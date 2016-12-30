Dale's Index Skimming Portfolio Starts To Skip A Beat

What's up, er down, with my index skimming adventure? OK, well it's more down these days. As you can see from my first update in this article here, my Dividend Achievers 15 had delivered some short term outperformance of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the underlying total Dividend Achievers Index available in ETF form Vanguard by way of (NYSEARCA:VIG). I previously owned VIG but sold that off in April of 2015 to purchase 15 of the larger cap holdings. Ya know, not so closet indexing.

Here are those 15 companies. Nike (NYSE:NKE), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

From my September update article ...

For the period, the total return of my grouping is 9.5% vs. total returns of 8.1% for the S&P 500 according to lowriskinvesting. The total return for the ETF VIG that tracks the index is 8.8% for the period. Another reasonable benchmark would be the Dividend Aristocrats Index, and that is available in ETF form as NOBL. The returns for NOBL for the period are 13% according to lowriskinvesting.

Now what a difference a quarter makes. Thanks to portfoliovisualizer.com, here are the results from the Dividend Achievers 15 from April 1 of 2015 to November 30, 2016. Portfolio 1 is the Dividend 15, Portfolio 2 is the index VIG.

Click to enlarge

As the famous commercial from the 70's would cry "Uh, oh, Spaghettio-O". See the part where the blue line moves below the red line? That's not good. To a Canadian investor, that's offside. Into the penalty box you go. And we can assume the Achievers Portfolio is wearing the Number 15 hockey jersey. Is this a short term event, or has the premise and the portfolio broken down? If we go back two years from November of 2014 to November of 2016 we see a near 'tie', with just slight outperformance from the Achievers 15.

Click to enlarge

My previous research had shown that the Top 10 holdings and Top 15 holdings of the Achievers Index out perform the Total Achievers Index from 2007 through 2015. You can see my tracking of the Top 10 Dividend Achievers starting in this article here. So, either this trend has broken down or perhaps these 15 companies are sending a signal that they've taken a short term collective value hit before they return to their habit of outperforming the total index. Obviously, if the top holdings are underperforming, some of the lesser cap holdings in the Dividend Achievers Index are outperforming. And that's exactly what's happening. That would be no surprise to my fellow Canadian compatriot Kurtis Hemmerling. Kurtis is a portfolio 'modeller' and he did a wonderful series of articles beginning with Dividend Growth. Size Matters ... A Lot! You can read that article here. Essentially Kurtis was showing me that I got it wrong. Thanks a lot eh. That instead of skimming the largest cap holdings, I should have been skimming some or more of the lesser cap holdings. Kurtis modeled from S&P 500 constituents and companies that had a 10 year of more history of increasing dividends, the same dividend growth metric applied for the Dividend Achievers Index. He then ranked the companies according to size (market cap). Kurtis found that the total returns were greatly compromised by the largest cap segment and greater total returns were exaggerate in the 'lesser' cap.

In the chart above, the first red segment is the equal weight S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:RSP) as a benchmark. The bands then follow from the smallest cap segment to the larger cap segment or grouping. We see the total return anchor of the largest cap constituents. Keep in mind that Kurtis did rebalance on a monthly basis to keep the study more accurate. Individual company success or failure would mean many companies are drifting between the bands.

Now self flagellation aside, this is an event that I was aware of. By creating my own portfolio I removed the cap weighted structure of the Dividend Achievers Index. I began with a near equal weight approach. The question is, did I go far enough down that list to grab enough of the types of companies that have historically delivered that alpha. Now keep in mind that my goal is to outperform a broad market index such as the S&P 500 through a market cycle, through a market correction. Kurtis' article also referenced the largest cap companies from 2001 with a buy and hold execution. That basket of largest cap companies outperformed the market through the correction for the entire period. OK, it crushed the markets.

And that may well be the crux. My goal is to outperform through a correction. One may have to put up with underperformance in certain periods. Having less gains is certainly easy to handle emotionally compared to taking big portfolio value declines.

On the opportunity side of the ledger the breakdown in tracking the index might be signaling that opportunity. If the group reverts to the norm of tracking or outperforming the index, the companies that have created the underperformance now represent a buying opportunity. I detailed that potential opportunity in this article Is Rebalancing a Form of Value Investing?

Opportunity or breakdown? You can be the judge. Time will be the jury and will render the answer.

Our self directed portfolios are having a wonderful year, with returns that are almost double that of what I would use as balanced portfolio benchmarks such as a 60% US, Canadian and International Large Cap Equities with 40% Canadian bonds. The outperformance would have been even greater had the Achievers cooperated but "C'est la vie". I am hopeful and confident that the Achievers group will bounce back.

Happy investing. Always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. And be careful out there.

Dale