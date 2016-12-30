Western Asset Mortgage: Look Out Below

When the new financials are out in early February, we think the shares' large premium to NAV could evaporate.

The CEF is over-distributing and under-earning as it pays the excise tax in order to sustain the distribution before liquidation.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opps (DMO)

This is a follow-up to our post-mortem piece on DMO where we posited that the fund was a 'sell' for several reasons. Since that call, the shares are down a measly 2%, but that doesn't illustrate the real story.

First, let's revisit our thesis from the original call.

Net investment income has collapsed to $25m in the period ending June 30. The coverage ratio has fallen to just $0.63. Shares were trading at a large premium simply due to the over-distribution which yields 12.3%. The fund is a term trust that liquidates in 2022.

We think this is a classic case of retail investors bidding up the shares simply due to the high distribution yield.

Why DMO Is A Sell?

The premium has reached significantly overvalued levels for a fund earning NII yield of 7.87%. That 7.87% is based on the first six months of 2016, and given the trends in the space and using other funds as a proxy, we think NII yield will be below 7% when they report in approximately 45 days. Net investment income hit $2.90 per share in the first half of 2015. It fell $0.18 per share to $2.72 in the back half of 2015 and another $0.32 to $2.40 in the first half of 2016. If that trend continues, we think they may have to cut the distribution as they will be significantly under-earning. Over the last year, they have been paying out of the large UNII bucket, which totaled $2.205 as of June 30. That large UNII has been built up over the last few years as the fund has chosen to pay the excise tax instead of releasing the net investment income due to their shareholders. In the first six months of 2016, they paid $200K in excise taxes in order to hold the UNII over. Performance appears to be done. We opined in our last piece: "We think this fund's best times are behind it and that the premium is now too rich for the rewards given the poor six-month results on earnings recently reported. The fund recently issued their semi-annual report through June 30th which showed net investment income generation of just $9.35 million. On an annualized basis, NII has fallen to $1.80 per share, which is well short of the total annual distribution ($2.82). In the six months through June 30th, NAV performance was negative although it has rebounded a bit since then by 1.4%." The NAV for 2016 (through December 28) was up just 3.25% after increases of 13.3% in 2015 and 16.9% in 2014. Compare that to the much more conservatively-run Nuveen Mortgage Opp (NYSE:JLS), which has risen 5.53% in 2016 or PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI), which is up over 10.8%. Credit quality is a source of contention. Some say that the large amount of triple-C or worse is due to the hangover from the Great Recession. This fund, like PDI/PCI/PKO and others, traffic in the busted and rehabbed non-agency MBS space. However, they do have a fairly large allocation to ABS, cMBS, and small pieces in emerging market and high yield. The premium above NAV is now over 11%. We believe investors are erroneously pushing up that price because of the stated distribution rate. Investors who go to CEFConnect.com and see the current distribution rate of 12.39% are willing to pay that premium. However, as we stated above, they are significantly under-earning that distribution.

The Bottom Line

Part V of our series this past summer called "Beware of Yields Too Good To Be True" centered on another fund that we thought was suffering from similar dynamics as DMO is currently. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (NYSE:PGP) was a fund trading at a large premium to NAV simply due to the very high distribution yield. That fund holds approximately 406 holdings with an average coupon of 3.28%. But management was turning that into a distribution rate on NAV of 22+%.

With 70% of the holdings in short-maturity ABS and corporate bonds that is an impossible task even with 45% leverage. The fund uses derivatives (mainly interest rate swaps and paired swap transactions) to generate income. That is not a sustainable strategy of producing income.

We think DMO is much the same way. Our process is to identify funds that the market is bidding up due to distribution yield or other factors that are not sustainable. Conversely, we attempt to find opportunities in funds that are over-earning and under-distributing their stated distribution yield. One such fund was the Blackstone/GSO LS Credit fund (NYSE:BGX) that was trading at an anomalous discount when we recommended it to subscribers on December 1st.

