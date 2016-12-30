Mercantile Bank Corporation: Don't Let Its Lackluster Third Quarter Fool You

Two special dividends in the last three years show that Mercantile is not afraid to reward shareholders.

Its strong capital position, impressive asset quality, and loan origination growth ($131 million in commercial term loans during the third quarter of 2016) could bode well going forward.

When Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its third quarter 2016 results in October, net income and EPS each grew less than 7% when compared to the like quarter in 2015. Certainly, not numbers that would overly impress the investing world. But since it did appear on my radar (multilayered screening process) while seeking out quality small banks, I decided to dig a little deeper.

About

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of $3.0 billion and operates 48 banking offices serving communities in central and western Michigan.

The Positives

Performance Ratios and Asset Quality Ratios - Performance ratios and asset quality ratios for Mercantile are impressive when compared to its peers:

Performance Ratios (%) MBWM Peer Median Peer Average ROAA 1.03 0.84 0.80 ROAE 8.97 8.51 8.66 Net Interest Margin 3.88 3.75 3.66 Efficiency Ratio 61.32 68.47 68.44 Loans / Deposits 103.16 90.26 89.84 Asset Quality Ratios (%) MBWM Peer Median Peer Average NPAs / Assets 0.76 1.37 1.39 NCOs / Avg Loans 0.06 0.11 0.10 Reserves / Loans 0.73 0.88 0.94 Reserves / NPAs 75.62 49.32 54.42 Click to enlarge

(Source: company website)

Net Income and EPS - As stated earlier, year over year the third quarter ending Sept. '16 was not an eye-popping event, but net income and EPS for the nine months ending Sept. '16 were up 16.1% and 18.7% respectively year over year, as per its third quarter 2016 results.

Total Net Loans and Total Deposits - 2016 is shaping up to be a good year for Mercantile when compared to 2015, which should fuel higher income in 2017:

(Source: company website)

Share Repurchase Program - For those that have read the reviews I've done on other small banks, share repurchase plans are not necessarily high on my list when seeking out stocks to own, but if a company has a plan in place, I prefer to see that outstanding shares are dropping as a result. I like what I see from Mercantile! As shown in its third quarter 2016 results, its "average diluted shares outstanding" dropped an impressive 2.68% for the nine months ending Sept. '16 when compared to the nine months ending Sept. '15. In the same press release, the company indicated that future share repurchases totaling $15.5 million can be made under the program, which was expanded by $15 million earlier this year. Certainly looks like the company is serious about continuing the share repurchase program.

Regular and Special Dividends - Mercantile may only be yielding 1.80% (based on the 12/29 closing price of $37.78), but there's a few things prospective investors may want to take into consideration:

- Mercantile has grown its regular dividend by 37.5% from calendar year 2014 to calendar year 2016:

2014 - $0.48

2015 - $0.58

2016 - $0.66

- Has paid a special dividend in both 2014 and 2016:

2014 - $2.00

2016 - $0.50

Though there's no indication or guarantee that it will ever pay a special dividend in the future, it certainly shows that it is not afraid to reward shareholders beyond the regular dividend. Concerning the most recent special dividend, Mercantile pointed to the following in its third quarter 2016 results:

although Mercantile has experienced solid loan growth, paid regular quarterly cash dividends equating to about 33 percent of net income, and repurchased approximately 956,000 shares for $19.5 million as part of the previously mentioned common stock repurchase program, it continues to operate with a significant level of excess regulatory capital, negatively impacting return on average equity. Therefore, in addition to declaring a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, Mercantile's Board of Directors also authorized the payment of a special cash dividend of $0.50 per common share."

Concerns/Risks

Valuation - According to gurufocus, most, if not all, of the key ratios individuals look at when analyzing the valuation of a company shows that Mercantile may be ahead of itself right now, though I personally believe EPS growth in the coming quarters will justify its current valuations.

Market Cap - Investopedia defines a small-cap stock as a company with a market capitalization of between $300 million and $2 billion. With a market cap of approximately $600 million, Mercantile is on the lower end for small-cap stocks. As such, one needs to keep an eye on its daily volume and possible lack of coverage/visibility. But according to NASDAQ, its 50-day average volume is 39,283 and institutional ownership stands at 48%. I've seen worse for stocks of this size, but is something that warrants your attention.

Expansion - One thing I look for in a well-run small bank is its willingness to grow its footprint via organic and inorganic expansion. Though I don't see evidence Mercantile has current plans for expansion, I believe it's just about done digesting its 2014 merger with Firstbank Corporation.

Recommendation

Mercantile Bank Corporation has a current valuation that should make one pause, but I find this company very intriguing. This financially-sound bank should produce good numbers in the coming years based on the outlook for the economy, rising rates, and the possibility of deregulation in the industry. Look to initiate a starter position on any pullback/correction Mr. Market provides.

Please let me know if there's a small bank you would like my analysis on and I'll look to do an article on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.