Sunshine Heart 'Dances With Wolves'

I review what has happened so far, and explain why I feel I have to vote YES to all four agenda items at the January 9, 2017 Special Meeting.

Are the Sabby group “Wolves”, who could end up being Sunshine Heart’s ally in achieving its goals? That possibility matters for the voting at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting.

I had thought it might be another party buying up the Common Stock to frustrate Sabby, but Douglas House, SA News Editor, thinks it is “market forces” and “underwriter magic”.

IN BRIEF

Sabby group acquired the equivalent of ~72% underlying equity in Sunshine Heart, through two Preferred stock offers in July and October 2016, without their identity being revealed, and without any takeover bid being made. Sunshine Heart has called a special meeting of shareholders for January 9, 2017 for the Common Stock shareholders to approve the issuance of the Common Stock underlying the Preferred Stock held by Sabby group. There is a lot at stake here for Sunshine Heart Common Stock shareholders. On the one hand, if they approve the issuance of the Common Stock shares underlying the Preferred Stock held by Sabby group, will the Sabby group then be in a position to exercise greater control? On the other hand, the funds raised in the two Preferred Stock offerings are only sufficient to last into February 2017, and Sunshine Heart is bound by agreement with Sabby group not to raise additional capital through a Common Stock offering until at least 30 days after Common Stock shareholders have approved the issuance of the Common Stock underlying the Preferred Stock. There is a constraint on Sabby group with a prohibition on their holding >4.99% of the issued and outstanding Common stock at any point in time (9.99% with 61 days notice). It would appear Common Stock shareholders have been put in a position of being forced to vote "YES" for the issuance of the Common Stock or see the company forced into bankruptcy. It is perhaps understandable that many existing Common Stock shareholders are quite furious at being put in this situation and are prepared to vote "NO" in an act of defiance. But there is another way of looking at this. Yes, Management should never have let the current situation arise. But, a "NO" vote would likely limit Sabby group's options to a further highly dilutive Preferred Stock offer, which would further reduce existing Common Stock equity share and value. A "YES" vote would likely open up many options for Sabby group to bring "market forces" and "underwriter magic" to bear to increase the price of Common Stock shares, and consequently the share price in a public offering, as early as February 2017. Sunshine Heart Management has been unable to raise the necessary capital to ensure the future of the company. With ~72% underlying equity, and an ability to convert to Common stock shares, it would seem to be in Sabby group's interests to see the company well funded with a progressively increasing share price, and Sabby group have certainly exhibited they have an ability to do this. The Proposal 3 to allow a reverse stock split is a "no-brainer" as far as I am concerned. As much as it irks me to be put in this situation, I find I must vote "YES" for all 4 proposals at the January 9, 2017 meeting.

IN DETAIL - INCLUDING A REVIEW OF WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AND WHERE THIS MIGHT LEAD

Click to enlarge

I think it would be true to say that I, along with a great many other Common Stock shareholders, have been watching things happen with Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:SSH) over the last six months and wondering what is happening. I think it is also becoming clear, as additional information is released long after events have taken place, it is the Sabby group who are making things happen.

It was not until December 8, 2016, the Management of Sunshine Heart finally revealed to its Common Stock shareholders it was two entities in the Sabby group to whom they had sold ~72% of the underlying equity in the company, in two preferred stock offers in July and October 2016. (see SEC Filing). Instead of watching and wondering, it is now possible to paint a picture of what actually happened in the period from the first Preferred Stock offer in July 2016 to the present. But first a little detail on Sabby group from Bloomberg (see here) -

Company overview - Sabby Management, LLC is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It invests in the public equity and alternative investment markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in options. It also makes private investments in public equity. The firm employs a opportunistic and event-driven strategy to make its investments. It also employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. The firm invests in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector. Sabby Management, LLC was formed on June 6, 2011 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. And SEC Charges Sabby Management LLC for Short Selling Violations in Advance Stock Offerings Oct 14 15 The Securities and Exchange Commission announced enforcement actions against Sabby Management LLC. The firm agreed to pay disgorgement of $184,747.10, prejudgment interest of $2,331.51, and a penalty of $91,669.95. Intended to preserve the independent pricing mechanisms of the securities markets and prevent stock price manipulation, Rule 105 prohibits firms from participating in public stock offerings after selling short those same stocks. Through its Rule 105 Initiative, which was first announced in 2013 as an effort to address violations of the rule in an expedited and streamlined way, the Division of Enforcement has taken action on every Rule 105 violation over a de minimis amount that has come to its attention--promoting a message of zero tolerance for these offenses.

It is possibly important to say at this stage that the Sunshine Heart Preferred Stock offerings to Sabby group in July and October appear to fall outside the ambit of Rule 105 referred to above. So Sabby group would not have been constrained by Rule 105's intention to preserve the independent pricing mechanisms of the securities markets and prevent stock price manipulation, nor be prohibited by Rule 105 from participating in either of the Sunshine Heart Preferred Stock offerings after selling short those same stocks.

PIECING TOGETHER THE FACTS TO THROW SOME LIGHT ON THE "MARKET FORCES" AND "UNDERWRITER MAGIC"

"Market Forces" And "Underwriter Magic" At Work In September Quarter 2016 -

Sabby Management, LLC in their Institutional Holdings report for September 30, 2016, reported a new investment of 908,021 Sunshine Heart Common Stock shares in the quarter. Here is how they came to acquire those shares based on subsequent release of information.

From the Sunshine Heart 3 rd quarter 10-Q report -

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock: On July 20, 2016, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with an investor for an offering of shares of convertible preferred stock with gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million in a registered direct offering. The transaction closed on July 26, 2016, and the Company issued 3,468 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. . The Series B Convertible Preferred Stock is non-voting and convertible into a total of 3,689,361 shares of common stock at the holder's election at any time at a conversion price of $0.94 per share. As of September 30, 2016, 1,241 shares of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock had been converted into 1,320,000 shares of common stock, and 2,227 shares remained outstanding.

So, Sabby converted some of its Preferred Stock to 1,320,000 Common Stock shares at a conversion price of 94 cents and sold 411,979 of these prior to September 30, leaving a balance of 908,021 shares at quarter end (just under the limit of 4.99% referred to above). TABLE 1 below reveals the "market forces" and "underwriter magic" at work in the September 2016 quarter -

TABLE 1

If the sale of Sabby's 411,979 Common Stock shares took place over the period July 19 to July 22, 2016, which appears likely, then there was certainly plenty of "market forces" and "underwriter magic" at work. The Preferred Stock offer did not close until July 26, so it would appear Sabby group might have sold short, while at the same time the share price went up, quite a remarkable achievement. If Sunshine Heart Management were buoyed by this, the joy was to be short lived.

"Market Forces" And "Underwriter Magic" At Work In October 2016 -

TABLE 2 below shows market volume and price for Sunshine Heart in the period September 26 to November 8, 2016.

TABLE 2

Between September 28, 2016 and October 28, 2016 the Sunshine Heart share price fell from 70 cents to 25 cents. On October 31, 2016 a further Preferred Stock offer was made to Sabby group at 17 cents per share, a 32% discount to the closing price on October 28. In addition, the conversion prices for the remaining Preferred Stock and the 3,289,361 Warrants from the July offering were reduced from 94 cents to 17 cents per share. I expect Common Stock shareholders will never know how much of that share price fall was due to the announcement of the pausing of the neuromodulation trial, and how much was due to "market forces" and "underwriter magic" brought about by shorting and other share price manipulation. It does appear Sabby group set the hook in July and reeled in the fish in October.

"Market Forces" And "Underwriter Magic" At Work During November-December 2016 -

TABLE 3 below is based on my estimates and assumptions, together with known details, to piece together a picture of what has likely happened so far with the Sunshine Heart Preferred Stock Series B and Warrants sold to Sabby group in July 2016. Sabby group converted part of the Series B Preferred Stock to 1,320,000 Common Stock shares at 94 cents per share and had sold 411,979 of these at possibly a price of ~$1.25 per share ahead of September 30. The remaining 908,021 shares were possibly sold at an average of ~$0.37, resulting in a loss. But these sales possibly contributed to the SSH share price falling from 70 cents to 25 cents, resulting in the subsequent Preferred Stock Series C & D offer being priced for conversion at $0.17 per share. This also resulted in the balance of the Series B Preferred Stock and Warrants being re-priced for conversion at $0.17 per share.

TABLE 3

Click to enlarge

As can be seen from TABLE 3 above, and based on the various assumptions, Sabby group net cash outlay for Series B Preferred Stock has likely been reduced from $3.468M to ~$1.4M due to sales of Common Stock shares at an average price well above the conversion price. I could be wrong, but I am assuming in TABLE 3 above it is Sabby group who have caused the ~900,000 increase in short interest between December 1 and December 15, 2016. I have also assumed they are possibly continuing to sell short in anticipation of offsetting short sales against share conversions following a "YES" vote for issuance of Common Stock. As conversions are at 17 cents and market prices have been above 40 cents per share, this is guaranteed profitable business for Sabby group. TABLE 4 below shows the current situation with all Preferred Stock (Series B-1, C & D) and Warrants, as regards Common Stock issuance subject to shareholder approval and registration of such Common stock for sale.

TABLE 4

Click to enlarge

Why I Believe It Is Essential To Vote "YES" To Proposals 1 and 2 To Allow Sabby Group To Convert Their Preferred Stock To Common Stock shares

It can be seen from TABLE 4 above, Sabby group's potential remaining Common Stock shares total 59.1M, worth $21.3M at December 28, 2016 closing price of $0.36 per share. The unrealized gain based on the conversion prices is $11.0M. Sunshine Heart will need to raise further capital by February 2017 at latest. Sabby group could conceivably invoke "market forces" and "underwriter magic" to influence the share price down to force a Preferred Stock offer of say 25M shares at 17 cents per share (plus a matching number of warrants) to raise gross proceeds of $3.75M, enough to keep Sunshine Heart limping along for another 3 to 4 months. That would increase total potential shares outstanding from 83.8M to 133.8M. After this massive additional dilution, Sabby group would then need to see the share price rise to at least $0.28 just to have a similar unrealized gain to before the Preferred Stock offer. So, a further dilutive Preference Stock issue does not appear to be in Sabby group's best interests. But, a "NO" vote to Proposals 1 & 2 would leave another highly dilutive Preferred Stock offer as the only real option, other than bankruptcy. On the other hand, a "YES" vote opens up a number of options. And this is where Sunshine Heart Common Stock shareholders need to take a pragmatic view of what has preceded the January 9 vote. Whatever the view of Sabby group, they are now Sunshine Heart's and the Common Stock shareholders' last best hope of salvaging the company and ensuring it is funded to achieve the great success long term shareholders, like myself, believe it is capable of. A "YES" vote would give Sabby group the ammunition, in the form of Common Stock shares, to bring into play "market forces" and "underwriting magic" to create a strong market in Sunshine Heart shares. I believe the fact there is a requirement for a 30 day period after a "YES" vote before Sunshine Heart is permitted to raise capital through a Common Stock offering signals two things. The first is, both Sunshine Heart and Sabby group must have envisaged the next step in the capitalization process is a Common Stock offering. The second is, Sabby group must have wanted a minimum period following a "YES" vote on January 9, in which they could market some of their shares and create a cash reserve to underwrite a Common Stock offering in February 2017. I commented above, at a share price of $0.36, Sabby group's unrealized gain is $11.0M. At a share price of $0.50 that unrealized gain increases to $19.3M, and at a share price of $1.02 that unrealized gain increases to $50.0M. With 70% equity and with a "YES" vote allowing progressive conversion to Common Stock shares, Sabby group would then have a huge incentive to get the market share price as high as possible, to the benefit of the company, and existing Common stock shareholders.

PROPOSAL 3 - REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

The proposal is to give the Directors authority for a reverse split of common stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-20 to 1-for-60, to be determined at the discretion of our Board of Directors,

The company has until 30 January 2017 for its shares to close at a price of $1.00 or above for 10 consecutive trading days, or to effect a reverse stock split to increase the market price of its shares above $1.00. Failing one or the other, the company's shares would be delisted from NASDAQ and be traded as OTC shares. I cannot imagine anything more damaging than for Sunshine Heart shares to be relegated to the OTC market. A recent Seeking Alpha Pro article suggested a company presently listed on the OTC market could expect a lift of 50% in share price just through returning to NASDDAQ listing. Obviously the reverse would hold true for Sunshine Heart being relegated to the OTC market. In addition, the requirement for the January 9 votes arises from Nasdaq listing regulations that do not apply in the OTC market. On the OTC market, the Nasdaq requirement for a shareholder vote to approve issuance of >20% of the Common Stock would no longer apply. Furthermore, if Sabby group did attempt to convert sufficient Common Stock shares to gain a controlling interest, under Nasdaq regulations a shareholder vote would be required to approve such a change of control. So while Nasdaq listing continues, existing shareholders are protected against a change in control without their express approval.

It Is A Long Shot, But With A "YES" Vote For Proposals 1 & 2, Sabby Group Might just Get The Share Price above $1.00 for Ten Consecutive days Prior To January 30, 2017

If Sabby group are provided with the means, in the form of a supply of Common Stock, to bring "market forces" and "underwriter magic" to bear, following "YES" votes on January 9, 2017, it is just possible the share price could close above $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days ahead of January 30, 2017. This would meet the deadline set by Nasdaq for continued listing of Sunshine Heart shares on the Nasdaq market without the necessity of a reverse stock split.

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

I Will Vote Yes To Proposals 1 And 2

Proposals 1 and 2 are for a vote to approve the issuance of 55,437,698 shares of Common Stock underlying the Preferred Stock and Warrants held by the Sabby group (see details per Table 4 above). While the ability to issue the total number of shares would be approved by a "YES" vote, Sabby group are limited by agreement not to hold >4.99% (9.99% with 61 days notice) of the issued and outstanding Common Stock at any point in time. This means that Sabby group, once they reach the 4.99% (or 9.99%) limit must sell down shares before they can convert additional shares out of the total approved number. Sabby group cannot vote any shares they hold in respect of these proposals. After careful consideration, I will vote "YES" to Proposals 1 and 2 at the January 9, 2017 Special Meeting of Common Stock shareholders of Sunshine Heart. I will not vote "NO" nor will I vote "ABSTAIN" because that would definitely result in either another highly dilutive Preferred Stock offer to Sabby group, or the company would be forced into bankruptcy, with likely nil return to Common Stock shareholders. By voting "YES", I cannot be certain that Sabby group will not engage in a further highly dilutive Preferred Stock offering. But as explained above, there appears to be no advantage to Sabby group from taking this direction, and considerable potential adverse financial consequences for Sabby group in taking such a course.

I Will Vote Yes To Proposal 3

I have never had any doubts about voting "YES" for the Proposal 3 authorizing the Directors to implement a reverse stock split in order to maintain Nasdaq listing. The thought of being relegated to the OTC market is too horrible to contemplate for reasons explained above. Voting "YES" to allow for a reverse stock split if necessary is a "no-brainer" as far as I am concerned.

I Will Vote Yes To Proposal 4

Proposal 4 is to provide for a further meeting/s to be called to again consider Proposals 1 and 2 should they be defeated at the January 9, 2017 meeting. Hopefully, Proposals 1 and 2 will succeed in the vote, making Proposal 4 irrelevant.

Sunshine Heart Urges "YES" Votes

Sunshine Heart has released a document urging shareholders to vote at the January 9, 2017 Special Meeting providing reasons for a "YES" vote on all 4 Proposals (see here). Details on how to vote are also contained in that document.

VOTING AND CHANGING VOTES ALREADY MADE

To vote or to reverse their vote shareholders can either:

a) Call Sunshine Heart's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali at (877) 787-9239 and vote or reverse their vote; or

b) If they have their proxy control number, which is the 16 digit number located on their voting instruction form, they can also change their vote online here.

Votes and changes to votes can be lodged up to midnight central time on the day prior to the meeting date.

FINALLY - WHY IAM STILL HOLDING - WHY I STILL CARE

From my recent article, 'Sunshine Heart Is In Play, Part 3: Why I'm Still Holding In The Face Of Great Uncertainty" - "It can be seen from TABLE 2 in Part 2, the device is projected to be highly profitable even at very low market penetration percentages of 0.5% to 2.5% in the US and 0.1% to 0.5% in the EU. Even at these low percentages of the target market, the market cap projections in TABLE 2 above range from $500M in 2019 to $13.6BN in 2023. The potential market is huge. C-Pulse target market was the 3.7M patients in Europe and 1.5M patients in the US suffering from NYHA Class III and ambulatory Class IV heart failure. The simpler and minimally invasive neuromodulation therapy should have an either wider market. Yes, I believe the $13.6 billion is achievable, if the neuromodulation therapy lives up to its promise. That remains a big if, but far, far less of an if than most small biotechs. At a $4.0 billion to $14.0 billion valuation, and with 200 million shares outstanding, the share price would be in the range of $20 to $70 per share."

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stock/s mentioned. Past performance of the company/s discussed may not continue and the company/s may not achieve any projected earnings or dividend growth. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.