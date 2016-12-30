Here Are Barclays' Five Predictions, And 15 Top Picks, For 2017

Barclays analysts predict the S&P 500 will reach 2,400 by year end - reflecting 7% price appreciation and 9% total return. That would not make for a bad year at all.

Here are their other 4 predictions:

1. S&P 500 adjusted EPS will break out to at least $127/share. This follows two years of non-growth in EPS, and will be fueled by revenue expansion that will "more than offset rising wage pressure."

2. Dividends will reach $48/share, marking a 54% increase in just five years. $48/share is 5% growth Y/Y, with growth being constrained by a high payout ratio.

3. Gross buybacks unchanged at $600B. This remains close to record highs, but the rapid growth phase may have come to an end. "The wildcard is a potential change to tax policy regarding permanently reinvested earnings, which would enhance financial flexibility."

4. Healthcare will be 2017's top performing sector. This would be a complete about face; healthcare was the laggard in 2016. "With a P/E ratio that is at its 52-week low in relation to the S&P 500, no sector has better potential upside entering 2017, in our opinion."

And finally, here are Barclays' top picks for 2017. Let's see how these play out:

