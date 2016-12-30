The Security I Like Best - Tower Properties

(Editors' Note: As discussed below, TPRP is a very illiquid security).

Tower Properties (OTCPK:TPRP) is one of the cheapest companies I have been able to find and is almost completely undiscovered by the investing public. This is a company where you are getting $1 worth of real estate, cash, shares, and property management/development/construction management earning streams for about $0.35. It is run by an excellent management team that works smart and hard to grow shareholder value over time.

Tower properties is primarily a real estate ownership company. From their home page, Tower Properties owns and/or manages a portfolio of approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial properties, including over 1,600 multi-family units in the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas. In addition, Tower has developed over one and one-half million square feet of various types of property. That is a lot of real estate for a company that has a Market Capitalization of only $61 million ($14,500 price x 4,201 shares).

Tower Properties' management has an excellent knack for reducing expenses for the company. One example is when they did a forward/reverse split combo in 2006 so that they could de-list from a major exchange where they would have had to pay much higher amounts of their profit towards continual listing fees. This also allowed them to buy back shares at the time.

Since then they have massively repurchased more shares in comparison to the trading volume at cheap prices, benefiting remaining shareholders. They still file quarterly and annual financial statements to inform their investors of the company's progress (so even though they are on the OTC exchange, they still post important news items and quarterly financials).

The number of shares outstanding for Tower Properties is 4,201 as of Q3 2016. Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and Google Finance all have the number of shares outstanding wrong (Bloomberg and Google list 6,000 and Yahoo Finance lists 4,840).

Book value is also a bad metric for real estate companies under GAAP. If you buy land in the year 1900 for $1 and it appreciates to $1,000 or $1,000,000, it still shows as $1 under GAAP.

Additionally, well-maintained real estate appreciates in value, while book value for real estate under GAAP decreases every year. This accounting treatment for real estate seems backwards to me. The more years between the time of purchase and the present, the bigger the difference between the actual value of the real estate and its book value. We definitely see this at work in spades for Tower Properties because many of their buildings have been built/purchased/expanded 5 to 40 years ago.

This effect is very pronounced in their recent sale of New Mark Apartments: "On June 23, 2016, the Company sold the New Mark apartments (622 units) located in Kansas City, Missouri. The sales price was $35,000,000 which resulted in a net gain on sale of $21,621,527." This means book value was $13.4 million for an asset that was worth $35 million.

This is why most real estate companies are valued based on their Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), which is essentially the revenue minus expenses you would see as an owner. For Tower Properties, my estimate of AFFO is shown in the steps below:

First 9 months of 2016 Rent Revenue $23,268,566 Management Fees Non-Related $59,319 Interest and Other Income Non-related $448,677 Management Fees Related $604,407 Interest and Other Income Related $165,702 Operating Expenses -$4,373,129 Maintenance and Repairs -$2,929,192 Taxes Other than Income -$2,797,835 General, Administrative, and Other Expenses -$3,030,354 Interest Expense -$4,498,600 Purchases of Equipment and Furniture -$690,254 Click to enlarge

Other Expenses includes Early Loan Payoffs for the New Mark Apartments that were sold and therefore these are not recurring expenses, which can be added back. As per their release, "Associated with this June 23, 2016 loan payoff, the Company paid a prepayment penalty of $1,027,248 which is included in the General, Administrative, and Other expense in the financial statements." "Associated with this June 23, 2016 loan payoff, the Company paid a prepayment penalty of $166,826 which is included in the General, Administrative, and Other expense in the financial statements." Therefore, $1,194,074 can be added back.

Add Back Non-Recurring Loan Repayment $1,194,074 Click to enlarge

Income taxes usually run very close to 0% at Tower Properties because of the enormous tax shields from Depreciation and Interest charges. Additionally, the company utilized their cash from the sale of the New Mark Apartments in a Sec. 1031 like-kind exchange purchase, minimizing taxes.

As described in their release "The purchase price was $33,250,000. The purchase of the two office buildings was the final step of a Sec. 1031 like-kind exchange. The first step of the Sec. 1031 like-kind exchange was the June 23, 2016 sale of the New Mark Apartments for $35,000,000, where after the payments of the associated loans and expenses, $14,013,469.03 was paid in cash to an intermediary."

Now, when you annualize the first 9 months of 2016, we come up with an estimate of about $9.9 million in AFFO for 2016 on a company with a market cap of $61 million. Normally, I would say, a Price/AFFO of 6x sounds pretty good for a company that is about half and half residential and commercial real estate. After all, 16% profit on your original investment is a pretty good bargain.

This doesn't even take into account that Tower Properties has $12.1 million of CBSH shares as of its Q3 2016 Quarterly Report. When you include those in the analysis by reducing the Price by the excess CBSH shares, you get a Price ($60 million - $12.1 million CBSH shares = $47.9 million)/($9.9 million estimated AFFO) = 4.8x. That is a bargain price to buy in a stable predictable growing company.

However, it gets better in 2017. Tower Properties' project is either complete or extremely close to being complete with their major overhaul of 6601 College Blvd. You really have to see the before and after pictures - it is unbelievable what they have done! If I didn't know it was the same building, I would have a hard time believing it was. During this major overhaul which was done mostly throughout 2016, they did not have the building leased out and therefore were not earning income from it. Google Maps can easily show you the before and after:

6601 College Blvd Old

6601 College Blvd New

This building which earned $0 in income and probably had some associated expenses during 2016 has been transformed from the caterpillar into the butterfly to be leased out in 2017. I can't really come up with a predictable estimate of just how much they will rent this building out for - but I can tell it will be a decent size number compared to $0!

Tower Properties financed a loan on this building for $15 million at an interest rate of 3.75%. For commercial real estate, it is common to loan 40-60% of the value of the property, so I would estimate Tower Properties has a building worth $25 million to $37.5 million that will go from a 0% occupancy to something more normalized within the next year or two.

Tower Properties is also either complete or extremely close to being complete with their major expansion of 87 units in 45 buildings on 16.4 acres part of the Hutton Farms apartments. These units were an investment made by Tower Properties during late 2015 and throughout 2016. As they ramp up from a 0% occupancy to something more normalized within the next year, this will also be another major boon to AFFO growth. This expansion cost them about $10 million (98% paid as of Q3 2016).

This means that approximately $35 million to $47.5 million of assets that didn't earn any money in 2016 will be earning money for Tower Properties in 2017 with only $15 million of 3.75% debt (it wouldn't surprise me if they borrow against the apartments after they are done - but that would be to re-allocate this capital for other investment purposes).

Additionally, my 2016 estimate for AFFO might be slightly too conservative because the New Mark Apartments were sold June 23, 2016 and therefore did not generate revenue for the July, August, and September time periods. The money that Tower Properties earned from selling the New Mark Apartments was redeployed in purchasing two office buildings on November 1, 2016. This will also cause 2017 AFFO to increase above my estimated 2016 levels.

This brings my AFFO estimate for 2017 to a range of $12 million to $15 million.

My estimate for 2017 value is based on 12x AFFO and adding back excess CBSH shares to come up with $156 million to $192 million, or $37,100 per TPRP share to $45,700 per TPRP share, compared to the current price of $14,500 per share.

Could you imagine buying an apartment building and an office building and having them pay back after all expenses within 3 or 4 years!?

Buying shares requires patience because the bid and ask prices are often ± $500 to $1,000 per share. During 2016, the total volume of shares traded was 31 shares. At an average price of about $13,000 per share, this is a yearly liquidity of about $400,000.

The stated liquidity is low. However, it is much easier to sell shares of Tower Properties than it is to buy them. Tower Properties routinely buys back shares through private negotiations, public purchases, and tender offers. In 2016, Tower Properties bought back 583 shares at $12,000 per share, which represented 12% of the Company's outstanding shares, which is about $7,000,000 of selling liquidity.

In 2014, Tower Properties also ran a modified Dutch auction tender offer to buy back up to $1 million worth of shares.

If you wish to obtain much greater buying volume, you might take a route similar to Sunset Plaza Acquisition, LLC. In 2014, Sunset Plaza Acquisition, LLC ran a tender offer for 100 shares of TPRP, which was approximately 2.07% of Tower Properties' outstanding shares at the time.

Tower Properties paid a special dividend in 2012 of $2,065 per share when they had excess capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPRP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.