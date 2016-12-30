How It All Goes Wrong In 2017

Investors are notoriously overconfident. Valuing investments necessarily involves forecasting as a means to assessing tradeoffs between risk and return. Models are based on the rationality of investors, but empirical evidence in behavioral finance has shown that investors form confidence intervals that are much too narrow.

To offset this behavioral bias that forces investors to picture the future in too narrow of a frame, I am authoring two pieces on the bull and bear cases for global markets in the coming year. While it is a fun parlor game to guess where the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Fed Funds Rate, or 10-yr Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:GOVT) will be in twelve months' time, a more constructive exercise is to form a base case view of markets and form the confidence intervals around your base view. This article and its companion piece "How It All Goes Right in 2017" are aimed at determining what leads to lower probability market extremes. In the scenario for this article, I am discussing potential negative events that, while not probable, are not an unreasonable framing of potential downsides.

January 2017

The record crowds that ushered in the inauguration of Barack Obama are echoed in the masses embarking on Washington D.C., but the tone is markedly different. Clashes between alt-right Trump supporters and youths under the auspices of the Black Lives Matter movement mar the event. Disruption in the massive crowds of people leads to hundreds of injuries, dozens of arrests, and four deaths. Images of the violent scene are broadcast around the world. Executive orders reversing portions of the key policies of the Obama administration are passed early in Trump's term and are met with protests in major U.S. cities. The market impact is muted, but the ugly events give global investors pause about the bullish outlook priced into U.S. assets in late 2016.

March 2017

The bumpy regime change in the United States and installation of a political outsider willing to bend historical political norms creates opportunity for aggressive geopolitical actions by foreign foes. Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two sovereign states that formalizes the already strong ties between the two countries. Putin moves closer to his goal of re-creating the Soviet Union and projection of power globally. Joint Russian-Belarussian military exercises are held on the borders of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. With three NATO members feeling pressure, the new and politically inexperienced administration is queried on its commitment to NATO and offers conflicting stances. European assets come under pressure.

May 2017

An Islamic State-sponsored mass shooting on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the first week of May casts a pall over Paris. The turnout for the Presidential election scheduled for May 7th is especially light, and the National Front's Marine Le Pen scores a surprise victory, swept to power in part due to rising Islamophopic sentiment with the electorate. The U.S., fresh off concerns about Russian tampering in its own presidential election, questions campaign loans made to National Front from a Russian bank suspected of being close to Vladimir Putin. Russia, already seemingly making inroads in Eastern Europe, has potentially found a friendly government in Western Europe. The Franco-German alliance, so central to the stability of the European Union, appears to be fraying as Le Pen openly questions France's status in the European Union. European assets come under renewed pressure with sovereign bond yields shooting higher in peripheral Europe. Italian (NYSEARCA:EWI) and Greek (NYSEARCA:GREK) assets respond most negatively on the prospect of a fracturing European political and currency union.

June 2017

Geopolitics derail the domestic-focused economic agenda. Debates between defense hawks, led in the Senate by John McCain and deficit hawks, led in the House by Paul Ryan, augur for diametric approaches to countering a more aggressive Russia. Hopes for fiscal stimulus and tax reform run into trouble inside a splintered GOP. U.S. assets have now given up all their 2016 post-election gains as pro-growth policies appear to have been a hopeful post-election mirage.

August 2017

Despite a downturn in equity markets, the dollar remains strong against a struggling euro and a flagging yen. The Chinese yuan continues to leak lower, hitting 7.50. A headline on The Economist "Who's Weaker?" asks the question of whether the continuing ability of China to devalue its currency points to a sign of weakness for a President that railed against the manipulation of China's currency. An angered Trump promises new tariffs on imported Chinese goods.

The weaker currency is actually a symptom of the underlying economic malaise on the mainland as the hopes for a transition to a more consumer-driven economy are waylaid, and China struggles to increase exports to battered developed markets. Concerns of a hard landing mount. Risky assets globally are pressured with markets in Southeast Asia faring worst. Commodity prices tank on the prospect of lower Chinese demand.

Despite global market concerns that weakness from China's economy is threatening global economic growth, Trump pushes through his campaign promise of increased tariffs on Chinese goods. China retaliates against select U.S. imports and U.S. businesses operating in the country. Interest rate volatility rises. The typical flight-to-quality into U.S. Treasuries in times of economic stress is offset by concerns of cost-push inflation from now higher priced imported goods or more expensive domestic replacements. The U.S. faces the risk of a stagflationary environment of higher inflation and strained growth.

September 2017

A missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen destroys a Saudi Arabian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The proxy war being waged in the Middle East's poorest country by the region's two most powerful countries - Saudi Arabia and Iran - risks escalating into a direct conflict. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked by the threat of missile fire, oil supplies from the Middle East are greatly curtailed and oil prices spike.

December 2017

Higher import prices from tariffed goods and the spike in oil prices fuels domestic inflation, pushing the Consumer Price Index above 4%. While domestic energy companies rebound, export industries facing retaliatory tariffs struggle and unemployment rises. Hopes for fiscal stimulus are dashed by a Congress distracted about the potential for another U.S. intervention in the Middle East. There is no symmetry with the Fed rate increases in December 2015 and 2016, higher rates are not going to be a function of the fledgling economic recovery. Janet Yellen faces the awkward decision of increasing interest rates to tamp down on inflationary pressures, while the domestic economy appears to be slowing. Seeking to maintain a credible stance on inflation, the Fed Funds rate is increased 50bp and the Fed signals further rate increases to bring inflation back down to its target level closer to 2%.

The combination of higher interest rates in the United States and the slowdown in China wreaks havoc on emerging markets. Latin America is challenged by Trump's protectionist policies and weaker U.S. growth. Eastern Europe and the Middle East remain mired in geopolitical turmoil. Southeast Asia and developed countries with strong economic ties like Australia are bearing the brunt of the Chinese slowdown.

A confluence of events makes 2017 a very weak year for global financial markets. U.S. stocks are hampered by lower growth, the difficulty of passing through higher inflation to weak end-consumers, higher interest rates, and lower multiples as the possibility of tax cuts and fiscal stimulus recede. There is no place to hide in the bond market as Treasuries sell off on the prospects of imported inflation, and corporate bond spreads widen. A fracturing Europe and slowing Asian growth offer limited opportunities for international diversification. Industrial commodities underperform. Confidence within the United States plummets and the consumer-driven economy looks headed for a prolonged recession.

This piece covers a wide range of negative events and their potential catalysts. For a more optimistic view of 2017, see my companion piece "How It All Goes Right in 2017." I will also soon be publishing my periodic themes, which inform my market base around which these optimistic and pessimistic scenarios are framed.

