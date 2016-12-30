National General Holdings Corp.: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Therefore, I'm going for the Note as the best buy, although investors in its commons will in all probability earn a better ROI.

This company appears to be built to last, having done remarkably well these past almost three years.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) preferred shares, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferred shares we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to NGHC. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that NGHC is an insurance holding company that provides a diverse selection of personal and commercial insurance. It IPO'd under this symbol with a market value of $2.3 billion, making it a moderately large company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that NGHC offers three preferreds (NGHC-N, O, & P) & one note (NGHCZ), initially offered at the respective yields of 7.50%, 7.50%, 7.50%, & 7.625%.

Now let's click on NGHCN. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

Click to enlarge

I don't like that this preferred is non-cumulative, meaning that in the event that payments are suspended, they will not accumulate and will not be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

It pays a dividend of $1.875 per share per year, or 0.46875 per quarter, to be paid 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, & 10/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 6/29/16, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

In this instance because the NGHCZ note is also available, I have provided a screenshot of it as well.

Click to enlarge

I like that the interest on this Note will have to be paid in a timely fashion. If not, the threat of bankruptcy is in the company's future. Consequently, I like it better than its non-cumulative preferreds for this reason alone. And after checking, I learned that its other preferreds are non-cumulative as well.

These shares are callable on 9/15/20 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

Unlike the perpetual preferreds, this Note matures on 9/15/55, something to look forward to when I'm 111 years old. I can dream, can't I?

It pays a dividend of $1.90625 per share per year, or 0.476563 per quarter, to be paid 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, & 12/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 8/11/15, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, this Note ranks senior to the commons and preferreds.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are Yahoo Finance and FinViz. I have cued each to open to the financials of NGHC.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot of NGHC's almost three-year chart. And its pretty damned good as far as I'm concerned. It traded at $14.20 on 2/24/14, and is currently priced at $25.00. That's an impressive gain of $10.80 during this time.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of NGHC's present financial highlights. The company's current market value is $2.65 billion. It earned $130.70 million on sales of $3.32 billion. Year to date, it's up 14.90%. Its current debt/equity is 0.00.

Now let's see how its note performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart. I took a quick peek at the preferreds' prices and decided the note is what I would be most interested in investing in.

Click to enlarge

However, I added the following chart to illustrate why I have chosen the note as the best buy.

NGHC Note and Preferreds 12-29-16 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best NGHCN 7/15/21 1.875 24.90 1.875/24.90 7.53% NGHCO 4/15/20 1.875 24.75 1.875/24.75 7.58% NGHCP 7/15/19 1.875 25.02 1.875/25.02 7.49% NGHCZ 9/15/20 1.90625 24.99 1.90625/24.99 7.63% Best Click to enlarge

NGHCZ is by far the best buy, by yield and certainly by safety. Although from a tax standpoint it is not because its dividends are not tax advantaged, it remains my best buy because all the preferreds are non-cumulative.

