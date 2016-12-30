Political Football: Boeing, Iran And The 50% Discount

The deal for the sale of 80 Boeing (NYSE:BA) aircraft to Iran has been closely watched by investors, analysts and critics and it is unlikely we will see an aircraft deal more controversial than this one in the coming years.

In a previous article, I already had a look at the long-awaited order and what is missing from it. From the sales agreement with Boeing, which is still not official, the Boeing 747-8I was missing while in the agreement with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) there was no place for the Airbus A380.

In the tentative agreement, there was mention of the acquisition of the Boeing 747-8I and some narrow body aircraft to be acquired via a lease provided by Boeing. These elements were missing from the deal that Boeing is trying to finalize at the moment. Asking about these missing elements, a Boeing spokesperson declined to comment.

In this article, I want to look at what is left from the deal, its importance and some comments on the discounts.

Deal for 80 aircraft

In the tentative agreement there was mention of 46 Boeing 737 aircraft, split between 6 NGs and 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and the possible lease of 29 Boeing 737NG aircraft. In the agreement that is currently being finalized, the Boeing 737NG has been dropped. What is still left is 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets on order.

The acquisition of 15 Boeing 777-300ERs and 15 Boeing 777-9X has remained unchanged and provides Boeing with some breathing space as it had been struggling to sell the Classic as well as the new version of the Boeing 777 for a while. The acquisition of 30 Boeing 777 jets by Iran Air could not prevent Boeing from announcing an additional rate cut for the Boeing 777 program.

The tentative agreement also mentioned the acquisition of 4 Boeing 747-8I. In the final agreement, this acquisition has been dropped. Dropping the Boeing 747-8I should not come as a surprise; Iran already has ordered the Boeing 777-300ER and the Boeing 777-9X, which are very capable replacements of the Boeing 747.

Additionally, 4 units is just enough to deploy the Boeing 747-8I on a single route. Boeing and Iran have likely made the 747 part of the initial agreement as Boeing had been struggling with the program and to Iran it could be used as leverage to force an accelerated finalization of the sales agreement. This leverage element and need for order inflow faded as soon as UPS (NYSE:UPS) ordered 14 Boeing 747-8 Freighters.

In the initial agreement, there was no mention of the Dreamliner, likely due to early slots being unavailable. Also in the final agreement, there was no place for the Dreamliner. The tentative agreement hinted on an aircraft deal for up to 109 aircraft. By changing the order composition for the Boeing 737 and dropping the Boeing jumbo, the final agreement was brought down to 80 aircraft, likely to lower acquisition costs.

The catalog value of the aircraft deal is $16.6B. In the days after the order announcement, Iranian Deputy Minister Ashgar Fakhrieh-Kashan said that the deal is worth about half of the listed figure. It caused quite some tumult among investors, where people were rather quick to criticize the given discounts on the deal and mention that Trump was being criticized for trying to bring the costs of the Air Force One Boeing 747-8I down.

One thing that many investors and readers seem to be aware of are the standard discounts given. Among analysts it is widely known that airlines already obtain a 50% discount just for showing up at Boeing's (or Airbus for that matter) negotiation table. A 50% discount would imply an $8.3B market value for the entire deal or close to $104 million per aircraft.

Standard discounts, which are different for each aircraft program, would boil down to a 52% discount. As the size of the order increases, the discount percentage tends to increase as well. For the Iran deal, this means that a 55% discount would be reasonable. I do expect that the discount falls in the 50%-55% range, which makes this deal fairly valued and in no way excessive.

The aircraft deal can count on a fair amount of criticism and the Trump administration will likely not be a fan of the deal. It remains to be seen what the Trump administration can do about the aircraft deal. Boeing has stated that the contract is reached within the terms of the U.S. Government terms and emphasized the importance of the order stating that the sales agreement would support almost 100,000 U.S. jobs. With that statement, Boeing already seems to be defending the aircraft deal and has made the aircraft deal into a political football if it wasn't already before.

Conclusion

The final agreement is going to be for 80 aircraft instead of 109 aircraft that Iran and Boeing tentatively agreed upon earlier. A 50% discount is in line with standard discounts and should not be considered excessive. For the airline deal, it is likely that discounts have been creeping up towards 55%. If Boeing only gave Iran a 50% discount, it is Boeing who got themselves a good deal instead of the Iranians.

The last word probably is not said about this aircraft deal, but one thing seems to be certain. Boeing increasingly relies on sales to non-US customers.

