Synchronoss Technologies: IntraLinks Acquisition Paves The Way Toward Accelerated Growth And Significant Upside

** While there is uncertainty regarding the acquisition of IntraLinks Holdings, this article will assume the deal will close, but will mostly focus on SNCR, leaving a more in depth analysis of the combined entity post their Q1 2017 Analyst Day, when we will have a more clear road map for "SNCR 3.0".

Introduction

It is without question that our lives in today's society are deeply rooted in technology, especially our connected devices and exchange of content over the internet. This social change has created billions in innovative new markets that all fall under a broad category, which has forever changed society. This broad collection of different, but inter-connected areas of technology, The Internet of Things "IoT", is an umbrella that describes the various niche markets inter-connected together forming the basis of our connected world (from social to enterprise). Cloud-based infrastructure built to support platforms upon which this innovative form of SaaS is being used to drive efficient productivity for enterprises, while allowing individuals to manage their vast amount of data usage in a seamless, on demand, and secure manner. Cloud-Based platforms offering applications in enterprise mobility management (end to end), with secure ID, analytics, and robust content management continue to be essential corporate needs in this new world. Below we examine an "under the radar" company that is uniquely positioned, and has already successfully transitioned into the vastly competitive, but very lucrative cloud-based solutions market, while managing to remain profitable and reasonably valued (rare combination for cloud-based SaaS companies).

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is a global leader in enterprise mobility cloud solutions, and software-based activation platforms for some of the largest global telecommunication providers, cable/broadband operators, and OEM's (with a growing presence across a variety of different sectors such as Retail, Finance, and Healthcare). With over 3.5 Billion global subscribers (300 out of the Fortune 500), SNCR is providing customers cloud-based solutions that enable people to securely connect, synchronize, manage, and back up data across applications through connected devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and PCs. In-turn they enable the ability for employees to bring their own device "BYOD", to work using their cloud based platform and embedded security features such as multi-factor authentication to target Enterprise based solutions (the focal point of their future). Their secure mobility and cloud-based enterprise solutions have significantly grown, and continue to evolve into a world class platform enabling enterprises to save money on hardware costs, improve operational efficiency, while driving significant productivity in a secure manner. With stable heavy weight telecommunication customers such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), America Movil (NYSE:AMX), Orange (NYSE:ORAN), Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF), Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), just to name a very few, SNCR is looking to diversify (70% of revenue still comes from VZ and T) across providers through cloud-based offerings, while leveraging their learning curve. With a valuable niche expanding horizontally and vertically in a high growth developing global market, producing healthy gross margins (60+%), an impressive list of market opportunities, and very reasonable valuation metrics relative to peers and estimated growth, SNRC is a great play every growth seeking, value oriented investor should consider.

On December 6th, 2016 SNCR made a game-changing announcement: They announced a Definitive Merger Agreement "DMA" with Enterprise Collaboration Management leader, IntraLinks Holdings (IL) for approximately 821M ($13 per IL share), a 13% premium in an all cash deal that will be financed (900M Term Loan) and advised by Goldman Sachs (GS), their strategic partner in their enterprise efforts. As part of the transaction, they are divesting 70% of their Activation Business for $147M (funds used offset new debt), with the remaining 30% to be sold within the next 60 days (more on IL and this deal later).

IntraLinks Overview from 10K:

In addition to the impressive list of customers both firms bring, SNCR created two important joint ventures with Goldman Sachs and Verizon that are meant to develop and expand secure personal cloud and enterprise mobility solutions targeted at various industries (especially financial services where secure mobility and ID is vital, as well as integration with existing IT infrastructure). With the combination of 17 years of successful company development, a number of key acquisitions over the last 5 years, extremely valuable JVs, and rapidly developing relationships in both their product and customer pipe lines, SNCR has created a unique multi-prong approach with a world class platform, that in turn will rapidly achieve their stated global objectives, with or without the IL deal.

In the below analysis we take a deep dive into their past success and future opportunities (especially the Interlinks transaction), a growing portfolio of solutions, effective business structure, as well as their valuation and different potential outcomes for investors. Investors must find conviction in the overall strategy of the company, and the market potential, in order to determine if SNCR can break out after just reaching near all time highs. It is rare to find a company transitioning horizontally and vertically in their value chain, while year in and out integrating small to medium acquisitions, and retaining 15-20% top line growth (with increases in growth rates in a pure cloud model), significant margin expansion, with improved profitability in any industry, let alone one as notorious for outrageous valuations and a lack of profits as the cloud based sector of SaaS and IT infrastructure.

I am initiating a Buy recommendation with a 12-18mo price target of $72 dollars, which represents a potential 80% upside from today's price. The drop back down will not be the last test of investor confidence, so expect extreme volatility. Here in these SA "stock talks", you can see I have urged investors to consider SNCR since Q2, 2016'. I firmly believe this weakness has created a perfect buying opportunity. I recommend a 50%-25%-25% scaling approach at the below or around the 38-$40 level, with further buying if we see $38 get broken, while waiting for uncertainty to clear.

A high-beta name, with many unknown variables lingering over the next 30-60 days, including the remaining 30% sale of Activation assets, close of the IL deal, and the R2K 12% gain since Nov, having patience scaling a position is key to gaining opportunistic buying levels in this situation. The current price just below $40 ($1.9B Mkt Cap), leaves you with over a 3:1 risk/reward ratio3 (upside Δ1/downside Δ2) using $30 dollars as critical support. With much uncertainty ahead, this is why I suggest investors consider a dollar average cost approach described above, while preparing for a 1-3 year minimum holding period.

1 Base case estimated upside = (72-40/40)= 80%

2 Worst case estimated downside = (40-30/40)= 25%

3 Risk Reward Ratio (80%/25%)= 3:1 (approx) Risk/Reward

The IL acquisition on the table today, along with the divestiture of the Activation business will certainly create significant volatility, while the market attempts to re-value a pure Cloud-Based Revenue stream. With the Russell 2000 rising over 12% post-election, one can't logically handicap how the market feels about the deal (sell-off could be related to the debt load), especially in a name like SNCR, which has been criticized for its revenue concentration in just 2 companies, and provided a clear path to diversification. To make things harder, we have a deal that adds roughly 680M in net debt to the combined balance sheet, where the terms are yet to be determined. Despite an estimated 100M in FCF for 2017, making short term assumptions or bets will likely be meaningless, and instead maintaining at least a 1-3 year holding period will yield desired results, buying at the peak of fear, which includes the current weakness due to their pending acquisition.

I expect them to grow into my price target over the next 12-18 months as their efforts to expand their personal and enterprise mobility cloud revenue platform and applications progress. Integrating and leveraging IL's significant customer list, can help them achieve 25-30% top-line run rates, much needed customer diversification, while cutting costs with 40M+ in synergies, and jump starting their Enterprise efforts to 40% of their estimated $820M 2017 combined revenue.

Opportunity rich relationships in their channel, with a proven sales model, their strong customer loyalty will easily achieve 25% (up from 10%) international revenue, which acts as a great way to balance concentration risk (demographic and customer). A continued successful transition to a Cloud only revenue stream will significantly expand margins, while gaining them spotlight that will undoubtedly expand market multiples reflecting healthy growth. There are multiple catalysts that can drive SNCR long term shareholder value, including an eventual take out by a larger player looking to leverage their extensive customer list and proprietary technology in a very competitive and lucrative market (a less likely but non-the-less very possible outcome).

Industry and Company Overview - Growth Opportunities in Fragmented Market

Industry Outlook - Enterprise Mobility and Enterprise Collaboration

Over the last decade, "the cloud" has gone from a new-age concept, to the modern day standard for IT and network infrastructure. The evolution and wide scale growth of "the internet of things-IoT", which in its broad context includes cloud service and infrastructure supporting our mobile device driven, inter-connected world, has created a completely new direction and market for SNCR. Within this vast umbrella of different markets, there are large, highly fragmented niche markets, while large scale, general applications are dominated by a handful of Companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) "Web Services or AWS" and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) "Azure". SNCR has managed to carve a niche and leverage unmet needs in a practical and flexible manner by evolving their offerings according to the trends in customer needs they observed as the smartphone revolution exploded.

Enterprise Mobility Solutions "EMS's" and Enterprise Collaboration Management "ECM" are critical in today's market. With the explosion of content and the way enterprises function globally, security both inside and outside the firewall, especially with regards to managing sensitive content across internal and external application platforms is a central concern, and prime selling point for SNCR regarding IL's value. The need to integrate employee hardware in a secure manner to the systems, applications and platforms of the company is tremendous, with the issues across industry, and capital structures being very complex, while having very firm specific needs to be addressed.

This highlights the "white label" strategy SNCR deploys, which allows them to use other's technology under their own brand (GS JV assets), while allowing customers to "brand" their own solution. By enabling solutions to be tailored to specific customer needs, both small and large enterprises can be serviced with the same level of success. In order to achieve this model, SNCR went on a strategic buying spree, step by step picking out small, but very valuable assets that today allow them to offer the highest quality services and security in their target space, side stepping the costs of constant redevelopment. Flawless execution, despite lacking size compared to its major competitors such as BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), who overlap or compete directly and indirectly. With the addition of IL, a unique platform with dynamic application portfolio can be created that crosses mobility with content collaboration in a secure manner. The highly flexible nature of the offerings will drive significant IT capex spending for firms across the value chain.

Competitive Environment:

Click to enlarge

The competition in the space is fierce, but fragmented. A few large players dominate 68% of the market, with "the rest of the market" seeing the largest nominal growth, with 14.2% Y/Y and 580M. It's difficult to know if SNCR is included in the "other" category, since most of their solutions are white labeled and are offered through the provider such as Verizon. After IL joins the picture, Enterprise will replace Activation, and will be expected to earn roughly 300M in 2017. With $400M (27% Y/Y growth) in Cloud Revenue expected for 2016, SNCR is producing similar numbers to a range of competitors in size and market (niche players). A key item to keep in mind is regardless of the size of each competitor above, the largest amount of revenue is <300M, which indicates that SNCR can compete directly, without having a significant disadvantage due to size or corporate strategy.

Click to enlarge

BBRY has made a move that highlights the future revenue opportunities in EMS by outsourcing hardware, and becoming a pure SaaS play on their solutions. For Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), Microsoft, and IBM (NYSE:IBM), this area is an ancillary point of focus as part of a larger cloud offering and presence. VMware (NYSE:VMW) and MobileIron are the other two real threats (or potential buyers in the future). MobileIron is a private company, but none-the-less a major player. SNCR offers a unique value proposition, with the right profitability and growth, that makes it a great acquisition by one of the above giants, given their deep rooted Telecom, Broadband/Cable, OEMs, and future Financial Services and Healthcare partners and customers. The Capex (10% of Revenue on avg) and small acquisitions required to develop and achieve the type of market penetration and IP (over 100 patents) that SNCR currently holds, requires significant effort, resources, and time, something the right buyer will happily pay market multiples for in the future as SNCR disrupts the competition on a multi-industry level over the next 3 years.

Along with the large players in the space, there is plenty of horizontal competition from firms that offer cloud-based solutions outside of the niche areas SNCR currently offers its customers, but may/will eventually look to enter themselves after they see the large and fast growing market. Players like Box (NYSE:BOX), WorkDay (NYSE:WDAY), LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM), and Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), are just some of the many cloud-based companies in a very broad value chain regarding enterprise IT infrastructure and security. It is certain that consolidation will occur for the next 3 years as firms scramble to gain control of many different niche areas (mobility, content management, CRM, and other SaaS through the cloud). As SNCR enters this new chapter, it will find that its proven infrastructure, flexible capex, large margins, and years of expertise leading the firm will make them a tremendous transformation story for 2017 and 2018.

We next look at past and potential future leadership in what has been quite the impressive rise over the last decade.

Excellent Vision From The Top: New Beginnings w/ More Focus on Roles

Award winning CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Waldis ('13 Forbes Q&A session on strategy) cut his teeth at AT&T working in various roles around product development before the 6 years as the COO of Vertek, before co-founding SNCR in 2000. The company has thrived through his deep insight for driving value for telecommunication providers, and a key sense of customer needs on both ends of the value chain. All great services have to solve a problem in a cheaper, more efficient and effective manner in order to create value, and SNCR's Activation Solution was just the answer as the iPhone Boom took effect, as is the same with their current cloud portfolio. This important service transformed the level of efficiency their flagship customer Verizon (and thus other major US carriers) needed in order to service the explosion in content activity from the smartphone revolution. We all remember what a pain it was to activate a new phone, today it's as painless as voice-command prompted self-activation ("out of the box" experience), with all your important data, photos, contacts all seamlessly transferred to the new device. Those same photos, the data associated with your contacts, and much more are now driving the core need to be met by SNCR's Cloud-Based white label solutions

Mr. Waldis through his extensive list of relationships and experience in the telecom/ MSO industry provided him the foresight into the future potential of this very strong relationship, and set course that transformed SNCR from a one trick pony, with a concentrated list of clients, into a rapidly growing cloud service provider, with a broader reach outside its core customer base. To do so quickly, SNCR realized that acquisitions, JVs, and key relationships would provide both massive customer leads, while acquiring each layer of value in a very calculated manner, with measurable costs and benefits (instead of a pure organic route). That's a logical reason he will be stepping away and to a more oversight role post merger, because he can focus completely on the intangible gift he has, while a seasoned and successful SaaS executive (Mr. Hovespian) executes this multi-billion dollar endeavor. While he drives the overall vision, the CEO role will be turned over to a man with over 20 years of credible experience across a diverse spectrum of roles and industries.

IL's and SNCR's New CEO

IL and SNCR's future CEO Ronald Hovespian comes with a dynamic background, which includes experience at Bear Sterns Asset Management, and 17 years at IBM. You can read his full bio on their website. Taking on this role means that SNCR is extremely confident in Ron's operational expertise, and optimistic about their prospects in the Enterprise Space. IL brings leadership and 3,000 global Enterprise clients. Mr Hovespian wouldn't be given this honor if his decades of experience weren't exactly what "SNCR 3.0" needs to integrate and innovate, while expanding/meeting margin targets.

When you have such a success story as Mr. Waldis, it's hard to accept someone else filling in the shoes. In this case, with so many parts of the platform to pull together, on an operational basis, Ron's 17 years at IBM will serve him well, as did his vision for the needs of banks and innovation to M&A content management and collaboration solutions.

Successful M&A Transactions: The Basis of the Future

Many firms fail miserably transitioning the vision behind acquiring an asset or company, into a successful new combined entity, but that's certainly not the case for SNCR. We see through years of consistent growth, that their "bolt on" approach is a winning model. The M&A strategy is simple, acquire what we need, and maximize its value in a way that is unique to anything the competition may offer, WHILE also replacing assets with margins below firm averages with assets earlier in their lifecycle. It is even more rare when a firm makes it their core strategy resulting in over 10 transactions in roughly 5 years, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. There is no better example than the IL deal, and Openwave earlier this year.

Before we examine the IL deal in more depth we have the footprints that lead up to this potentially game-changing transaction. Below we have a brief summary of SNCRs transaction and activity history that have been crucial to its success (not a complete list):

2012 - NewBay from BBRY for 100M: International cloud-based media management that allows users to store, share, back up, pictures (content), on a secure cloud platform. 2013 - Strumsoft for 11M: Key IP and Engineering firm specializing in cloud-based solution (Key part of today's portfolio) 2014 - VoxMobil for 26M: A key acquisition that enabled SNCR to have cloud-based address books, (which was already in use by many of SNCR's major customers) 2014- Digi-Data for 6.3M: Small company specialized in small business cloud solutions (had key telecom contracts which fit perfect for SNCR) 2015 - F Secure for 60M: Finish company that specialized in online security, which is the basis upon which the JV with Goldman's value proposition exists. This is a very important investment that will drive the value proposition for enterprise customers (especially finance) 2015 Razorsight for 25M: Cloud-based predictive analytics capabilities specializing in telecom. (Ex. Customer Churn rates and related variables) 2015 - GS and VZ JVs: discussed in detail later 2016 - Openwave for 125M: Provider of messaging, security, and identity management software carriers, along with related services. (click link for more on Openwave and key intrinsic value)

As one can easily see above, their inorganic, "bolt-on" piece by piece growth strategy has expanded margins through a strong ability of finding firms that have a piece of a larger pie SNCR is trying to build, but can't scale the way SNCR can across their giant customer presence. Why put the resources into developing software someone else has that you can sell better, alongside your own platform offerings? With over 3.5B active subscribers (Openwave) and 9,000 potential Enterprise customers coming with IL, SNCR has far expanded its reach. With a huge potential for growth over the next 3 years backed by proven execution, I am confident this vision across both platforms will be bolted on tightly and leveraged even faster to achieve optimal results. Between Openwave and IntraLinks, SNCR will be a very different looking firm in 12 months.

Sale Of Activation Unit

Before we examine "SNCR 3.0", we first examine the legacy business sale, which ended long customer service lines for simple activation services right out of the box, and was the service that transformed SNCR into a <1.5B company. Pivoting at the right time, their "bolt on" strategy and the future is all thanks to the Activation business. I must be honest, I was surprised at the multiple, which came much lower than I expected. At a price of 146M, it is being off loaded at less at about 1x 2016 revised revenue of $220M (146/.70 is 208M), wasn't even close to my 1.5x worse case scenario I was building into my models before the announcement regarding IL. (Pre Sale FY 2016 Activation estimated 270M, Post Sale will see a -50M reduction)

2015 10K Activation Platform:

Click to enlarge

With this area of revenues entering a more "mature" phase along with the rate of smartphone growth saturation in North America, it was the right move to focus solely on Cloud. SNCR has branched out into all the different initiatives involving the cloud in order to sustain top-line growth, and prevent disruption of their overall business. While Activation was the stepping stone, and cement that glued them to Verizon and AT&T by enabling customers to avoid long lines for service, and created an "out of the box experience," these relationships are now evolving with SNCR and adopting their cloud solutions based on years of trust, superior technology, and strong cross-selling abilities to maintain moat.

As of Q3 2016, Activation revenue came in at $74.6 M, which was essentially flat Y/Y and has shrank down to 41% of the total pie (a continuous trend ever since SNCR started branching out into cloud). The low sales multiple for Activation doesn't factor potential international growth, and modest growth. This is the only area I feel SNCR got the short end of the stick, and is increasing their risk profile regarding the new leverage as a result of the IL deal. Due to this reason, I do not expect more than 50M for the remaining 30% of Activation business.

Management states there's a good reason for it, as we heard in their CC regarding IL on 12/6 regarding current customer relationships and a smooth transition (Source: Form SC TO-C):

Question: Analyst asks, why not sell Activation in one shot? Answer: Click to enlarge

Putting their main customer's needs in front of their own shows a savvy CEO who understands truly how to maximize value, especially if those customers make up 75% of your business (something that will change post IL). At roughly $821M for all of IL's shares, SNCR is getting a great deal while it sells a portion of Activation as a 1 time cash flow (70% sale of Activation Unit), and replaces it with IL's revenue, while ensuring a smooth transition for their long standing customers and partners, and leaving the remaining 30% most likely selling for the same value. I may think the sale price for their legacy unit is too low, the delta is immaterial to the entire picture. This kind of move is just the kind of customer loyalty that creates barriers against competition, especially with the "sticky" relationships each side brings to the table. I don't expect to get a much higher multiple for the remaining 30%. Investors need to consider a $50M reduction in Revenue for the year as a result of the transaction, and no Activation Revenue for Q1 2017.

**IntraLinks Deal, Products, and Services**

When, or IF this deal closes, I will then write a more detailed outline of IL, and their products, growth, and valuation, as we will have more details with regards to how they will structure "SNCR 3.0". Over 90,000 clients, 99% clients of the Fortune 1,000 companies have depended on IL for critical business processes in a secure, digital manner. Their 20 year track record of enabling high-stakes transactions and business collaborations provides them with a wide array of ways to monetize this company in an acquisition. Geographically located only 30 miles apart regarding headquarters, SNCR/IL will be a process of cutting costs, with $40M in one year's worth of synergies.

As we saw SNCR is no slouch when it comes to M&A, so integration risk for me is moderate, due to a CEO change. IntraLinks has 4 main revenue drivers, with its strongest hold in the financial services market, especially the M&A market where their Virtual Deal Rooms "VDRs" have helped complete over $31 Trillion in deals spanning 90,000 customers.

As a stand-alone company, IL in my opinion didn't have enough to earn investors significant upside, but combined with SNCR, can be leveraged to produce much faster strides toward long term goals. Open ended question remains how SNCR will treat IL's nearly 50% capitalization of software cost per annum.

By 2018, SNCR and IL combined will be producing over 1B in revenue, significant cost savings, along with healthy operating margins and FCF growth. Cost savings will likely be focused on the sales hubs (headcount), shared infrastructure (data centers), and R&D costs, which all should allow the combined firm to unlock serious value from IL's expense heavy P/L.

Below are the segments broken out for revenue:

M&A: The main growth driver, IL's "Virtual Deal Rooms- VDRs", have helped facilitate $31T in M&A transactions throughout its history.

The main growth driver, IL's "Virtual Deal Rooms- VDRs", have helped facilitate $31T in M&A transactions throughout its history. Enterprise: Applications that don't fall between the above and below categories. An example is the largest online prescription authentication providers according to the CEO.

Applications that don't fall between the above and below categories. An example is the largest online prescription authentication providers according to the CEO. DCM: The original revenue driver, software created to help in the loan syndication process for banks. Debt and Capital markets are considered their "legacy" asset.

A key differentiation between SNCR and IL is their business model, and customer relationships. With SNCR, you have long, very concentrated relationships (75% of revenue came from AT&T and Verizon), while IL has the opposite which entails many transaction based customers, and aren't concentrated geographically, but are concentrated demographically (Financial Services, while Telecom for SNCR). Having strong relationships and footprints in the opposite vertical is a perfect marriage for leverage in a business where margins are largely based on efficiency in the sales department (in addition to R&D and Capex to constantly evolve the platforms and technology).

Products and Solutions: A Pure Cloud Transition

It is widely evident the modern work place has been rapidly evolving, with technology and globalization forcing us to examine and re-wire the way we do business. With the proliferation of email, the internet, enterprise software, connected hardware, and cloud based network solutions, businesses and employees now have a variety of new innovative methods to gain cost savings, operational efficiency, and market insight into the complex global world we live in today. The need to enable employees with the ability to access their company's internal systems as well as secure communication remotely has become a core aspect of all enterprise IT infrastructure designs across industries.

Firms are collectively spending billions on innovative ways to increase productivity and efficiency in the most secure possible manner across their IT and Application architecture, including hardware. These investments have proven to significantly impact the bottom line once adopted, while creating both recurring and non-recurring various market opportunities across a host of different customers. SNCR aims to be the leader in securing a critical and vulnerable area of this evolution in the work place ("BYOD"- bring your own device"), which centers around employee owned mobile phones and other connected devices used to conduct business outside of the office, while still ensuring security, and seamless functionality across applications. In addition to the security aspect, SNCR is agnostic regarding operating systems (iOS, Android, Windows, etc.) and can be tailored each customer's "white label" platform according to their needs and specifications.

Click to enlarge

Since 2006, SNCR has experienced 24.1% CAGR (2006 Revenue 74M vs est. 2016 640M), thanks to the meticulous approach to both customer needs, R&D, M&A, and now strategic partnerships (GS & VZ) with outside entities that ensure the trend should continue (15% - 20%) for the next 5-8 years assuming no further strategic revenue diversification, and a smooth integration of IL. It's often a double edge sword when you have a founder who takes a step back while bringing someone else in the CEO seat (especially from the outside), but in this case there's 50 years of critical experience and success between the two leaders, and at this point we will have to wait to see exactly how duties will be split up.

The future of SNCR solely rests upon the development of their suite of personal and enterprise cloud software offerings, which focus on secure mobile management, secure data/content transfer/ID management, data backup, and analytics, which will quickly accelerate through their two key joint ventures and key international customers across the globe post a game-changing merger with IntraLinks. Cloud services are meant to improve employee efficiency by providing secure mobility capabilities, which also allows them to be extremely responsive with customers and agile with regards to conducting business.

SNCR's platforms and offerings are broken out below:

Secure Mobility Management: WorkSpace

Centers around allowing employees to bring your own device "BYOD", through which rich integrations of different secure applications together creating seamless experience and platform.

Includes Personal Cloud features tailored to enterprise specific needs such as ID management and advanced analytics.

The platform allows companies to save money, resources, and time not having to manage company provided mobile phones "work phone".

IT managers love the centralized functionality, adaptability, and compatibility with MSFT office suite in the cloud (IL will be a very a valuable add-on).

Personal Cloud: "White Label Solution"

Post Activation "White Label" cloud solution enabling telecommunication companies to offer their own branded cloud storage, and content management solutions, aimed at servicing their customer's cloud needs

Most of the world's largest providers already use SNCR, including VZ, T, and VOD, and has sustained CAGR greater than 60% over 5 years (2011-2016)

Prevents the days where losing your phone meant losing your contacts

Platform is operating system agnostic (works both on iOS and Android), and is offered on a 3G and WiFi level as well, spanning potential markets across most of the globe

Data and Analytics:

This one is rather self explanatory, and revolves around support fraud and cyber security, detection/prevention for secure communication, dynamic policy, administration and execution to enable predictive productivity.

Mobile Content Management:

While mainly used in the Activation aspect of their services, a cloud-driven way to get all your data from one device to another is also integrated into their other cloud solutions to create a holistic approach

Significant value point in potential sale of Activation Unit through Personal Cloud Platform

Identity and Access Management:

Solutions that allow customers to self register and verify their identity while providing non-intrusive multi-factor authentication

Also provides businesses with assurance consumers who they say are: person authorized to conduct transactions

Huge value proposition through SNCR LLC (GS JV)

IoT Connection: Integrated Life

Connected home, wearables, and other devices can be enabled to use SNCR's personal cloud to manage and connect with your devices.

Connectivity will be the next decade's theme, as a result of smartphone revolution

Broadband Services: Speeding On the Highway

Provide software that enables network design platforms that control flow and maximize output.

Comcast is Tier 1 customer using their software, which can easily be integrated into any IT infrastructure.

Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) - GS JV Focus

Primarily developed through Zentry JV with Goldman Sachs aimed at the financial services and healthcare markets

Main focus is secure EMS solutions through the cloud, where such upgrades in infrastructure still have multi-billion penetration potential

see JV analysis below for more information

Throughout the article we cover the benefits and every other consideration regarding their offerings, customers, and future. The above is not even a full list as IL gets added (assuming the deal closes), SNCR will be able to provide Enterprise customers multiple licenses and applications to sell the client based on the given need. Throughout this report, we highlight all the appropriate items of consideration. Now that SNCR will be a pure cloud play, after a smooth integration I expect their valuation should reach appropriate upward adjustment through innovation and a great logistical team (especially regarding managing expenses).

International Expansion Is Key To Success

The acquisition of Openware Messaging (which brings 3.5B subscribers globally, with particular APAC focus), is a key testament to the dedication of SNCR's management to ensure their acquisition and localized strategy continues to succeed, hedge demographic risk, and achieve a true global presence, which further enhances solutions for clients where EMS solutions have significant cross-border considerations, and remain underrepresented markets. Clients usually face team members who travel around the globe but need applications on their mobile devices to conduct work (why messaging was such a smart play with Openwave). The key to all of this is their cross-selling ability and localized approach. They have an understanding and the ability to integrate multiple assets, while leveraging the demographic profile and intrinsic values outside of the revenue and earnings accretion each one provides. The way sales and local customs interact is an often overlooked item on the check list.

One example is how management has approached the situation through localized sales efforts in each region leveraging relationships with key local Tier 1 firms (Softbank in Japan is the best example). With sales hubs in the UK, Mexico, and Japan, leveraging key personnel at a cheaper cost to break down barriers in the market will prove to be a winning strategy. By hiring local talent, and working with Tier 1 carriers (as well as Tier 2 and 3), maintain lower costs, add value to their communities of business, while staying ahead of local trends. Concentrating on the right efforts individually, instead of a "one size fits all" approach, giving their customers the ability to use their own brand for personalized cloud (i.e. "Verizon Cloud & Backup"). Flexibility will be key on a global basis, facing a very uncertain regulatory front, mainly US Foreign Economic Relations (NAFTA, Tariffs, China, TPP, etc.). They also have their own data centers located all over the globe to ensure the highest quality services and security, which enables them to manage costs, and ensure highest quality service. IL brings along its own set of strategically located data centers, which will yield lucrative synergies, including geographically strategic locations for cross-border considerations regarding content.

Below is a summary of key clients segregated by geography from their 2016 Analyst Day this past June:

Click to enlarge

North America - 3 Year, Est. 4B+ Opportunity

VZ, T, TMUS, Sprint (NYSE:S), Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR), and CMSCA

Continue to use Activation as a lead service and cross sell/integrate cloud solutions.

While market remains saturated, customer churn at one provider could turn into new revenue at another provider, hedging competition at the customer level.

While smartphone sales will continue to see pressure, SNCR has a significant base that is very under penetrated

New JVs, the rolling out of their "EBU" platform designed through their BYOD focused JV with GS in June 2016 will drive significant revenue over the next 2-3yrs.

APAC - 3 Year, Est. 2B+ Opportunity

Softbank will serve as their Verizon in the region, with additional players signed on such as Docomo (NYSE:DCM), Opius, and Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) (among others)

Key sales hub will allow SNCR to use local talent to expand reach and break into new industries with the acquisition of Openwave platform (message is huge in Japan)

Other countries in the Pacific Crest like Vietnam and Taiwan, along with monster markets in China have plenty of growth potential

With China reaching a record amount of smartphone/IoT sales and 4G coverage enabling 100s of millions of potential new subscribers, while Japan remains the first hub

Openwave will need to translate into expected value (which it should) as the messaging platform is leveraged into SNCR's cloud offering, helping carriers globally increase personalized cloud adoption

LATAM- 3 Year, Est. 500M Opportunity

It's a key growth market that lags in LTE expansion, without broad economic expansion (country by country has drastic economic differences), but has strong potential.

American Movil's Telcel makes up over 70% of market, along with a strong presence from Telefonica's ViVo.

EMEA- 3 Year, Est. 500M Opportunity

VOD is a key relationship that will hopefully reap the same reward we've seen VZ and T provide SNCR across all their services (activation and cloud).

VOD strategy will focus on cloud offering for customers, which is the same for ORAN and other European providers.

Due to established European based providers, forward looking opportunity comes with higher degree of uncertainty, although $500M remains conservative in my mind

The success of their overseas expansion will face many global headwinds, but has built a dynamic structure designed around quick adaptation, with Softbank playing a key role. With a combined 3yr, $7B in anticipated potential market share opportunities (the summation of the above management market estimates), SNCR management has targeted a long-run, 25% revenue split domestic vs international (vs the current >10%), while significantly reducing customer concentration. In order to accomplish that SNCR figures they can achieve 10-15% penetration globally, with even higher potential as cross-selling kicks into gear (also dependent on maintaining <70% recurring revenue streams, i.e. subscriptions), while adding all the leverage and synergies IL will bring. SNCR now expects to hit their "3 point targets" of $1B in Annual Revenue, 25% of which is international, and <50% customer diversification in 2018, a year earlier than projected pre-merger. IL's 3,000 Enterprise customers will further reduce their biggest issue, customer concentration. As they expand globally, I am confident mid and upper level management will achieve strong results.

Customers, Joint Ventures, and Key Relationships

The customers below only make up a portion of the clients SNCR has quietly amassed, under the heavy burden of 2 companies making up 3/4ths of your business. Such a successful company growing over 20% a year for the last decade, with very few setbacks along its path would surely garner a more recognizable name, but its distance from "Silicon Valley" (founded and located in Bridgewater, NJ), relatively small size, and very unique/specific offerings through its legacy Activation Services has kept it mostly a telecommunications servicer, and thus out of the radar of many investors, and competitors.

Click to enlarge

SNCR remains an under followed company compared to its main competition, flying under the broader radar of the sell side community and main-stream media chatter. According Yahoo Finance, 8 analysts have targets ranging from $45-$70, with $54 being the average (not exactly statistically significant). This is clearly changing as investment banking opportunities have developed as a result of the sale of their legacy Assets, and purchase of IL. A strong testament to their value is evident through their JVs that they have developed as a result of strong customer satisfaction and their valuable IP. While the JV with Verizon makes sense given their long standing customer relationship, Goldman Sachs' interest in the firm is a whole different verification of value. I've long admired GS's initiative to develop proprietary software and appreciation for technology's role in the future regarding banking. Goldman's interest in partnering with SNCR is a testament of the strength and potential capabilities that can be leveraged to create a host of new opportunities regarding financial services for secure mobility and cloud opportunities, previously unavailable. Below we take a closer look at each JV, and the corresponding ownership structure, stated goals, and customer pipelines in order to better understand the purpose and terms of each relationship with regards to future shareholder value.

Key Joint Ventures and Relationships:

Joint Venture with Goldman Sachs "SNCR LLC."

SNCR has done an outstanding job at front-running macro trends, and aligning themselves with the right partners, most prominent until now has been Verizon. By making key acquisitions, Goldman Sachs found that SNCR held the right key (patents, VZ IP, and expertise) to leverage their internal software, and unlock the massive opportunity for secure cloud-based EMS for financial services companies, especially secure ID management. Goldman's industry wide chat-room system Symphony aims to make trading communication cloud-based and secure, where the value of such is tremendous considering the nature of the business (this WSJ article highlights this issue). Goldman has made a variety of pushes on the technology front regarding secure communication, creating a host of valuable internal IP, software quite familiar now to most on wall street. Their partnership with SNCR will undoubtedly add value regarding this objective (especially regarding secure ID management), while also boosting the company's image to have them as partners, and customers. Financial services companies (outside of bulge bracket banks) do not adjust IT infrastructure often (a sunk cost regarding performance usually), so winning the 70% estimated to lack up to date cloud-based application systems across all enterprise sizes is a great opportunity for both firms.

"Providing our clients and employees with secure access to data and applications, any time, any place, on the device of their choosing, is the basis of our mobile strategy," said Don Duet, global co-head of the Technology Division at Goldman Sachs. "We've worked hard to ensure that the container in which our applications and data reside is highly secure. At the same time, we believe in delivering well designed applications that are intuitive and deeply integrated to the enterprise. Lagoon and Orbit have created significant value and efficiency at our organization, and we are excited that Synchronoss intends to extend this solution to other enterprise users."

Lagoon and Orbit were large parts of Goldman's internal solutions - here is another WSJ article highlighting the strength and potential of this venture. These assets contributed by Goldman will now be available to Enterprises as "Synchronoss Orbit" and "Synchronoss Lagoon", which potentially combined with IL's VDRs, will offer the most dynamic cloud platform and related application portfolio for financial services companies out on the market (arguably of course).

Click to enlarge

The total consideration is the sum of IP contributed by both entities, in which Goldman has a 1/3 to SNCR's 2/3rds interest, with embedded call and put options for each company to sell or buy the other out, post 2019, at approximately FV of the entity "SNCR LLC" on such date.

Joint Venture with Verizon: "Zentry LLC"

For $48M, SNCR with VZ Patent and Licensing created Zentry LLC for the goal of accelerating the personalized cloud business, while combining Secure ID to it, making it very competitive. While having a long standing relationship with SNCR has created massive value for VZ's retail and mobile experience via their Activation Services and Personal Cloud, VZ is now looking to leverage the same success into their Enterprise offerings for businesses of all sizes that use VZ as their broadband and communications provider. The combination of elements from WorkSpace and Personal Cloud for Enterprises, they hope to offer a unique BYOD experience that will leverage a large internal customer list (market need is young and fast growing), but also boost new customers to adopt VZ as their provider, and subsequent cloud solutions provider on an Enterprise level.

Click to enlarge

Both JVs are structured and accounted for as Variable Interest Entities, thus going forward investors should observe changes in "non-controlling interest."

Financial Results (Q3 '16)

Q3 Financial Results

Results for SNCR have been nothing short of consistent improvement and execution. With so many small acquisitions, integration efforts while pursuing very aggressive global expansion efforts, as well as brand new revenue drivers, it's fair to say the transition into cloud is only in its first innings as a huge game changer for the firm, and investors.

Results for Q3 2016 came in above estimates as follows:

Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha nicely summarized last Q's results above, where growth remains above expectation, with no signs of slowing down. There's no need for me to repeat what you can see above, so I'll just highlight the most important growth metric; cloud revenues (40% Y/Y), and an estimated (32% Y/Y) for 2017, which remains very impressive by any standard at these levels. Revenue as total is split between 70/30 regarding recurring vs non-recurring revenue pre-merger, and will remain in this range post merger unless specific subscription based products see adverse and unforeseen circumstances. By offloading Activation Revenue, a significant portion of transaction based revenue is being traded for a revenue combination that increases subscription based revenues (outside of cost and margin consideration).

With the basic financial results above, below we compare SNCR to similar companies in order to estimate how "under/overvalued" the company is based on industry averages, and a 5 year DCF sensitivity analysis to arrive at a price target.

Revenue and Margin Outlook and Comparables

Below we break out revenue by segment, and summarize margins and changes over the last five years of both SNCR and IL. The goal is to take side by side glance at the numbers, and understand where and how management (and the respective Board of Directors of each company) see more value together as one entity (all figures were pulled from their respective 10Ks).

Click to enlarge

Famous Valuation expert NYU professor Aswath Damodaran frequently provides domestic and global metrics by sector with his valuation models he publishes. Below are domestic and global comps for software systems and application and software internet sectors, and a comparison of SNCR to industry averages for 2016.

Click to enlarge

As we saw earlier, SNCR has a 10 year CAGR for Revenue standing at 24% regarding revenue (26% over the last 5). They trade at a significant discount to industry averages for a company producing steady growth and profitability, margin expansion, and solid capital structure. Here is the value the market at some point will have to factor, as it is realized, rather than being priced in ahead of it. In reality, if investors believe the company can achieve their stated goals, then the valuation analysis proves useful, as the story will achieve the desired outcome. Assuming a current EV of about 2.1B ($1.9B market cap + 124M net debt as of Q3'16) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, equal to roughly 250M (2017 guidance), SNCR is currently trading at just 8X fwd EBITDA. If we include IL for further consideration, an estimated EV of $2.6B post merger (1.9M + 680M est. net debt), still only produces a figure of 10.5x fwd EBITDA (2.6B/250M). Regardless of which approach market participants use, it's cheap on a forward looking basis. Closing the gap after uncertainty has been lifted is achievable given they have traded from 12-19X ttm EBITDA, with a 3 YR average 15x ttm. Growing into that multiple seems like a high probability event, especially given the market's post earnings reaction (12% on earnings alone).

SNCR clearly falls below the industry average for software-based companies, leaving it with plenty of upside when considering the comparable analysis. I believe "systems and applications" is the best fitting industry category for comparisons. Since we have a firm estimate of 2016, if one were to apply the average 5.26x EV/Sales for Systems & Applications to SNCR's estimated 2016 Total Revenue of 645M, you arrive at a value of 3.4B (5.26*645M), which is roughly 85% higher than today's market value at 1.9B. With 48.5M in diluted share count as of 9/30, that's a difference between a price of $70 (3.4B/48.5M) vs the current $40 (1.9/48.5). If we apply it to just the estimated 520M in cloud revenue for 2017 (the 520M doesn't include any IL revenue), we still get a value significantly higher, which clearly indicates SNCR's discount is over shot to the downside. Even considering 2017 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45-$2.60, SNCR is only trading at roughly 15X fwd earnings, which is extremely attractive for a software play. By market comparison, based on revenue profile and growth, especially post merger, SNCR has a lot of room for multiple expansion, and thus a higher price per share in the future. They can easily make up new highs once the market sees the 100M in FCF, and smooth transition, and the same "proof in the pudding" SNCR displayed just a month ago when they reported.

5 Year DCF Sensitivity Analysis

Click to enlarge

When it comes to valuations regarding this area of the technology spectrum (Mid-Cap Services & SaaS), one must always be as conservative as possible, in order to gain a reasonable sense of comfort with the results of their chosen method (in this case 5 YR DCF). Age of the company and life cycle matter, which in this case the story is split, and thus the divestiture of the Activation business, and pending acquisition of IL is now a part of the "story".

If this does occur, we will have a company with over 680M in debt, over 820M in Revenue, and GMs above 71%, with a new focus, culture, and capital structure. The story is almost always more important than comparing traditional metrics, while certain metrics are then used to examine that story. SNCR lacked much sellside coverage (now has over 8 analysts following), which makes the story aspect of their valuation a more impactful (until/if when Activation sells), which will sustain the rather high beta (Y-Charts has 2.25 as the 5 yr average). While the acquisition and spin-off will completely change the capital structure, the current price is trading well below its intrinsic value based on even the most conservative estimates, Pre and Post merger. SNCR's true cost of capital is lower than 10% (7.7%), leaving room for an adjustment upwards for higher interest rates, and other variables that would affect the WACC. Since we do not have all the information regarding Net Debt and Debt/Equity, estimating a cost of capital is difficult. Industry Average is 10%, so we used 10% as the base case (again, pre merger SNCR has a much lower WACC).

Click to enlarge

The below sensitivity analysis uses the above break out to arrive at a figure of 680M for net debt. This is done by combining $146M sales price for Activation unit, an estimated $54M for the remainder of the unit (using a similar P/S multiple from the 70% sale), and the $900M 7 year term loan being assumed for the transaction. In addition, they will also have access to a $250M 5yr revolving credit facility, upon which to draw as needed. I am estimating the need for roughly $120M for cash on hand, working capital, integration costs, and any other unforeseen cost. We have not been given spread they will have to pay over LIBOR, which will give us some insight into the combined company's financial standing. We assume a 30% tax rate (with lower rates likely in the future), this again is a conservative estimated tax impact post merger. Revenue growth at a CAGR of 13.5% (well below annual growth rates for cloud revenue), with 70-73% GMs, 27-32% Op Margin, and $100M in guided FCF for 2017. Below is the sensitivity analysis based on post-merger considerations:

5 Yr DCF Sensitivity Analysis Output

Click to enlarge

Based on an 11% discount rate (leaving a lot of room if rates do rise quickly), and an average of 12-13X EBITDA (still quite conservative as seen in the previous section), we arrive at a price range between $68-$74 as the above DCF analysis supports (based on post-merger assumptions). This represents an upside of about 70%-85%(based on a $40 dollar "current price) , similar to what you would find if you applied (based on 2017 projected revenue post IL) industry averages of <15x multiple on the estimated EBITDA from $820M Revenue. Thus a price target of $72 is well supported from multiple vantage points, including the $70 dollars we arrived at above comparing a Revenue and EBITDA approach.

With so many unknown variables, it's without a doubt that the analysis itself is a poor reason to buy the stock, but rather the combination of multiple positives, far out weighing negatives provide a logical reason to support the story and the numbers driving it.

SNCR's buyback program of $100M each year is certainly a plus, and their rather low stock based comp as a % of total revenue compared to the rest of the sector combined, I believe help warrant a premium valuation. The problem and the opportunity (depending on the situation), is that innovation is not free from changes in regulation, competitive environment, demographic shifts, and other inherent forms of disruption which are usually discounted more when estimating the intrinsic value of a company.

Next we examine the headwinds that could hinder successful execution, and solid rate of return for shareholders.

Risks, Challenges, and Competition

There is certainly no shortage of risks that come with investing in a mid cap, lightly covered cloud play. Besides currently trading with a large amount of uncertainty driving it, there are plenty of inherent and company specific risks to consider before building a position.

SNCR's white label strategy prevents strong brand recognition. Furthermore, significant customer concentration

Large Telecom customers leaves them exposed to disruption having significant impact if any given carrier is lost.

Low price multiple for Activation business may come back to bite them if integration doesn't produce the expected growth IL will bring

New presidential administration is focusing growth policies domestically, which could at anytime disrupt SNCR's overseas strategy through trade wars (Japan alone is expected to yield $100M or more in '17).

Slowing smartphone growth will impact Activation growth, and could damper conversion into cloud-customers long term

Integration risks will loom as international expansion remains a new territory for SNCR.

A strong dollar could have FX headwinds with a 25% international revenue target, even after netting out the cost benefits of significant foreign capex

Some believe new administration may make multi-national business providers have to conform to (feared to be more un-friendly) trade relations across all key markets (especially APAC and Mexico).

Strong correlation to Russel 2000 and small midcap space in their sector is notorious for volatility, represented by the unlevered Beta of nearly 2 according to numerous sources such as Fidelity, FinViz, Morningstar, etc.

If global growth slows while domestic growth increases, it is the general consensus that the fiscal stimulus will be focused in manufacturing, mining, and other functions most subject to outsourcing

Below we look at the beta issue closer so investors understand why I am adamant about scaling into the position over time, but not waiting for the first entry point:

With any high-beta, SaaS Cloud-Focused company floating in the 1.5-2B MKT CAP range, market volatility will most likely send SNCR for a choppy ride. It's quickly lost the 30% rally post earnings while it attempts to pivot quickly to a pure-cloud company through their divestiture and potential acquisition of IL.

The main concern regarding this deal for SNCR shareholders would most likely focus on past results of IL as a standalone company, producing topline growth much lower than SNCR's, a huge amount of debt being assumed, while success will hinder on being able to pay down the debt quickly, and maintaining the momentum they highlighted in their Q3 results regarding growth and forward outlook. Investors are aware integrating is one thing, and cross-selling is another, often mistaken in such a deal. Without significant cross-selling leverage, this acquisition will struggle to produce a positive NPV. With that said, it's too early to really make any judgment calls, until management from both sides "sell their case", if/when the deal closes. IL has a tremendous customer base, but will require the combined entity to leverage the assets being combined from each side.

Take-Away Q3 Earnings Call and IntraLinks Merger Call

Heavy capex in Japan, some small restructuring costs, and a few other minor issues were overlooked by the bright future visible to investors, and the reason for such a strong response to those results (a short squeeze also helped and post-election rally). During the CC, management stated by February we should have a solid idea if they will go ahead and divest the unit. The idea behind it is pretty simple, the two revenue curves are moving in rapidly opposite directions, with the weaker one sporting lower overall margins. Here's their direct announcement:

Now, I want to discuss our activation business and some strategic initiatives, which we are actively working and are underway at the company. Now when I founded Synchronoss back in 2000, we started as an activation business, and the revolutionary iPhone activation software put Synchronoss on the map in 2007. But we recognized that over time, the number of subscribers and upgrades would slow down, and put pressure on our growth as well as our margins. And while our activation business is stable as demonstrated clearly this year, and still has pockets of high growth potential, we have decided to evaluate strategic alternatives for our activation business to enhance shareholder value And we believe the timing is right as our growth initiatives and sales pipeline on our higher margin cloud business and enterprise business have surpassed our expectations, and gives us solid revenue and booking momentum into 2017 and beyond. Now, we will keep investors updated on this ongoing strategic process with our activation business. But please keep in mind, it may end up resulting in no changes to the current business.

What was that answer? Buy IntraLinks Holding, Offload Legacy Assets

Strategy is simple - sell low growth unit, redeploy funds in high growth unit in an earlier stage of its enterprise life cycle. It's no secret SNCR is a leader in the activation space. With a slowing smartphone market domestically, no need to wait for the writing on the wall.

At 40% of Revenue, CEO Mr. Waldis is looking at the future, and can see that getting Activation CF up front, and investing those resources in paying off convertible notes, and investing in high margin growth areas horizontal to its cloud offering offers the best IRR for investors. SNCR has made over 10 acquisitions in just 5 years, making them a very credible management team regarding inorganic growth and capital allocation. Bolting on the pieces of what they see will be needed for a fixed cost, rather than internal development and massive resource requirements, it looks like SNCR will now look to bet the house on the strategy that has taken them this far. Analysts questions didn't reveal any "hole" that I can see thus far, but only after we know the final numbers will we be able to judge if the above quote was the right move or an aggressive, overzealous play toward accelerated growth.

How To Play It:

I often use this section to examine any option trading strategies that can enhance returns, or hedge risks (or both at times). Unfortunately SNCR doesn't have a very liquid option market. One can find some strikes each month have a couple hundred contracts open each, but nothing significant and minimal daily volume (if none at all some days). Instead, a better option would be to use an index ETF as an overall portfolio hedge, mitigating downside by buying protection using the index most correlated to your position and portfolio (Russell 2000 in this case).

If you want to hedge your risk, I suggest buying puts on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), which has a high correlation to SNCR's price. Specifically, to hedge out risk on the long term risk, taking advantage of an extremely low VIX today makes sense, and buying 3-12mo put options 1 or 2 strike out of the money would be a logical approach. An example is the IWM June 135 contract is trading for roughly $7.30, and offers investors downside protection you can then use to buy dips with the profits on the put options (one of many approaches to risk management).

I suggested a 50%-25%-25% approach where you buy 50% of your intended allocation at 3 (or more) different buying points, with the first and largest occurring at these levels, and the next catalyst coming in Jan/Feb on the binary outcome of the IL tender offer. Either approach has an effective goal of opening a position with the understanding that the waves of the market, pending acquisition, and the given security's high beta will inevitably produce temporary opportunities to buy in the low to mid 30s (all depending on market volatility), as the market struggles to value the uncertainty. Macro portfolio hedges require you to be aware of the ratio of puts to shares you should buy based on the % (delta) downside you are looking to hedge, vs. what you are willing to give up in absolute dollar terms, and as a % of your long equity positions where the best benchmark is the Russell 2000 Index, having the correlation work in your favor. There are more advanced option strategies for speculation and portfolio hedges, rather than direct hedges, but I'll leave that to the individual's situation.

Conclusion:

SNCR is well positioned to rapidly grow across all revenue lines thanks to a successful multi-year corporate strategy, which focused on a shift into enterprise and personal cloud-based services, and now has grown it into a viable pure cloud play. Management has successfully taken advantage of the climate, and is well prepared to meet dynamic customer needs in a way where they can blitz their target markets, while leveraging their strategic relationships both on a demographic, and market vertical approach. Each relationship has a unique aspect contributing to their overall target goals, and are in their infancy stages. Both JVs are already showing signs of significant cross-selling, market disruption (stealing market share from other vendors), and a host of new financial and life sciences firms in the pipeline.

The market has caught on, so investors no longer have the cloak of uncertainty, low range sell-side coverage, and volatile returns thanks to the choppy figures after a significant amount of small to medium acquisitions. In the Q1 call, there were only half the number analyst participating as there was in Q3 (and the price last Feb reached a bottom and $20.33, more than 50% lower than today's prices).

CEO Mr. Waldis has won multiple business awards for a reason. Vision and preemptive execution ahead of a trend's peak is key for software service firms. The rise of the cloud infrastructure has created billions in market opportunities, a refresh cycle that is set to continue growing over 20% for the next 5 years (low penetration rate), and SNCR's search for strategic alternatives regarding their legacy business, before it reaches its true peak are all significant catalysts that should keep SNCR's price on a continued rise.

Although in the very short term I am sure volatility and market dynamics will push the price around, over the next 1-2 years SNCR should grow fully into a more appropriate market multiple that would produce 70%-80% returns, thus initiating my BUY rating, and $68-$75 estimated price range for the next 12-18mo. The above report shows a rare combination of strong vision, a successful "bolt-on" acquisition based strategy, seamless transition into new vertical and horizontal markets (personal and enterprise cloud), and doing it all while remaining profitable with a very reasonable balance sheet. While the market makes all new highs, SNCR (with some patience and proper allocation management) makes for an outstanding holding for anyone who appreciates profit, value, growth, and event-driven opportunities with clear catalyst, in a relatively young, fast growing market sector.

Thank You: I hope you enjoyed the above research. Please share your thoughts below in the comments section. You can receive real-time alerts on all my work by pressing the Follow button at the top of the page. Warm Wishes.