Deutsche Bank: Double-Digit Returns In 2017?

If the Bank is able to achieve around 25th percentile return on equity figures and discounted at a fairly standard 10% cost of equity, share prices show clear upside.

Deutsche Bank recently negotiated down an initial $14 billion fine from the US Department of Justice down to two separate smaller penalties ($3.1 billion and $4.1 billion).

Thesis: Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) settlement with the DOJ provides better clarity to earnings going forward. Deutsche Bank appears fairly priced currently, but has upside if return on equity/capital metrics can be improved from "terrible" to even "not very good."

Overview

Deutsche Bank recently settled with the US Department of Justice ("DOJ") with respect to civil claims related to the bank's mortgage-back securities underwriting practices and associated securitization activities preceding the financial crisis. Deutsche Bank has agreed to payout a one-time civil penalty of $3.1 billion and an additional $4.1 billion in consumer relief to be supplied over a multi-year period.

Deutsche Bank began falling precipitously from the ~$35 per share mark in August 2015 on liquidity concerns all the way down under $12 per share in late September. Since then it has risen 56% in three months upon some level of renewed investor confidence to go along with the recent rally in banks shares.

Even despite the larger magnitude of the aggregate $7.2 billion settlement - 28.4% of its market cap - the amount is nonetheless expected to have a minimal impact on standard capital ratios and will also work to meaningfully limit the firm's legal risk moving forward.

The European Central Bank also recently lowered the minimum capital requirements for Deutsche Bank down to a common equity tier 1 ratio ("CET1") of 9.51% beginning this upcoming January. This gives the firm the freedom to disperse more of its capital as it sees fit, although the bank normally hovers above this amount.

The bank is expected to add $1.2 billion to its litigation reserves in Q4, bringing total reserves to around $6.7 billion. The $3.1 billion settlement will bring total reserves down to an estimated $3.6 billion. This provides what should be a more than adequate buffer should other litigious matters require resolution.

The $4.1 billion consumer relief settlement will fundamentally provide assistance to borrowers and homeowners who may have been disadvantaged by Deutsche Bank's underwriting and securitization practices from 2005-2007. The bank has a minimum of five years to fulfill this requirement. If such charges are spread out over five years, this would expect to generate an earnings-per-share hit of $0.60 annually, but will have very little impact on FY2016 results.

Even though the settlement is not a nominal sum, the main benefit is the aspect of clarity. Management can effectively integrate the settlement charges into the firm's cost structure expectations and move forward on executing the 2020 strategic plan. This will benefit all stakeholders in the firm if the fundamental goals of the 2020 plan are achieved, which can be very broadly and qualitatively described as achieving greater earnings stability and shedding risk. FY2018 targets include a cost/income ratio (i.e., operating expenses divided by operating income) of 70% and a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 12.5%.

Should additional legal costs accrue, especially costs beyond the estimated $3.6 billion in remaining reserves, or if the firm fails to meet its cost/income targets by 2018 from additional interest rate headwinds (German/Euro area overnight rates are still 0.0%) further downside will be in order as these influences will likely strip away the bank's capital cushion. A further decline in counterparty confidence or liquidity is possible but less likely now that the cloud of uncertainty stemming from the DOJ settlement has been resolved.

Share Price Valuation

- Discounted Cash Flow

A quick-and-dirty DCF analysis can be compiled with a few basic factors for a financial institution: net income, book value of equity (or tangible book value of equity, if one wants to be more conservative), return on equity, retention ratio, and a cost of equity. Sell-side estimates of some of these figures can be obtained on the bank's website to check against personal projections.

I project the company's earnings for 2016 to come in at about $410 million (on a GAAP/non-adjusted basis). Tangible book value by year-end should come to approximately $51.8 billion. I assume an annual return on equity of 6% going forward over the five-year projection period. This ROE estimation is fairly conservative considering it would put the bank right around the bottom quartile in performance in that return metric. I use a 100% retention ratio (i.e., the bank doesn't issue a dividend).

I discount back at a fairly standard 10% cost of equity. (Investors that personally require higher returns will discount at a higher rate and those who may be content with lower returns will discount at a lower rate.)

From this I obtain a fair share price of $16.20, or about 9% off from the $17.80 price as of the time of this writing. Sensitizing the cost of equity by +/- 100 basis points provides a range of $13.90-$19.20. Each 100-bp increase in the ROE over the entirety of the projection period is estimated to increase share prices by a little more than 20%.

- Earnings

If we are to assess purely on the basis of projected earnings, using the basic notion of a year-over-year 6% return on equity, we would see annual earnings hover in the $2.25-$2.84 range over the year-end 2017 ("2017E") to 2021E period.

Depending on how the market prices these earnings, $2.25 in FY2017 earnings would translate to $20-$27 per share by year-end 2017 based on an earnings multiple range running from 9x-12x.

Click to enlarge

(Source: author)

To calculate in terms of annualized returns (represented by the internal rate of return, or IRR):

(Source: author)

Accordingly, even if Deutsche Bank is able to manage its way up to 25th to 30th percentile ROE figures, the upside shows high single-digit returns even at a relatively low earnings multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.