Deutsche Bank: Preferred Stock At Nearly 8% Looks Attractive

Recently, someone asked me my thoughts on Deutsche Bank's preferred shares. I will admit, I haven't followed Deutsche's preferred shares as much as their bonds and CDS, as I use these as a quick snapshot of the market's view of banks. The following is my assessment of Deutsche's preferred stocks and the market's view of the bank. While there is a decent amount of information, I have limited the "fluff" to continue with my "no fluff" research notes. (All charts and tables are drawn from author spreadsheets except where otherwise noted. Data is from sources believed to be reliable.)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Deutsche has had no shortage of negative press and commentary this year, so perhaps the best place to start is the IMF report that really cast a spotlight on Deutsche and its systemic nature.

An IMF report from June 2016 spooked a lot of people as it showed Deutsche, clearly not the strongest global bank, as nearly the epicenter of interconnectedness and, by extension, risk. From the report:

Deutsche Bank is also a major source of systemic risk in the global financial system. The net contribution to global systemic risk is captured by the difference between the outward spillover to the system from the bank and the inward spillover to the bank from the system based on forecast error variance decomposition. Deutsche Bank appears to the most important net contributor to systemic risks in the global banking system, followed by HSBC and Credit Suisse. U.S. banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America also contribute positively to systemic risks, while the Asian banks tend to be the net recipients of systemic risks despite the relative large asset size. Commerzbank, while an important player in Germany, does not appear to be a main contributor to systemic risks globally.

The extent is best shown graphically (from the report):

After this report was issued, Deutsche and its global spider web came under intense scrutiny. Naturally, its systemic nature - and its ability to survive a blow - was put under the microscope.

Obviously, with a bank you have to be aware of capital requirements and regulations. With global banks, there is no end to the regulatory bodies that have a hand in their oversight and requirements. As a result of the "tenuous" position of most European banks, the ECB has recently relaxed its required capital, by substituting guidance for part of the capital stack instead of requirements. Its website explains:

The supervisory capital demand is based on the individual risk profile of a bank. In the 2016 SREP process, it will for the first time consist of two parts: Pillar 2 requirements and Pillar 2 guidance. Pillar 2 requirements are binding and breaches can have direct legal consequences for banks. Pillar 2 guidance is not directly binding and a failure to meet Pillar 2 guidance does not automatically trigger legal action. Nonetheless, the ECB expects banks to meet Pillar 2 guidance. The "stacking order" of the different capital components according to the EBA guidance is explained in Figure 1. Under the stacking order, banks facing losses will first fail to fulfil their Pillar 2 guidance. In case of further losses, they would next breach the combined buffers, then Pillar 2 requirements, and finally Pillar 1 requirements. If a bank does not meet its Pillar 2 guidance, supervisors will carefully consider the reasons and circumstances and may define fine-tuned supervisory measures. Should the capital supply of a bank be further reduced, leading to a breach of the combined buffers, automatic measures restricting the distributable amounts of banks (e.g. dividends or bonuses) are activated. A further depletion of the capital supply would lead to a breach of Pillar 2 requirements, resulting in a wide set of additional supervisory actions.

As a result, Deutsche Bank's capital requirements have fallen from their current level. As explained by Deutsche (all emphasis mine):

Deutsche Bank has been informed by the European Central Bank (ECB) of its decision regarding prudential minimum capital requirements for 2017, following the results of the 2016 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (OTC:SREP). The decision requires Deutsche Bank to maintain a phase-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of at least 9.51% on a consolidated basis, starting January 2017. This CET 1 capital requirement includes: the minimum Pillar 1 requirement (4.50%); the Pillar 2 requirement (2.75%); the capital conservation buffer (1.25%); the countercyclical buffer (currently 0.01%); and the requirement deriving from Deutsche Bank's designation as global systemically important bank (1.00%). The new CET 1 capital ratio requirement of 9.51% for 2017 is below Deutsche Bank's current SREP requirement of 10.76% (for 2016). It sets the level below which Deutsche Bank would be required to calculate the Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA). The MDA is used to determine restrictions on distributions in the form of dividends on CET1 capital, new variable remuneration and coupon payments to holders of Additional Tier 1 instruments. Corresponding 2017 requirements are set for Deutsche Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio (11.01%) and Total capital ratio (13.01%). All requirements are articulated on a phase-in basis. In comparison, Deutsche Bank's last reported consolidated capital ratios on a phase-in basis were 12.58% CET 1 capital, 14.47% Tier 1 capital and 16.15% Total capital, all as of 30 September 2016.

The bottom line is that there isn't a coupon ("capital" in Deutsche parlance) "shut off" coming near term. Deutsche TLAC from the credit presentation:

In order to increase German banks' TLAC, German "bail in" legislation was amended in 2015 to subordinate senior unsecured debt to contractual obligations (read derivatives):

Owing to the ranking laid down in section 46F (5) of the Banking Act as amended, the resolution authority, when applying the bail-in tool to eligible liabilities, will first have to draw on all liabilities arising from the unsecured debt instruments covered by the new rule before the CRR institution's remaining non-subordinated liabilities can be drawn on. As a result of the resolution principles laid down in section 68 (1) SAG, the resolution authority, when applying resolution tools, will have to ensure that shareholders and creditors bear losses to the same extent as they would have done in insolvency proceedings if such had been initiated at the time of the resolution order (section 68 (1) number 1 SAG). The provisions of section 46F (5) of the Banking Act as amended aim ‒ in the event of insolvency ‒ to improve the position of liabilities for which the application of the bail-in tool is likely to entail substantial practical, legal and technical difficulties considering the brief time available in the event of resolution, thus possibly leading to contagion risks or financial stability risks.

This change to status has helped bolster the bank's TLAC and, therefore, helped to support the preferred distributions.

The bank has also been clearing up "overhang" issues:

On December 23, 2016, the bank announced that it had reached a settlement in principle with the US Department of Justice ("DoJ") related to the bank's issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related securitization activities between 2005 and 2007. Under the terms of the agreement, Deutsche agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States. The consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications and other assistance to homeowners and borrowers, and other similar initiatives to be determined, and delivered over a period of at least five years. Deutsche Bank expects to record pre-tax charges of approximately $1.17 billion in the financial results for the fourth quarter.

The following chart shows DB's litigation reserves at quarter end (from the credit presentation):

This was lower than the initial "ask" of the DOJ and within its capital limits, putting not only a floor under its financial instruments, but creating a tailwind. It is important to remember, however, that the bank still has to contend with Russia mirror trades, Asia hiring practices and probes over forex rates, ISDAfix, metals, SSA bonds, Treasuries and sanctions breaches.

Finally, there are certain stipulations of which an investor in the additional tier 1 capital ("AT1") securities should be aware. These include (all emphasis mine, and yes, I realize this is a sizeable amount of information, but it is necessary to understand if one plans to invest in contingent capital securities):

Tier 1 Qualification Election: At any time on or before the tenth Business Day preceding the Payment Date falling closest to, but not later than, the fifth anniversary of the Issue Date, the Bank may give notice under the LLC Agreement to the Company that the Bank is making the one-time election permitted pursuant to the LLC Agreement to replace the terms of the Class B Securities described in "Description of the Company Securities - Class B Preferred Securities" relating to Capital Payments and the other matters described therein with those terms applicable after the Bank's election. We refer to this election as the "Tier 1 Qualification Election" and to the date on and after which it is effective as the "Tier 1 Qualification Date."

At any time on or before the tenth Business Day preceding the Payment Date falling closest to, but not later than, the fifth anniversary of the Issue Date, the Bank may give notice under the LLC Agreement to the Company that the Bank is making the one-time election permitted pursuant to the LLC Agreement to replace the terms of the Class B Securities described in "Description of the Company Securities - Class B Preferred Securities" relating to Capital Payments and the other matters described therein with those terms applicable after the Bank's election. We refer to this election as the "Tier 1 Qualification Election" and to the date on and after which it is effective as the "Tier 1 Qualification Date." Capital Payments Cumulative Before Tier 1 Qualification Date: To the extent the Trust does not have sufficient funds available to make a Capital Payment on the Trust Preferred Securities for any Payment Period, you will not be entitled to receive that Capital Payment, whether or not Capital Payments are made on the Trust Preferred Securities in respect of other Payment Periods. Any such Capital Payment or portion thereof accrued but not declared (or deemed to have been declared) by the Company shall be deferred. If the Company does declare (or is deemed to have declared) a Capital Payment in respect of any Payment Period under circumstances where the Distributable Profits of the Bank are insufficient to pay such Capital Payment as well as capital payments on the other specified instruments described herein, the portion of such Capital Payment shall also be deferred. We refer to the deferred payments as "Arrears of Payments." The Company will pay Arrears of Payments only in a Payment Period when and to the extent there are sufficient Distributable Profits to pay then current Capital Payments, capital payments on the other specified instruments, and any arrears of payments on the other specified instruments. Any payments of Arrears of Payments will be pro rata with payments thereof on the specified instruments.

To the extent the Trust does not have sufficient funds available to make a Capital Payment on the Trust Preferred Securities for any Payment Period, you will not be entitled to receive that Capital Payment, whether or not Capital Payments are made on the Trust Preferred Securities in respect of other Payment Periods. Any such Capital Payment or portion thereof accrued but not declared (or deemed to have been declared) by the Company shall be deferred. If the Company does declare (or is deemed to have declared) a Capital Payment in respect of any Payment Period under circumstances where the Distributable Profits of the Bank are insufficient to pay such Capital Payment as well as capital payments on the other specified instruments described herein, the portion of such Capital Payment shall also be deferred. We refer to the deferred payments as "Arrears of Payments." The Company will pay Arrears of Payments only in a Payment Period when and to the extent there are sufficient Distributable Profits to pay then current Capital Payments, capital payments on the other specified instruments, and any arrears of payments on the other specified instruments. Any payments of Arrears of Payments will be pro rata with payments thereof on the specified instruments. Capital Payments Noncumulative After the Tier 1 Qualification Date: To the extent the Trust does not have sufficient funds available to make a Capital Payment on the Trust Preferred Securities for any Payment Period, you will not be entitled to receive that Capital Payment, whether or not Capital Payments are made on the Trust Preferred Securities in respect of any other Payment Periods.

To the extent the Trust does not have sufficient funds available to make a Capital Payment on the Trust Preferred Securities for any Payment Period, you will not be entitled to receive that Capital Payment, whether or not Capital Payments are made on the Trust Preferred Securities in respect of any other Payment Periods. Capital Payments Require Distributable Profits of the Bank and Operating Profits of the Company: The Company will be authorized to declare and pay Capital Payments (and Capital Payments deemed declared will only be payable) on the Class B Preferred Securities (and, accordingly, the Trust will only have funds available for the payment of Capital Payments on the Trust Preferred Securities) only if the Bank has sufficient Distributable Profits determined as described under "Distributable Profits of the Bank" and the Company has sufficient Operating Profits. There can be no assurance that the Bank will have sufficient Distributable Profits in every year for the Company to be authorized to declare the full amount of Capital Payments in the succeeding year. The Company will have sufficient Operating Profits only if the Bank makes payments in the amounts and at the dates as required under the Initial Obligation. For more information regarding risks that may materially affect the amount of our Distributable Profits and the Bank's ability to make payments under the Initial Obligation please refer to the information under the caption "Item 3: Key Information - Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2006, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement.

The Company will be authorized to declare and pay Capital Payments (and Capital Payments deemed declared will only be payable) on the Class B Preferred Securities (and, accordingly, the Trust will only have funds available for the payment of Capital Payments on the Trust Preferred Securities) only if the Bank has sufficient Distributable Profits determined as described under "Distributable Profits of the Bank" and the Company has sufficient Operating Profits. There can be no assurance that the Bank will have sufficient Distributable Profits in every year for the Company to be authorized to declare the full amount of Capital Payments in the succeeding year. The Company will have sufficient Operating Profits only if the Bank makes payments in the amounts and at the dates as required under the Initial Obligation. For more information regarding risks that may materially affect the amount of our Distributable Profits and the Bank's ability to make payments under the Initial Obligation please refer to the information under the caption "Item 3: Key Information - Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2006, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement. Distributable Profits of the Bank for any fiscal year are the balance sheet profits (Bilanzgewinn) as of the end of such fiscal year, as shown in the audited unconsolidated balance sheet of the Bank as of the end of such fiscal year. Such balance sheet profits include the annual surplus or loss (Jahresüberschuss/-fehlbetrag), plus any profits carried forward from previous years, minus any loss carried forward from previous years, plus transfers from capital reserves and earnings reserves, minus allocations to earnings reserves. Distributable Profits are determined on the basis of the Bank's audited unconsolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Federal Republic of Germany as described in the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch) and other applicable German law then in effect. The German Commercial Code differs in certain respects from IFRS, in accordance with which the Bank prepares its consolidated financial statements and from U.S. GAAP, in accordance with which the Bank prepared its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2004, 2005 and 2006. Distributable Profits in respect of any fiscal year include, in addition to annual profits, transfers made by the Bank, in its discretion, of amounts carried on its balance sheet as "Other revenue reserves." In addition, in determining the Distributable Profits for any fiscal year, the amounts shown below as "Capital reserves and statutory revenue reserves available to offset an annual loss" may be transferred in the Bank's discretion to offset any losses which may be incurred by the Bank.

of the Bank for any fiscal year are the balance sheet profits (Bilanzgewinn) as of the end of such fiscal year, as shown in the audited unconsolidated balance sheet of the Bank as of the end of such fiscal year. Such balance sheet profits include the annual surplus or loss (Jahresüberschuss/-fehlbetrag), plus any profits carried forward from previous years, minus any loss carried forward from previous years, plus transfers from capital reserves and earnings reserves, minus allocations to earnings reserves. Distributable Profits are determined on the basis of the Bank's audited unconsolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Federal Republic of Germany as described in the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch) and other applicable German law then in effect. The German Commercial Code differs in certain respects from IFRS, in accordance with which the Bank prepares its consolidated financial statements and from U.S. GAAP, in accordance with which the Bank prepared its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2004, 2005 and 2006. Distributable Profits in respect of any fiscal year include, in addition to annual profits, transfers made by the Bank, in its discretion, of amounts carried on its balance sheet as "Other revenue reserves." In addition, in determining the Distributable Profits for any fiscal year, the amounts shown below as "Capital reserves and statutory revenue reserves available to offset an annual loss" may be transferred in the Bank's discretion to offset any losses which may be incurred by the Bank. Tier 1 Qualification Election: At any time before the tenth Business Day preceding the Payment Date falling closest to, but not later than, the fifth anniversary of the Issue Date, the Bank may give notice under the LLC Agreement to the Company that the Bank is making the one-time election permitted pursuant to the LLC Agreement to replace the terms of the Class B Securities described in "Description of the Company Securities - Class B Preferred Securities" relating to Capital Payments and the other matters described therein with those terms applicable after the Bank's election. We refer to this election as the "Tier 1 Qualification Election" and to the date on and after which it is effective as the "Tier 1 Qualification Date." The Tier 1 Qualification Date may be any Payment Date after the Issue Date and until (and including) the Payment Date falling closest to, but not later than, the fifth anniversary of the Issue Date. The Company will give notice to the Trust pursuant to the Trust Agreement immediately upon receipt from the Bank of the Tier 1 Qualification Election. The Trust will give notice to the registered holders of the Trust Preferred Securities immediately upon receipt from the Company of such notice and will as soon as practicable announce that the Bank has made the Tier 1 Qualification Election and the Payment Date that will be the Tier 1 Qualification Date, by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the United States.

The bank publishes (annually) its projections of its ability to pay additional tier 1 instruments. In February 2016, the bank stated:

The 2016 payment capacity is estimated to be approximately EUR 1 billion, sufficient to pay AT1 coupons of approximately EUR 0.35 billion on 30 April 2016.

The estimated pro forma 2017 payment capacity is approximately EUR 4.3 billion before impact from 2016 operating results. This is driven in part by an expected positive impact of approximately EUR 1.6 billion from the completion of the sale of 19.99% stake in Hua Xia Bank and further HGB 340e/g reserves of approximately EUR 1.9 billion available to offset future losses.

Bottom line: The significant concerns regarding the DOJ lawsuit have subsided as have capital adequacy concerns to changes in German law and the ECB's softened capital approach. When taken together, there is significantly less concern that there will be an interruption in the preferred dividend payments.

With all of that said, a look at Deutsche Bank's $25 par AT1 (preferred):

As the table shows, there is a wide range of stated rates, and therefore, a wide range of prices available to investors with price/par preferences.

Pricing on the above issues:

As the table above shows, the higher rate issues have higher yields as well. This is, in part, due to their par/above par price. When reading through the prospectuses for the issues, I did not see anything in the terms that was different aside from the optional redemption date and the bank's first opportunity to declare the instruments to be non-cumulative T1 issues. The quick and dirty "show me the money" choice would be the 8.05% DKTs, which yield 7.87% stripped and 6.47% YTC.

Earlier, I reviewed many of the issues facing Deutsche that could potentially impact the AT1 securities. The following look at Deutsche's various financial instruments might help gauge the market's perception of the bank:

First, a look at four financial instruments: an AT1 security (NYSE:DKT), a senior unsecured USD note (the 4.10% due 2026), Deutsche CDS and the equity. I have normalized these to show movement from a common starting point.

Click to enlarge

Note that the 2026 notes and DKT were relatively stable compared to the CDS and equity.

Breaking it down further (or, more specifically, showing the financial instruments separately):

Senior unsecured note prices:

Three points this month in the bonds show the market is feeling more comfortable with the credit. It must be stated, however, that the bonds never really fell significantly as the market did not perceive the credit as "distressed".

Credit default swaps (5yr):

CDS has seen its share of volatility over the years, with 2016 spiking. Note that it has fallen since the DOJ announcement. It is also important to remember that due to regulatory changes in the treatment of senior unsecured debt (mentioned earlier), CDS is somewhat disjointed.

For reference, Deutsche CDS versus other GSIB CDS:

While the US banks held in well, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and Deutsche widened during 2016, with DB widening the most.

A comparison between the preferred and senior debt prices:

On a relative basis, the preferred was impacted more.

Comparing the bond and the preferred (RHS) on a spread basis:

The preferred has ripped in since its wides in September.

The spread between the senior unsecured and the AT1 (cap structure spread):

As the AT1 has ripped in, the spread between the two collapsed to its one-year tights.

Circling back to the preferreds:

Click to enlarge

As the chart above shows, DXB is more volatile than either DKT or DTK.

From a stripped yield perspective:

While yields have fallen, they are still not where they were at the beginning of the year (then again, neither are rates).

A look at cross AT1 stripped yields (in the form of spread between DKT, DTK and DXB):

Note that the spread between DKT and DXB has gapped out further, which also supports the quick and dirty "show me the money".

Finally, a look at Deutsche preferreds versus their peers:

One must realize that when looking at the data (specifically yields) above, there is a difference among the rating profiles of the various issuers. From Deutsche's credit presentation:

Deutsche Bank is the lowest rated bank among the peers. Deutsche's rating has also been impacted by the German law referenced a couple times throughout this note. As senior debt is effectively subordinated to contractual obligations rather than pari passu, this essentially an additional notch.

Rather than compare it solely to Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS), which is clouded by government ownership, looking at Deutsche relative to the entire peer group, it appears cheap to the group. At nearly 150bps wide to US peers (never mind 100bp wide to RBS, which, incidentally shouldn't trade on top of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)), I believe the AT1/preferred of Deutsche - specifically the DKT - is somewhat cheap. If HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) didn't have ugly yield to calls, it might also be attractive.

Bottom line: I believe the AT1/preferred securities of Deutsche bank, and specifically the DKT and DTK (in that order), are somewhat cheap and could continue to improve as the bank makes further progress in settling outstanding legal issues and re-focusing its business.

