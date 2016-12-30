Air Lease Corporation: The Significance Of Rates And Ratings

To its benefit, 80% of Air Lease's debt obligation is at fixed rates. Still, the company's credit health relies on its ability to refinance high-yield debt.

Air Lease Corporation is in a business requiring it to carry large debt obligations. Therefore, rising interest rates naturally have an impact.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) leases commercial aircraft to airlines worldwide. The business model allows airlines to avoid the burden and risk of owning aircraft through the entirety of an asset's life. It shifts such burden with the lessor assuming the burden of purchase as well as disposal.

Aircraft are expensive. So, it comes as no surprise Air Lease carries a significant debt load. As of the 2016 third quarter-end, Air Lease had $8.6 billion in long-term debt. However, only $707 million of the total was secured. Twenty-seven aircraft valued at $1.4 billion serve as collateral for the secured debt. The remainder of the debt is financed through senior notes and Air Lease's revolving credit.

As debt matures, it has not been unusual for Air Lease to offer senior notes to refinance the obligation.

"We expect to benefit through the refinancing of our remaining high yield debt with investment grade bonds."

In addition to refinancing debt, proceeds are used to conduct general business and to fulfill purchase commitments for aircraft.

As of the 2016 third quarter, the outstanding balance on Air Lease's senior notes totals $6.5 billion. Fixed rates on the company's notes range from 2.125% to 7.375%. The notes with the highest rates mature January 30, 2019. The company has $1.1 billion in notes due in 2017 bearing interest at 5.625%.

In April, 2016, Air Lease offered $600 million of senior unsecured notes at an interest rate of 3.375% per annum. The maturity date is 2021. On August 8th, Air Lease announced the placement of $750 million of unsecured senior notes maturing in 2023. Those notes pay interest of 3% annually. The company also increased its unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.2 billion on August 8th.

As of the September 30th quarter-end, Air Lease's upcoming debt maturities were material.

Years ending December 31, 2016 $ 93,573 2017 1,412,525 2018 1,466,778 2019 1,073,411 2020 1,557,266 Thereafter 3,042,928 Total $ 8,646,481 Click to enlarge

Thus, it was not at all surprising to see Air Lease offer $500 million more senior notes in late September. This offering closed in early October. The notes will mature in January, 2020 and bear interest at 2.125% per annum.

Resultant to the most recent offering of senior notes in early October and the increase to the revolving credit facility in early August, Standard & Poor's upgraded the company's credit rating on October 17th. The upgrade moved the rating from BBB- to BBB and the outlook was reset to "stable". Prior activity in October, 2015 had changed the S&P outlook on Air Lease from "Stable" to "Positive".

Prior to S&P's October, 2016 upgrade, Air Lease's unsecured revolving credit facility was priced at LIBOR plus 1.25% with a 0.25% facility fee. Due to the upgrade, pricing improved to LIBOR plus 1.05% with a 0.20% facility fee. Air Lease's LIBOR reference is the one month rate.

On December 14th, the Federal Reserve raised its short-term interest rate by a quarter point to a range of 0.5% to 0.75%. This was the first increase since December 2015 and just the second since 2008. The Fed also hinted borrowing costs in 2017 may tighten at a faster pace. Industry experts are now predicting three to four increases to the short-term interest rate for 2017.

It is natural to question how rising interest rates will impact Air Lease.

First, it is important to remember 80% of the company's debt is at fixed rates.

Further, the net effect of the S&P upgrade from BBB- to BBB set against the December rate increase basically created a null impact.

Also of pertinence, Air Lease's lease contracts include clauses covering interest rate adjustments. Air Lease's contracts are typically signed well in advance (years) of delivery dates. If interest rates rise at an applicable pace, the lease rate at delivery may increase.

"We partially mitigate the risk of an increasing interest rate environment between the lease signing date and the delivery date of the aircraft by having interest rate adjusters in a majority of our forward lease contracts which would adjust the final lease rate upward if certain benchmark interest rates are higher at the time of delivery of the aircraft than at the lease signing date."

The placement rate for 2017 is 100% and for 2018 is 91%. Less than 10% of the company's lease contracts will expire in the next two years. Therefore, Air Lease should be generating revenue on the whole of its fleet in 2017 and will potentially renegotiate only a handful of contracts. Providing further stability, Air Lease does not have any client contributing more than 10% of its revenue.

It is pertinent to understand the placement rate includes Air Lease's future purchase commitments. This means Air Lease's revenue will continue to rise. The company expects to take delivery on and place 34 aircraft in 2017 and 44 aircraft in 2018.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author-created from company data

At year-end 2015, Air Lease's future minimum lease payments from customers for 2017 totaled $1.19 billion and for 2018 totaled $1.16 billion. Activities in 2016, such as additional leases and improved placement rates, have only improved these levels. By comparison, Air Lease is tracking at $1.32 billion in lease revenue for 2016.

This is contrasted to the company's contractual obligations including maturing debt, interest, operating leases and purchases of $4.5 billion in 2017 and $5.5 billion in 2018. Obviously, Air Lease will continue to rely on refinancing debt obligations and financing purchases. Of the obligation total, purchase commitments account for $2.8 billion in 2017 and $3.8 billion in 2018.

In the 2016 third quarter, the adjusted net income margin was 44.3%. Air Lease's net income margin is directly impacted by interest expense. As of September 30th, 2016, the adjustable rate debt obligation was slightly over $1.7 billion.

"If the composite rate on our floating-rate debt were to increase by 1.0%, we would expect to incur additional interest expense on our existing indebtedness of approximately $17.3 million."

To maintain a comparable adjusted net income margin, for every $17 million in increasing interest expense, revenue must increase $39 million.

Thus, it is clear, Air Lease's focus on interest expense is better aimed at its fixed-rate debt for now. The company's fixed-rate composite cost of funds stood at 3.8% as of the third quarter-end. Lower rates on the adjustable-rate debt lowered the total composite cost to 3.44%. But, rising interest rates will likely nudge the fixed rates on Air Lease's future senior note offerings higher. One option to keep rates lower on future notes would be to shorten maturity terms.

With the majority of the company's debt obligation at fixed rates, the keys to further lowering the composite rate are to 1) lower the composite fixed rate and 2) convert floating rate debt to fixed rate. For example, in the past two years, the composite cost of funds has fallen from 3.65% to 3.44%. This was achieved by lowering fixed rate obligations from a composite rate of 4.22% to 3.8% and increasing the percentage of fixed-rate obligations from 75.3% to 80%.

The company's ability to convert adjustable-rate debt obligation to fixed-rate debt obligation centers on demand. The company's improved credit rating should definitely generate more interest in Air Lease's future offerings. In its industry, Air Lease carries the highest credit rating from S&P when compared to its competitors.

Yet, it is hardly simple for a retail investor to peruse the capital market landscape and gauge future interest. A clearer signal emerged in early November when third quarter results were released. The company has not, historically, been a glowing dividend yielder. But, on November 2nd, Air Lease did bump its annual dividend rate a definitive 50% from $0.20 per share to $0.30 per share.

"It is important to emphasize that the high quality and earnings power of our existing jet aircraft portfolio and our very capable management team have resulted in ALC's ability to generate superior financial results."

Why would a company facing significant contractual obligation in the next two years significantly increase its shareholder payout? AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) does not even pay a dividend as it opts instead to reinvest in its business. A logical explanation would be Air Lease does see sufficient demand in the capital markets to refinance its high-yield debt.

Air Lease will be best served to aggressively offer additional notes while it can set rates below its composite cost of funds. Look for more than three offerings in 2017 as Air Lease charges forward to get ahead of interest rate hikes.

