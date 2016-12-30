Patheon: Sell Or Short Ahead Of Lock-Up Expiration On Jan. 17

The company has performed well since its IPO and is up nearly 34%. Given this strong returns, we believe company insiders will be eager to sell shares.

Starting on January 18, 2017, the pre-IPO insiders will be able to sell their ~110 million shares for the first time since the company went public.

Patheon Holdings (NYSE: PTHN) - Sell or short recommendation

The 180-day lock-up period for Patheon N.V. is scheduled to expire on Jan. 17, 2017, allowing pre-IPO insiders, institutional shareholders and executives to sell their 110 million pre-IPO shares. This is equivalent to approximately 76% of the total shares outstanding and could potentially flood the market, resulting in a sharp decrease in the share price. Our firm has found abnormal negative returns of 4.2% in the two weeks surrounding many lock-up expirations. We expect to see a similar decline in Patheon share price around January 17, 2017, and therefore recommend investors sell their positions or consider shorting shares ahead of the expiration.

Business overview: Global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing and development

Patheon N.V. is a global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services. Based in Amsterdam, Patheon is one of the biggest contract drug manufacturers in the world and is the only pharmaceutical manufacturing and development company that offers fully integrated services from start to finish for its customers. Services include: manufacturing, logistics, and packaging of conventional dosage forms, sterile dosage forms, and specialized products.

An Impressive IPO & Early Market Performance

We fist evaluated Patheon N.V. ahead of its IPO date. At the time, we recommended investors purchase shares given its strong customer base, impressive revenue growth, and successful history with drug approvals. Since our recommendation, shares are up nearly 36% (market open on Dec. 26, 2016). The company went public on July 20, 2016. Through its IPO, Patheon raised $625 million offering 29.8 million shares. Shares were priced at $21 per share, toward the upper end of its marketed price range of $19 to $22. During its marketing debut, the share price rose to close at $24.99, a 19% increase, and then an additional 13.3% in aftermarket return.

Management Team Highlights

The chief executive officer and executive director of Patheon N.V. is James Mullen, who joined the company in Feb. 2011. Before that, Mullen had more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 20 in executive-level positions. He served as the chief executive officer and president of Biogen Idec Inc. from 2000 to 2010, and he held a variety of executive roles at the company before that.

Michael Lagarde has served as the president of Patheon N.V. since joining the company in May 2016. Before that, he served as the managing director of JLL Partners from 2008 until 2016 and as the chief executive officer of Phillips Electronics North America from 2006 until 2007. He was the chief financial officer of the domestic appliance and personal care division of Phillips Electronics North America from 2004 until 2006 and held a variety of other positions since joining the company in 1996.

Financial Performance

For the year ending, Oct. 31, 2016, Patheon generated $31.7 million in net income and $1.87 billion in total revenue. By comparison, the company had slightly lower revenues of $1.77 billion for 2015 and net income of $138.4 million. In sum, 2015-2016 saw revenues increase 5% and income drop 77%. The company counts among its customers 18 out of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Conclusion: Sell or Short Prior to Jan. 17th

Given the company's significant price increase of 34% post IPO (and despite some lackluster results); Patheon's pre-IPO shareholders may be eager to sell some or all of their holdings once lock-up restrictions are lifted.

If these shareholders sell even a portion of their 110 million shares, they could significantly depress share price, given their large ownership of ~76% of shares outstanding.

We have studied price movement around lock-up periods and found abnormal negative returns of 4.2% in the two weeks surrounding many lock-up expirations.

We recommend investors sell their position or short shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PTHN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.