A Modest Proposal To Evaluate Investment Advisors: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Kudos to Evan Powers for some rare and genuine insight on the topic of how to choose a financial advisor. While ostensibly discussing the issue of risk questionnaires that advisors use to onboard new clients, he provocatively notes that a greater level of advisor-client compatibility would ensue were advisors to fill out such forms. I think he's right on the money!

As Evan notes, investors don't always know how to fill out those forms properly and the results often exaggerate their tolerance for or capacity to handle risk. But if there's one hot-button issue that comes up all the time in this forum, it's the reality that advisors come in all sorts of flavors, and it seems quite evident that some investors can't tolerate some of those philosophies! What's more, there are some advisors who have not fully developed an investment philosophy, but should.

How much better it would be if potential investing clients could compare advisors based on a clear statement of their approach to investing. Investors typically don't know exactly what they're looking for - but if advisors spelled out their approach on paper, prospective clients could question them about it and the advisors would have the opportunity to persuade them as to its merits. Fruitful matches could be made and unfruitful relationships prevented.

I heartily endorse this approach, but in lieu of it, Evan makes mention of a "simplistic" proxy for an advisor's risk style - based on a new research report out this month. Read Evan's article to find out what this surprising test of an advisor's style is. I will note that based on my own life experience (including observation of advisors), the idea strikes me as valid.

