also soon be publishing my periodic themes, which inform my base view of markets around which these optimistic and pessimistic scenarios are framed.

