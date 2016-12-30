Limbach Remains A High Conviction Idea For 2017

We believe Limbach is very well positioned entering 2017 with strong backlog visibility. If the company executes to plan, we believe in 12 months the stock will be $20+.

Post-transaction, Limbach is levered at less than 2x, and the blemish of 16% debt is removed from the story. We believe 2017 will likely bring sizable, highly-accretive M&A transactions.

While Limbach's comps have rallied strongly following Trump's victory, Limbach share's have declined, largely because of the overhang of an equity raise. This raise is completed and was accretive.

Since we first wrote about Limbach as a Top Idea in August, shares are up almost 60%. We believe shares remain undervalued, with potential for significant upside.

Since we first wrote about Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) on August 1st, shares are up almost 60%, (on November 11th, hit a high of $16.20, and were up almost 80%). Since then, the stock has slipped, while industry peers have seen stock prices rise from 13%-30%, in the wake of Donald Trump's election. We think this creates a compelling buying opportunity, as Limbach would trade at $17-$18, 22-29% upside, if it traded at peer multiples. However, we believe that if Limbach executes and completes accretive M&A - likely in our view - this will be a $20+ stock in 2017.

We are not going to revisit the Limbach story since we also discussed the company in articles here and here, and the company's investor presentation is here. However, it's worth noting that since our first write-up, the company has executed almost precisely to our expectations: They've reported 2 consecutive quarters of robust top, bottom, and backlog growth (far ahead of peers), shares have been uplisted, 2 sell-side analysts have initiated coverage, and the company has completed an accretive follow-on offering, removing burdensome 16% debt. If we were writing a script, they couldn't have done a much better job of sticking to it - we think they continue to do so in 2017.

Below we detail:

1. Reasons for the stock's recent decline

2. Stock performance versus comps

3. Potential impact of M&A

1. We believe the primary reason for Limbach's price decline is that on November 30th, Limbach filed an S-1 for a follow-on equity offering - at the time, shares were $15.05, up from when they reported 3Q. Given that Limbach is a small (sub $100mn market cap), underfollowed company, we were pleased that the company was able to price a deal at $13.50, a mere 10% discount to where the stock was trading when they announced the transaction 2 weeks earlier.

We've seen many microcaps get hammered on deal announcements. That there was only a modest discount suggests to us that shares were in firm hands with the company's historic shareholder base, and that there is strong and growing interest in the company given the interest from new investors. Notably, the company raised the proceeds to pay down $13mn of 13% plus 3% PIK debt, representing approximately $2mn of annual interest expense. We don't like to see rising share counts, but in this case, the transaction was accretive, and ultimately should improve trading volume and liquidity. As Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon stated:

Not only will it allow to the Company to repay high-cost subordinated debt, which will have positive net impact on EPS, but it also brings us a number of new, high-quality institutional shareholders.

In the offering, Limbach sold 1.4mn shares for $17.3mn, post fees and expenses, while insiders sold 375,000 shares, or roughly 5% of their holdings. Given the stock's strong performance, we take it as a very positive sign that they didn't use this opportunity to sell more.

We suspect most investors didn't notice a subtle change from the initial prospectus to the final prospectus in terms of the selling shareholders. Specifically, in the initial prospectus, both 1347 Investors and FdG Capital Partners were selling.

Source: Limbach preliminary prospectus, p93

However, in actuality, according to the final prospectus, only FdG sold shares.

Source: Limbach final prospectus, p93

Notably, 1347 is the sponsor group that backed the Limbach SPAC transaction. While neither 1347 nor FdG were planning to sell a material number of shares, we're pleased that 1347 chose not to take anything off the table, despite Limbach's strong stock performance. Given FdG's 14-year ownership of Limbach, well outside the upper time frame for private equity investments, we're not concerned by their relatively small share sales. In any event, we believe the de minimis insider selling speaks loudly about the insiders' view of the company's prospects.

2. Since Trump's victory, Limbach has materially underperformed versus peers.

Trump infrastructure rally impact on Limbach and its comps

Source: FactSet

As can be seen from the above chart, Limbach has severely lagged. There are other comps we didn't include that have enjoyed even stronger performance. Had Limbach matched the lowest performance among peers, shares would currently be $16.35, 18% above current prices.

We believe Limbach is well positioned to benefit from infrastructure growth including the ongoing growth and upgrades to airports and hospitals. Moreover, to the extent the economy remains robust, key areas for Limbach include entertainment - such as numerous projects for Disney (NYSE:DIS) and sports complexes (i.e. Detroit Red Wings new arena) - and higher education (Harvard, MIT, Penn). The company is already enjoying substantial backlog growth and its pipeline continues to expand, trends we expect to continue in 2017.

Additionally, it's worth noting that if the Trump administration is successful in implementing corporate tax cuts, Limbach stands to benefit, as they are a fully taxed company at 37-38%. Tax cuts would meaningfully boost EPS and free cash flow.

At current prices Limbach shares are significantly discounted versus peers. We expect this valuation gap to close (in fact, we would not be surprised to see Limbach receive a premium multiple) as the story continues to get out, they continues to deliver strong results, and catalysts occur, such as accretive M&A.

Click to enlarge

Source: FactSet, Dane Capital Management estimates

As can be seen above, Limbach trades at a 3.2x EBITDA discount versus comps on 2016 numbers, and 2.5x on 2017. This is despite Limbach growing revenue in excess of 30% y/y in recent quarters, and backlog at a 40% clip (all organic), well ahead of the single-digit results of its peers Aecom (NYSE:ACM), EMCOR (NYSE:EME), Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX), NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Stantec (NYSE:STN).

If Limbach traded in line with group multiple shares would be significantly higher.

Source: Dane Capital Management estimates

It's worth noting that our estimates reflect the dilutive impact of currently outstanding warrants as the stock appreciates. Specifically, at $17, we are modeling 9.23 million shares and at $18, 9.47 million. We expect this valuation gap to close.

3. We believe there is a high probability of Limbach making an acquisition in 2017. With the balance sheet now cleaned up, we expect increased attention to M&A.

We have heard Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon state multiple times that Limbach is not a platform company. We're fine with that. After Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and its price gauging, "platform company" is something of a dirty word. However, as the saying goes, there's a time and a place for everything. In the case of Limbach, Mr. Bacon has indicated that they are looking for acquisitions which are a strategic and cultural fit that can be acquired for ~4x EBITDA.

We think trading at 9x EBITDA in the public market, and buying for 4x is a pretty compelling arbitrage, especially under the stewardship of someone like Mr. Bacon (and his team) who we view as disciplined and conservative (two other words that we've heard him say countless times) and a good steward of capital.

Mr. Bacon has indicated that Limbach is looking at transactions of at least $50mn in revenue (unless there's a compelling reason to go smaller) and EBITDA margins likely in excess of Limbach's. We wouldn't be surprised to see Limbach complete M&A that adds $5mn or $10mn or more of EBITDA to the company in 2017. Recently, Mr. Bacon stated that Limbach's plan is to get to $1bn in revenue over the medium term, and $2.1bn in 10 years.

By our estimates, if Limbach can acquire $10mn of EBITDA paying 4x, it will be a $20+ stock next year. The implication of getting to $1bn or $2.1bn is something far bigger. It's an amazing thing what public currency can do for a company where a public/private multiple disparity exists.

While these goals might seem like pie in the sky, we think they're possible. Mr. Bacon was at Bovis Construction in 1983, when it was a relatively small shop. When he left as CEO of the Americas two decades later, it was doing ~$4bn in revenue.

Similarly, NV5 has seen its revenues grow from $68mn in 2013 to a projected $230mn in 2016, largely via numerous acquisitions. NV5 was a $26mn market cap company post-IPO. Over the corresponding period, the company has raised $100mn in equity, doubled its share count, grown EBITDA 5-fold, and seen its share price grow over 5x. In other words, the company saw EBITDA per share rise 2.5x, but its share price is up more than 5x - how's that for multiple expansion? When we suggest that there's substantial room for multiple expansion at Limbach, it's because we've seen it before.

NVEE historic price/volume chart since IPO

Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar.com

There is a blueprint for success in this industry and we think Limbach understands it. We are optimistic that Limbach will become a much larger company in years to come, while doing so in a disciplined manner.

Conclusion

We are optimistic that 2017 will be a breakout year for Limbach. As of the end of September, the company had backlog coverage for 73% of its projected 2017 revenue, presumably higher as of today, versus 66% in November '15 for '16. An improved mix profile and better pricing should help on margins. We think the initial 2017 guidance is likely to prove conservative, although, with likely M&A, we think financials will ultimately prove quite different than current guidance.

As we stated above, with the balance sheet clean-up, we think the focus will move squarely to ongoing business execution and M&A. We'd be very surprised if Limbach doesn't complete an acquisition in 2017, and potentially, more than 1. If Limbach exits 2017 at an EBITDA run-rate approaching $30mn, we think Limbach will be a $20-$24 stock - and that's without contemplating the M&A pipeline for 2018 or the business pipeline, which is growing.

We think this is an exciting time for Limbach, which finally has the public currency to meaningfully pursue previously unavailable growth opportunities. We recognize that liquidity is limited and the market cap is small, but for smaller funds, we think the opportunity is quite large.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMB, LMBHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.