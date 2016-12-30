Philip Morris Is Not A Cheap Stock Despite Weak Fundamentals And Disappointing Dividend Growth

The stock is trading at a trailing price to earnings multiple of 21.8x and a higher multiple over the historical average is attributable to expected the boost in cash flows.

2016 is approaching to end on a disappointing note for the stockholders of the world's second largest tobacco company Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). With a total return of 8% over the past twelve months, Philip Morris has significantly underperformed the broader market as well as its peer group. In comparison, S&P 500 Index has gained 11.7% value, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is up 21% and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) 25.5%, though price jump is due to an acquisition offer from British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Philip Morris is trading in a range since early 2012, but the past two years have been more disappointing for dividend investors due to less appealing dividend growth rate of 4.1% and 2% in 2015 and 2016, respectively, significantly less than the normalized historical average of 9.5%. Subdued stock performance and minimal dividend increase rates are attributable to shrinking profitability. The expansion of iQOS on the global scale will help improve fundamentals, but Philip Morris should also focus on cost optimization in the midst of the continued downturn in the global tobacco industry.

Why Optimization?

The problem is that the management is overemphasizing on volume sales while ignoring the overall profitability. Philip Morris is feeling the heat of declining smoking rates in most countries, but yet its market share has remained stable. In fact, the company's market share has increased from 28.3% in 2011 to 28.7% in 2015. On the flip side of the coin, profit margins have slipped steadily, including 4.5% cut in EBITDA margin. In comparison, Altria, Reynolds American, and British American Tobacco have recorded significant improvement in EBITDA margin over the past six years.

Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar

The following graph shows the impact of foreign exchange, volume/mix and pricing action on the revenue stream. Focusing on the pricing of premium and mid-priced brands will allow partially offset the impact of declining smoking rates and currency headwind. However, Philip Morris needs a productivity and cost savings program to boost gross and operating margins by optimizing manufacturing footprints, streamlining supply chain and brand variants, as well as enhancing spending efficiencies.

Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings

The Outlook for Key Markets Is Leaning On The Positive Side

The overall cigarette market will continue a steady decline with the increasing awareness and implementation of more strict regulations, but volumes will still grow in emerging and developing markets of the Middle East and Africa, as well as a few markets of Asia-Pacific. According to Euromonitor, the size of cigarette markets in Egypt, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and South Korea will grow due to a low to mid-single digit increase in consumption. In contrast, the sales value of cigarette market in Ukraine, Italy, Germany, and India will shrink in the coming years, and some key markets will remain stable despite lower cigarette sales.

Russia has recorded a steep 25% drop in cigarette sales between 2008 and 2015. Economic challenges, higher taxes, and the introduction of stricter regulations will accelerate smoking quit rate in Russia and volume sales will decline at 5% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Philip Morris is already struggling in the world's second-largest market and continued downturn could squeeze the revenue stream. While the geographic expansion of affordable brands will help volumes, increasing the reach of premium brands in convenience stores and supermarkets would be a smart move to preserve the profitability.

Egyptian tobacco market is relatively small, but it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Philip Morris is benefiting from growing sales in Egypt, but the sharp devaluation of Egyptian Pound will hammer the revenue this year. However, consumers' interest in mid-priced brands, rather than affordable cigarettes, will allow Philip Morris capture more market share with the nationwide expansion of L&M.

Click to enlarge

Source: Sec Filings

Philip Morris is present around the globe, but it generates 55% of total sales volume from thirteen markets. Thus, the expansion of distribution channels and a smart trade-off between price and volume will be smart move to reaccelerate margins growth.

If estimates of Euromonitor hold true, Philip Morris would benefit from growth potential in some key cigarette markets, because Philip Morris sold 323.1 billion units in North Africa, Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and Turkey last year. In comparison, the unit sales were 143.3 billion units in Russia, Ukraine, and Italy where future trends will remain challenging for the company over the next five years.

Click to enlarge

Source: Euromonitor

Philip Morris is the largest cigarette company in the Philippines with 73.4% market share. Thus, a 4% expected compounded annualized growth will fuel sales revenue of Philip Morris in the Philippines. Philip Morris may face short-term disruption due to the recent approval of two-tier tax system that will replace the unitary tax on January 1, 2017.

Intervention from governments is somehow accelerating premiumization in the tobacco industry, which should enable Philip Morris to leverage its brand power to ignite revenue growth. Euromonitor expects that the governments could intervene to incentivize reduced risk products to speed up the adaptation rate. Nevertheless, with or without government support, Marlboro-based iQOS is getting attention in several markets. To replicate the success of iQOS, competition is also preparing to launch heat-not-burn cigarette devices in the key markets.

Japan Tobacco is making quick moves in the domestic market with its heat-not-burn device Ploom TECH. iQOS is also benefiting from the short supply of Ploom TECH, but $481 million investment in a new reduced risk product facility would potentially disrupt iQOS growth pace. Philip Morris is eyeing on incremental operating profit of $0.7 billion to $1.2 billion by 2020. The chances are bright that the company will be earning more than a billion dollar in operating income as first mover advantage and launch of iQOS in 30 to 35 markets by the end of next year will continue to generate return due to the inclination towards reduced risk products.

Significant increase in tax rates, birth year smoking bans, plain packaging, and menthol cigarette bans will disrupt the global industry. Currently, cigarette companies sell 90 billion units in plain packaging, but the adaptation of plain packaging rules in Europe, South America, and Canada will increase the number to 900 billion in the coming years.

Over the past one and a half decade, the global cigarette industry recorded steady volume sales growth, but charging dynamics in the developing markets and stricter regulations in the developed markets will trigger sales volume decline CAGR of 0.5% to 1.8% between 2016 and 2030. iQOS is full of potential and can transform Philip Morris in the challenging industry dynamics, but iQOS is a long-term play. Thus, Philip Morris should also focus on, premiumization, supply chains, productivity and cost savings to boost profit margins in the near to medium-term.

Click to enlarge

Source: Euromonitor

Will Dividend Growth Reappear?

On a cumulative basis, the shareholders have booked 126% growth in annual dividends between 2008 and 2016. However, the increase rate has dropped to just 4.1% in 2015 and 2% in 2016, primarily due to squeezing free cash flow stream and very high payout ratio.

Philip Morris is expecting to report earnings per share of $4.53 to $4.58 for the fiscal year 2016, whereas the consensus per-share earnings estimate is $4.48. Philip Morris' earnings per share could fall on the lower side of the estimates considering continued strengthening of the U.S., particularly against those currencies from where Philip Morris generates a sizable portion of revenue. Even if Philip Morris reports earnings per share of $4.53, its payout ratio of 91% will have the room for low-single digit dividend growth in the future. Analysts estimates show that Philip Morris' earnings per share will grow at 4-year CAGR of 5.4%, as compared to 2.3% average decline in the past four years. The aggressive rollout of iQOS continued pricing actions and focus on cost cuttings will be growth drivers. That said, based on consensus estimates and assuming a payout ratio of 92%, Philip Morris could potentially accelerate dividend growth in 2017.

Click to enlarge

Source: NASDAQ, Philip Morris International, Author´s Estimates

Philip Morris is down 10% from its 52-week high. The stock is trading at a trailing and forward price to earnings multiple of 21.8x and 18.6x, respectively, slightly expensive than the 5-year historical averages of 16.8x. The average forward price to earnings multiple for the tobacco industry is 19.6x. While profit margins and free cash flows are declining, it is hard to justify the price to earnings multiple of 22x. However, a higher multiple over the historical average is attributable to expected boost in cash flows from iQOS expansion and slightly better industry dynamics in some key markets. Thus, in my opinion, holding the stock is a reasonable option for an attractive dividend yield of 4.5% while the continued transition to iQOS will protect from the downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.