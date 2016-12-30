Citigroup: Challenged In 2016 But Ready For 2017

Citigroup seems relatively underpriced, when comparing its pricing ratio’s with the other major US banks.

BACKGROUND

Since the US election the major US banks have risen significantly in stock value. In the graph below we can see the performance for the major US banks (C,BAC,WFC,JPM) starting from November 2016.

Source: stockcharts.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is up 21%, bringing its year-to-date return for 2016 to 17%. This performance is nice, but it is rather limited if we took a look at the performance of these banks in the last 3 years:

Source: stockcharts.com

From this graph we can see Citigroup has systematically underperformed its peers. Especially in the beginning of 2016 Citigroup took a deep plunge in shareholders' value, making it one of the poorest performers in the S&P500 at that time.

Why did Citigroup underperform in the previous years and especially in the beginning of 2016? These are the two main reasons:

The energy price crisis: The declining energy prices (especially the crude oil price) were negative for the energy sector, in which Citigroup is traditionally a large player. Investors were worried Citigroup would have to take large write-downs in its energy-related loan portfolios Fear of a global recession: Citigroup traditionally had the greatest exposure to emerging economies like Brazil, Russia and the Asia region

While we recognize these two points were potential threats for Citigroup, we now think the worst of both threats is over. Energy prices are gaining ground again and the worst threats of Emerging Markets for Citigroup seem to have stabilized.

UPSIDE POTENTIAL

The main reason why bank stocks are currently appreciating in stock price can be explained by the anticipation of higher interest rates and the expected deregulation plans of the Trump administration. These events will also come to the benefit of Citigroup its earnings in the coming years.

When comparing Citigroup its valuation with its peers, we see the price ratio's for C are all on the low side:

Source: finviz.com

OPPORTUNITY

Considering these points, we think there is still upward potential for C at the current stock price. One danger we cannot ignore, however, is a short-term correction in the stock price in the coming months. Considering the volatility we have observed in banking stocks in the past years, we cannot ignore this threat.

For this reason we would suggest initiating a long position in a call option contract on Citigroup. In this way you can minimize your required investment to benefit from a rise in Citigroup's stock price. Here we would suggest to buy a call option contract expiring on 19 January 2018 (this gives the stock price plenty of time to appreciate in value), with a strike price of 65$. This call option contract gives the holder the right to buy 100 shares of Citigroup for 65$ at any time until 19/01/2018. The total cost of the call option contract will be 1,030$ (10.3$ per share C).

In the graph below, we compare the pay-off of both investments:

Source: nasdaq.com

This position in the Citigroup call option contract will generate the same profit the common stock position would yield for a far smaller investment. The call option contract currently costs 17% of what a purchase of 100 shares of Citigroup would cost.

CONCLUSION

While C's stock has underperformed its peers in the previous years and in 2016, we think the main fundamental reasons for this underperformance are no long as valid as they were in the beginning of this year. The changed market situation (increasing interest rates and deregulation) will also come to the benefit of Citigroup and eventually increase their earnings and intrinsic value. An additional advantage here is the low valuation of Citigroup, comparing its pricing ratio's with its peers.

Profiting from this opportunity can be done by buying a call option contract on Citigroup, instead of buying the common stock. This will minimize the required investment amount and maintain the profit potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in C over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.