My 29 Dividend Spicy Sweet Treat REITs & BDCs In My 87 Stock Portfolio

These RICs are not the main portion or meat of my portfolio and I offer them as a spice or treat, as a little can go a long way.

My 29 RICs or Regulated Investment Companies include 21 Sweet Treat REITs with 17 being equity and 4 mortgage types. The remaining 8 are Spicy BDCs.

87 Stocks in the portfolio and the investment plan is to create safe quality dividends for retirement and also preserve the portfolio value through capital gains in those stocks.

Yes 87 stocks. If you subtract 29, I have 58 left that some would say are the safe dividend ones as very few of the RICs or these 29 holdings have credit ratings. My last article here discussed quality and safety ratings for my portfolio. I also showed some debt/cap for those not credit rated.

I believe the 29 holdings are safe, but they do have or offer some type of roller coaster ride for stock price and possibly the dividend.

RICs= BDCs and REITs

RICs pass through their taxes to investors and include the "Spicy" BDCs and all types of Sweet REITs as they must distribute a minimum of 90% of its net investment income in the form of interest, dividends or capital gains to its shareholders. They bypass paying the government which is allowed and is totally legal. This conduit ability or cutting out the middle man is an advantage that C-corp companies do not have as they are subject to double taxation; once on the corporate level and a second time when they distribute dividends to the shareholders.

This wonderful exclusion allows a RIC to offer higher dividend yields that make them very attractive. However, in general the higher the yield the more the risk and remember this is true for most stocks. Dividends, yes, do get cut, but again this happens to many stocks. BDCs however, usually will remain at a very favorable yield range which I will discuss with one of my stocks, PNNT, later in this article.

Here is an alphabetical chart of my 29 RIC stocks separated by type, equity REIT, mortgage REIT or BDC: This chart also shows G/L or Gain or Loss per share price, but does not include any dividends I have collected over the years owned.

Curr = current

divi= dividend

sh= share

Ticker Name Curr Price Curr Yield divi /yr. My cost/sh 1st Buy My G/L%/sh eREIT -17- Value APLE Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) 19.76 6.07% 1.20 18.61 Sept2016 6.2% CCP Care Capital (NYSE:CCP) 24.3 9.38% 2.28 25.76 Jun 2016 -5.7% CLDT Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) 20.51 6.44% 1.32 20.95 Mar2016 -2.1% DLR Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) 96.59 3.64% 3.52 44.6 2013 116.6% HCN Welltower (NYSE:HCN) 65.31 5.27% 3.44 60.89 Feb2016 7.3% LXP Lexington (NYSE:LXP) 10.47 6.69% 0.70 8.28 2015 26.4% NHI National Health (NYSE:NHI) 72.2 4.99% 3.60 60.24 Nov2015 19.9% O Realty O (NYSE:O) 55.78 4.36% 2.43 15.41 2012 262.0% OHI Omega (NYSE:OHI) 30.39 8.03% 2.44 33.49 2012 -9.3% SNR New Senior Ivstmt (NYSE:SNR) 9.65 10.78% 1.04 10.11 Jun2016 -4.5% SPG Simon Property Grp (NYSE:SPG) 173.66 3.80% 6.60 185.7 Aug2016 -6.5% STAG Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) 23.28 6.01% 1.40 18.09 2015 28.7% STWD Starwood Property (NYSE:STWD) 21.81 8.80% 1.92 20.74 May2016 5.2% UBA Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) 23.52 4.51% 1.06 20.79 Apr2016 13.1% VTR Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 61.02 5.08% 3.10 58.92 May2015 3.6% WPC WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) 57.97 6.83% 3.96 64.67 Feb2015 -10.4% WPG Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) 10.08 9.92% 1.00 10.14 Oct2016 -0.6% mREIT -4- ARI Apollo (NYSE:ARI) 16.54 11.12% 1.84 15.94 May2016 3.8% BXMT Blackstone (NYSE:BXMT) 30.01 8.26% 2.48 28.79 Oct2016 4.2% LADR Ladder (NYSE:LADR) 13.58 13.55% 1.84 13.1 Aug2016 3.7% NRZ New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) 15.44 11.92% 1.84 13.69 June2016 12.8% BDC -8- ARCC Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.27 9.34% 1.52 14.9 May2016 9.2% GAIN Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.47 8.85% 0.75 7.89 Aug2016 7.4% HTGC Hercules Tech (NASDAQ:HTGC) 13.7 9.05% 1.24 12.74 2014 7.5% MAIN Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) 36.81 6.03% 2.22 26.67 2012 38.0% MRCC Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.5 9.03% 1.40 14.04 Nov 2016 10.4% NEWT Newtek (NASDAQ:NEWT) 15.86 9.58% $1.52 12.75 June 2016 24.4% PNNT Pennant Park (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.61 14.72% 1.12 9.76 2014 -22.0% PSEC Prospect capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.29 12.06% 1.00 8.13 Sept 2016 2.0% Click to enlarge

First I want to discuss BDC Spice.

BDC= Business Development Company

I like to call the BDCs the spicy hot portfolio portion as they usually have the highest yields and offer the wildest ride for dividends. Right now in a rising rate environment most BDCs thrive. This "season" started in March when the first interest rate started to be felt. I added more BDCs in June as I first noted the trend as my favorite contributor's mentioned the trend.

I am new to learning these trends and want to reiterate I am always continuing to learn.

These are only 5.8% of the portfolio in value, yet provide 12.1% of the income. Yes, rather spicy dividends.

YIELDs vary on all of these from a low on MAIN of 6% without special dividends to almost 15% on PNNT.

These yields can be huge warning signs if they vary from the normal historical yield ranges.

Let me explain with my experience with PNNT

PNNT= Pennant Park

The yield got to an overly historical high 17% in late 2015 and I should have known to get out, but didn't. The dividend continued to be paid at the same frozen level for years and finally the yield of 14.72% for 2016 seemed still quite nice. This is still historically high for PNNT and was for all of 2016. Interestingly enough, the price has continued to rise during this year. They have already just recently announced a dividend cut from $1.12 to $0.72 for 2017. Guess what? That still gives it a 9.5% yield if you buy it today, which is now a rather normal yield. At this current price I have broken even on the dividends I have received for the share price difference I paid if I should sell today. My YOC (yield on cost) was 11.5% back in 2014 and now will be 7.4%. That is nothing to be pleased about, but holding it has had it's advantages. The price right now has actually stayed stable with the dividend cut, as many were expecting it. PNNT has oil/gas exposure loans and was struggling to break even, thus the cut brings it new life for the future. The price and that yield will probably remain at this level for some time. The Fast Graph (FG) shown below shows just that. I also want you to learn along with me, when to buy these things that I had not heeded. I also did not own a FG subscription at the time either, and just reveals how valuable it would have been to me.

The price fell to under $6 and interest rates were announced to be raised. These were all advantageous for price appreciation and the yield would have been 24.1% ($1.12/4.65) without a pending possible dividend cut. I did not have the "guts or stomach" to add to my shares. I, at that time, was reading articles from BDC Buzz who was foretelling a dividend cut and rightly so. Just at this time, I crossed paths in the comment stream from a smart man, The Fortune Teller contributor. He suggested I just hang on and don't take the loss, as PNNT has a future, but it might be awhile. I listened and I have listened and read his articles since then. He was the smart one to buy at these lows and I did finally add some @ the $6 level to average down to my current share price.

Living through and surviving this experience with a BDC is a very important lesson in understanding them. They can be a roller coaster, but the income continues to roll in which is also part of the lesson learned. The chart is not showing much progress, but I have some sort of premonition it will continue to improve again, so I guess I will keep this one until I learn otherwise. With gas prices increasing and oil/gas companies improving, I think I could be right. I could consider selling it and moving on, but it would seem I have been through the worst of it. Please let me know what you think! Could I find a better BDC now, I know I can, as my 7 other BDCs are doing just what I bought them to do, thank goodness! So let's talk BDCs and where you can learn and find information about them.

Here is a fantastic chart I enjoy using with much needed information to evaluate BDCs. Enjoy!

NAV is Net asset value, and many sell as a % of that. MAIN right now with it's low yield is selling at 1.7x NAV. Another Caution sign...as it could be considered over priced.

These are my top 3 favorite contributors for BDCs and mREITs, in no special order. When I see an article from any of these contributors, I am off to read it as they make the investing much easier and understandable. They are:

BDC Buzz

Scott Kennedy

The Fortune Teller (TFT)

Scott and TFT offer price ranges for buy, hold and sell. That is like getting to know the roller coaster station entrance, the top apex and knowing when to exit. It is very valuable information, but one must always do one's own due diligence.

TFT also offers wonderful equity REIT market information along with bond comparisons not many others offer, along with hedging ideas for them all. His last update is a review of his A-Team of 10 BDCs and mREITs, which I own. Here is that article with those price ranges.

BDC Buzz offers a service along with some really great colorful chart comparisons I find valuable. However, I only read his articles and have not gotten his service.

All of these contributors answer questions and give comprehensive answers. There is much to learn in commentary alone from them and the readers.

Please note, there are plenty more contributors not mentioned here and you will find my comments on those too, as I like to ask questions and learn from many.

Let's talk

REIT = Real Estate Development Company

Reits and Sweet Treats rhyme and they offer higher dividend yields than most other normal portfolio stocks.

SECTORS for REITs

I have learned 90% of REITs are primarily equity and ~10% are mortgage: they both invest in real estate so are called REITs, but not in the same manner. Thus a new sector was born.

Real Estate

This is the newest of the 11 sectors in the GICS or Global Industry Classification Standards, it was spun out of the Financial Sector in late 2016. Note: Only the EQUITY Reits were placed in the new sector. Very simplistically: The equity REITs actually OWN the property and offer leases to tenants which vary in length by real estate type. The shorter the lease the easier it is to raise or lower rents.

Financial sector keeps the BDCs and mortgage REITs stocks as they do not actually own real estate.

The mortgage REITs just basically offer loans for property ownership to qualified buyers, which can be floating or fixed rates, commercial loans or backed by an agency loans.

Some REITs are hybrid, such as STWD and I have it placed in equity reits, just because I can, but it could be placed in financial. FG has it in financial.

EQUITY REITs by Types of property owned. These represent 17.1% of the portfolio yet provide 25% of the income. Nice treats.

Yes, there are types and I have my stocks listed along with them as examples.

I strive to be diversified even with these and thus far don't own all types, believe it or NOT!

1- Healthcare: (6): CCP, HCN, NHI, OHI, SNR, and VTR.

2- Residential: This includes apartments, single family and student housing.

3- Manufactured Homes

4- Shopping Centers: UBA, WPG

5- Mall: SPG

6- Self Storage: PSA

7- Triple Net: LXP, O, WPC

8- Data Center: DLR

9- Office/Industrial: STAG

10- Hotel/Lodging: APLE, CLDT

11- Other: cell tower, farmland, timber etc.

I got these 11 sectors from the contributor Brad Thomas and his newsletter to which I subscribe. He writes almost an article every day and has over 30k followers for good reason.

I also enjoy articles from Bill Stoller and the Data center REITs.

Hoya Capital Real Estate is also a great new contributor and I am enjoying those articles.

I started my REIT collection by owning the Healthcare type, but more recently have branched out from those. You can tell, those are my largest group.

Here are my RIC holdings by %.

REIT % Portfolio Income % EQUITY 17.1 25 Mortgage 2 5.4 BDC 5.8 12.1 24.9 42.5 Click to enlarge

The mortgage REITs and this was surprising to me provide 2% of portfolio value yet over 5.4% of the income. They are all relatively new, and I own 4: ARI, BXMT, NRZ and LADR.

This chart was a surprise to me and somewhat sobering, as I have 42.5% of the income from 2 sectors: Real Estate and Financial. I need to consider

Risk and Reward.

CONCLUSION

As I was writing this I sold PNNT and MAIN. Now this changes everything, but I am happier knowing I sold MAIN for a huge reward, at an unheard of NAV of 1.7x and almost $37 price. I broke even on PNNT which had always been a risk in my portfolio. This exercise of writing this article gave me a substantial reason to sell both of these. Sorry folks, my charts are now wrong too!

I will redo in the future and soon. You got to experience Rose in investing action. Don't think for 1 minute I wasn't considering both of these actions, as I was. The reality of that chart was the reason I finally took action. I got both dividends for the end of the year for MAIN and also the year ending dividend for PNNT. That is a WIN.

I am happy and I can sleep better tonight knowing I have changed my risk with having too much income coming from financial and real estate holdings. I took logical action. It was NOT done on emotion, as I actually looked up options to sell them and found nothing compelling other than out right selling the shares.

My next report will be Q4 2016 results for portfolio value and dividends along with prospects for 2017.

Happy New Year and Investing to All.

Uh-Oh!

I only have 85 stocks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN CHART EXCEPT PNNT AND MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.