After Doubling, Delta Apparel Still Has Upside

It's been an interesting few years for T-shirt manufacturer Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA). A huge spike in cotton prices in 2011 helped turn a near-$2 EPS in FY11 into a loss in FY12. (DLA fiscal years then ended in June; the company moved to September in 2013.) Delta managed to recover in FY13, getting EPS back over $1 - and then the company's Soffe brand started falling apart, pushing the company back into the red in FY14. Shares fell by more than half between late 2013 and late 2014.

In response, Delta management decided to cut corporate costs to improve margins, and the acquisition of popular brand Salt Life in 2013 added a potential growth engine to complement the relatively stagnant core business. At the beginning of 2015, shares languished around $8; they'd spike to $25 by July 2016, as adjusted earnings improved substantially. After another pullback, a post-election run has moved DLA to just over $20.

Looking forward, I do think there's more upside, with another round of significant cost savings due to hit the P&L in FY17. The risk is that those cost savings need to be balanced against a core business that still isn't performing all that well, and a business that over the long-term hasn't exactly been impressive in either growth or shareholder return:

DLA Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

DLA data by YCharts

Still, I think there's enough at $20+ to keep DLA as a value play, instead of a value trap. Cost savings should start hitting in fiscal Q2 (that report should be released in May), and what should be significant EPS increases could be a catalyst for further upside. There's still room to improve Soffe, Salt Life and smaller brand Art Gun are growing nicely, and recent results have been impacted by bankruptcies of Quiksilver (NYSE:ZQK) and The Sports Authority. There needs to be some caution toward the bull case due to potential pressures on the core business (including quietly rising cotton prices). But even with the stock up 150%+ from the lows, DLA's execution and end markets don't need to be perfect for the stock to keep gaining.

The Brands

DLA has added to its legacy Delta brand through a series of acquisitions:

Click to enlarge

Source: DLA 2014 10-K

The Game was divested last year, and in August, the company added Coast Apparel for a little over $300K. Delta divides the business into two segments, Branded and Basics. The Basics segment is primarily the Delta business, although Art Gun, which was guided to ~$15 million in sales ahead of FY16, accounts for 5-6% of revenue and the FunTees line contributes modestly as well. The Delta brands are mostly unadorned, wholesale T-shirts for retailers and screen printers. The company has recently added fleece and French terry products, along with a "Delta Dri" product (akin to the core product from Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA)) in an effort to add more fashionable items to its catalog.

Delta also has a private label business in the Basics segment though its contribution to sales isn't broken out. Art Gun and FunTees both offer customized printing solutions for 'store-ready' products, and Art Gun appears to be growing nicely, with growth last year apparently in the high teens based on earnings call commentary and guidance for another year of double-digit growth in FY17 on the Q4 conference call. But overall, it's a somewhat choppy business; revenue was flat on an adjusted basis in FY16, up in FY15, down in FY14, and up strongly in FY13 (units up 14%, and sales up nearly 8% due to lower ASPs). Margins have improved lately but got away from Delta somewhat in the early part of the decade even excluding the impact of cotton costs. Price competition is fierce, and in response, Delta has moved more production offshore (just in time, apparently, given political winds in the U.S.). The segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of Delta revenue in FY16, and from a top-line perspective, really can't be counted on for much, if anything, in the way of growth.

The Branded business is where the revenue growth opportunity lies. Salt Life is guided to double-digit growth next year after increasing nearly 27% YOY, excluding the impact of a 53rd week in FY15, according to the 10-K. That should imply roughly $40 million in FY17 sales:

Click to enlarge

Source: DLA June presentation

Salt Life has opened two retail locations in Southern California in a bid to further expand its brand out of its southeastern base. (The brand is very well-represented in Eastern North Carolina, where my family lives.) The retail footprint itself likely is limited; CEO Bob Humphreys said on the Q1 conference call that Delta didn't want to compete with Salt Life retailers. In general, the brick-and-mortar stores have been designed to build the brand more than drive profits, though Salt Life's retail stores are modestly profitable. And with Salt Life sales now approaching one-quarter of the Branded segment as a whole (segment revenue was $148 million in FY16), the business is large enough to move the needle somewhat.

That said, the news elsewhere isn't nearly as good. Junk Food sales were down in FY16, according to the 10-K, in what appears to be a disappointing performance. The vintage T-shirt brand lost one major retailer toward the end of CY2015, which I believe is Bloomingdale's, as that chain is mentioned as a customer in the FY15 10-K but removed from this year's. Humphreys elsewhere has pointed to softness in retail more generally and management shakeups at certain customers as drivers to the downside. But a decline in FY14, a 2% revenue increase in FY15 and a decline in FY16 all imply a brand that's struggling at the moment, one-time factors aside.

That leaves Soffe, which is a bit of a turnaround play. Sales have dropped rather consistently of late, but there have been some signs of stabilization; revenue was flat in the back half of FY15, for example, and Q4 sales increased 8% year over year. The brand is having some success online, both B2C and B2B. The Sports Authority bankruptcy provides a headwind into FY17 (as well as a potential liability up to $3M+ due to proceeds received from consignment sales), but Humphreys said on the Q4 call that DLA was looking for sales growth in FY17 even including the impact of the lost business at TSA.

Overall, then, there's reason for modest optimism in terms of revenue growth going forward. On the Q4 call, Humphreys projected FY17 sales to increase "maybe in the low single digit[s]", which seems a reasonable expectation. The basic tees part of the Basics segment seems likely to remain flat at best. But there are some opportunities from Salt Life - which can provide a point or so of overall growth in FY17 - and from incremental improvements in Soffe, Junkfood, and private-label and fashion basics efforts. It's not a compelling growth case, to be sure - but flat to up revenue probably is enough to move the stock higher.

Margin Improvements

In FY16, Delta spent a reasonable amount of capex - which increased nearly $5 million YOY - and opex - a net EPS impact of $0.29 - on its "manufacturing realignment". DLA closed a plant in North Carolina, consolidated operations in Mexico, and expanded capacity at its facility in Honduras. The benefits are estimated to be about $8 million a year - or about $0.80 per share after tax, based on a low-20s effective tax rate and year-end share count of about 7.6 million.

The benefits won't hit the P&L until Q2, with the full $8 million expected to be reached on annualized basis by Q4. Obviously, it's a major potential earnings driver against FY16 EPS of $1.41 (excluding the expenses required for the realignment this year). And the savings do highlight a potential catalyst for the small-cap ($160 million market cap), relatively undercovered stock. On a GAAP basis, FY16 EPS was $1.12, against $1.00 in FY15. But non-GAAP - backing out one-time charges in FY16 and a gain on sale - FY16 EPS of $1.41 increased nearly 150% year over year. And pro forma for the cost savings, EPS should exceed $2.20, implying a P/E around 9x and an EV/EBITDA multiple around 7x.

The question is whether weakness elsewhere might offset some of the earnings improvement to be generated over the next six quarters. Cotton costs, for one, are creeping up, and sit near their highest levels in about two and a half years:

Click to enlarge

Source: indexmundi.com

Humphreys was relatively sanguine about the issue on the Q3 call, telling a questioner that pricing likely would move up in response across the industry, with lead times giving producers enough time to adjust appropriately. But a further spike might cause some disruption in CY17.

The concern elsewhere has to be if there's any fat left to cut. SG&A actually has declined on an absolute basis in each of the last three years, falling nearly 20% between FY13 (ending June) and FY16. Gross margin increased 250 bps on an adjusted basis in FY16, including a 480 bps improvement in the Basics segment. There's certainly a sense that the easy money has been made as far as the turnaround goes, and that there aren't similar opportunities going forward.

That's probably true, though there likely are some areas where Delta can improve margins, even beyond the benefits of the manufacturing realignment. Humphreys has admitted that Soffe margins, in particular, are still well below target - but also argued that the fixed-cost structure will allow for solid incremental margins should that business rebound. While FY16 adjusted gross margin jumped to 22.2%, that's still ~150 bps below FY10 levels. Certainly, the benefits of the past couple of years - about $1.50 in EPS combined between corporate headcount reductions and manufacturing footprint changes - aren't available going forward. But I don't think that necessarily implies that operating margin improvements are maxed out. And I still believe that even with little or no margin improvement post-FY18, DLA shares still have upside.

Valuation

At a current price of $20.35, DLA trades at about 14.4x trailing adjusted EPS and 8.8x Adjusted EBITDA (as calculated in its debt agreement). That's a reasonable price on a peer basis: Gildan (NYSE:GIL) is at 17.2x EPS and 12.3x EV/EBITDA, while Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) trades at 11.3x and 11.4x, respectively. (All figures are based on those companies' full-year guidance; HBI's high debt load explains the similarity between P/E and EV/EBITDA.)

But if you add back the $8 million/$0.80 impact of the cost savings, DLA's valuation suddenly looks much more attractive. The pro forma P/E multiple moves to about 9.2x, and the EV/EBITDA multiple around 7x. The leverage ratio moves right to 3x (my calculation includes $2.5 million in contingent consideration owed for Salt Life; the credit agreement does not) and normalized free cash flow moves to around $20 million (assuming capex pulls back to $8-9 million; the company guided for $10 million in FY17 spend in the 10-K). The P/FCF multiple, too, then is in the 8-9x range.

There's an argument that even ~flat performance in the business plus the cost savings should drive 30%+ upside; a 13x EPS and 8.5x Adjusted EBITDA both imply substantial discounts to larger peers and are roughly in line with historical levels. Both multiples value shares in the $27-28 range, or about 35% upside from current levels.

Again, that's with no improvement in the legacy business, and, overall, I'd expect some bottom-line growth even beyond the manufacturing-related cost savings. FY16 adjusted operating margin was just 4.5%; a few basis points of improvement plus low-single-digit revenue growth can drive mid-single-digit earnings growth. FY18 EPS in that scenario would get into the $2.35+ range; even a low double-digit multiple puts current fair value around $24.

There are risks, to be sure. While management has done a nice job trimming costs, Humphreys is the same CEO who allowed those costs to balloon. Overall end market growth is rather weak; competition in basics is fierce; and if Soffe and Junkfood can't be turned around (or at least stabilized on a consistent basis), revenue growth could turn negative. Cotton costs need to be watched closely. And Delta has an open shelf registration; with the operational improvements of late now complete, it's likely to become active in M&A, while Humphreys seemed to dismiss any thought of selling DLA on the Q3 call.

But pro forma for the margin improvements, this is a stock that is pricing in a number of those risks and essentially negative growth going forward. That's too conservative, and there is an upside case here that can drive significant gains in the stock. A rebound in Soffe and maybe Junkfood, and continued strength in Salt Life that push revenue growth to 4%+ probably allows leverage to drive another 50 bps in operating margin. That implies a year or two of double-digit EPS growth - adding something like $0.25-0.30 to EPS, which combined with manufacturing savings, gets EPS to $2.50+. A mid-teen P/E multiple and a ~9x EV/EBITDA - both still a discount of GIL - get shares in that scenario into the high-30s, somewhere near a double.

The turnaround story here isn't quite over, and that leaves risk/reward biased strongly toward a long position. That's not to say there aren't risks, or that Delta is a perfect business, or one poised for significant growth. But at $20, with margin improvements on the way, it doesn't have to be risk-free, or perfect - or even growing. There's enough here already to get the stock into the mid-20s, and with a little help, DLA shares should go even higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.