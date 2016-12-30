Brookfield Asset Management - A High Quality Compounder Trading At An Attractive Price

I think every investor should consider adding Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to their portfolio.

High Quality Business

Brookfield is a high quality, well-diversified asset management firm that focuses on real assets (such as property, renewable power, infrastructure). The firm has $250Bn in AUM and fee bearing capital of $111Bn. The firm has done a phenomenal job of creating value for its shareholders in the past (share price CAGR of ~18% over past 20 years) and I expect that to continue going forward.

Around 85% of Brookfield's Invested Capital is held through the following listed securities:

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

So essentially, Brookfield Asset Management provides investors with a very diversified platform of investments in real assets.

The asset management business combined with the firm's invested capital provides strong returns for investors:

Fee revenues have grown nicely, up from $371MM in 2012 to around $1.1Bn in 2016 (Annualized).

Management team are value investors and the firm's track record is fantastic. Brookfield's private funds have provided investors access to premium returns across the real asset investible universe:

Source: Brookfield Investor Presentation.

New growth initiatives: For e.g. the Company just entered the group annuity sector in Canada, a market where between $4 and $5 billion of group annuities could be written next year.

After deploying nearly US$20 billion over the past 12 months, including US$10 billion in the last quarter, Brookfield has started fundraising again. It plans to raise capital for four additional funds, including an open-ended real estate fund, a real-estate finance fund and two niche funds, targeting US$4.6 billion of third-party commitments, the company said in its third-quarter report. The Company has about US$19 billion in dry powder.

Source: Recent public filings.

Bruce Flatt, CEO recently said:

Real assets continue to be the asset class of choice for institutional investors and as a result, we are seeing strong inflows across our strategies," "We continue to see opportunities to put capital to work in high-quality businesses across our real asset strategies.

Given these guys are value investors, management is selling off assets currently, paying down bank lines and accumulating cash after an eight-year bull run in stocks and as fixed-income markets trade near highs. They are waiting for market to get cheaper so they can deploy the capital more effectively.

Attractive Valuation

Brookfield appears to be trading at an attractive valuation given the quality and growth of the business. The NAV of the business is around $40.00 (2017E from street research) and given the current share price of US$33.00, the P/NAV is 0.83x, or is trading at a NAV discount of ~18%. My research shows that BAM has traded at a 15% to 20% discount to forward NAV only ~10% of the time since 2010. The probability of the NAV growing at an attractive rate in the next couple of years is quite high.

Also, in the company presentation above, management has projected a share price of $92 in 2021E using reasonable multiples.

Given the share price of $33, this would imply an IRR of ~23% over the next 5 years.

This makes it an attractive time to acquire the shares.

Conclusion

Brookfield is a long-term buy and hold stock.

Based on the company's solid track record, growing platform and fees, fantastic management team (that has a great reputation of buying distressed assets and holding them until they are worth far more than what was paid for them), and attractive current valuation, Brookfield is a long-term BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.