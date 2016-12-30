I Wouldn't Gamble On Lee Enterprises

With technology in news delivery and mobile solutions constantly improving, it's uncertain if Lee can maintain positive EBITDA for the next 5 years in order to pay off $640M debt.

Fundamentally, the business of print newspapers continues to decline (even after a decade), and Lee’s transition into digital monetization might prove futile, with no economic moat in the future.

Overview

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) owns and operates 46 daily newspapers and 34 Sunday papers with 800,000 print subscribers and 1.2 million digital subscribers as of September 2016. The company mostly operates in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States.

Lee also owns nearly 300 weekly newspapers, classified, and niche publications. The company boasts some competitive moats such as having no print competitors in most of their regional markets and serving campus news which implies a "loyalty factor", but this is offset by: the fact that print has been in decline for a decade and could continue to decline further; and the fact that Lee is racing against revenue declines to pay off $640M in debt.

Lee Enterprises looks cheap under 6 EV/EBIT, but the stock could be a value trap.

At the price of $3.35 per share, Lee Enterprises sports an EV/EBIT of 6. The stock appears extremely cheap here, but the future prospects of Lee Enterprises contain possible wipeout risks such as default, and revenues could very well deteriorate further due to the nature of the business of news and advertising.

EV/EBIT inputs:

EBIT = $135M (FY 2016)

EV = $823.8M

Market Cap = $186.8M (translates to $3.35 per share)

- Cash + Short term investments = $22M

- Long term investments = $41M

+ Total Debt = $640M

+ Minority interest and pension = $60M

Fundamentally, the business of print newspapers is a hard one these days, and Lee's transition into digital might prove futile, with no economic moat in the future as technology advances on several fronts.

According to Pew Research Center, 62% of U.S. adults now get their news from social media, with 44% of Americans getting their news from Facebook. This metric highlights the struggle of print news in the modern era, and even print companies that have gone digital: in the digital realm, news companies have less control of the distribution of their ad-funded content and must constantly adapt to social media trends.

Even the most successful publications are suffering. The iconic New York Times (NYSE:NYT) informed employees on December 16 that they will be vacating at least 8 floors of their headquarters with the purposes of renting it out for rental income. Furthermore, print ad revenues for New York Times dropped 19% in the MRQ, and starting January 2, 2017, The New York Times is looking to increase the prices of home delivery subscriptions between 4 to 5 percent.

In terms of the economics of print versus digital, it is more expensive for advertisers to advertise on print than online, and online-advertising boasts the capability to accurately track impression and engagement metrics - something much harder to do with print. So even if Lee Enterprises is able to transition its papers from print to digital, the price charged per ad is lower in digital. As less people subscribe to print papers due to higher prices and improvements in mobile technology and digital delivery, print ad demand should continue to decrease, and the pricing power of ads sold by newspaper companies will be eroded by middlemen such as Facebook and Apple News. Millennials will continue to receive news from mobile devices and computers rather than print, and those who find novelty in print are the exception and not the norm.

In the past 2 years, Lee Enterprises' print subscribers declined 27.3%, and digital subscribers declined by 14.3%. Clearly, the print decline that began in 2007 is still not complete a decade later, and that is concerning to me because it means EV/EBIT calculations, particularly the EBIT will constantly need to be adjusted. Investors may think they are buying Lee at 6 EV/EBIT but could be buying at a worse valuation if the EBIT inputs take a turn to the downside.

For Lee Enterprises, revenues have been decreasing since 2007, and the company isn't counting out the possibility that the revenue decline will stop. In the 2016 annual report, the company conveyed the following on page 14:

"Operating revenue in most categories has decreased since 2007 and may decrease in the future. Such decreases may not be offset by growth in advertising in other categories, such as digital revenue which has been rising since 2010. Historically, newspaper publishing has been viewed as a cost-effective method of delivering various forms of advertising. There can be no guarantee that this historical perception will guide future decisions on the part of advertisers. Web sites and applications for mobile devices distributing news and other content continue to gain popularity. As a result, audience attention and advertising spending are shifting and may continue to shift from traditional print media to digital media. As media audiences increasingly move to consume news and information digitally, we expect that advertisers will allocate greater portions of their future budgets to digital media advertising, which can offer more measurable returns than traditional print media through pay for performance and keyword-targeted advertising. If our efforts to adapt to evolving technological developments in the media industry are unsuccessful, or if we fail to correctly anticipate shifts in audience demand and digital media trends, we may be unable to provide the services, media and content that audiences and potential audiences in our markets prefer and we may be unable to provide the returns on ad spending that our advertisers seek. This increased competition and shift to the digital consumption of news and information has had, and may continue to have, an adverse effect on our business and financial results. The digital media industry has greater competitive challenges than print because barriers to entry can be low and geographic location is less relevant."

Can sharp cost reductions continue to offset declining revenue? Will the company pay off debt before their business implodes?

Lee's strategy is simple: reduce costs, continue to expand digitally, and pay off debt as aggressively as possible while hoping for the best.

In my view, whether or not Lee Enterprises can pay off its debt before this is more of a dice roll than most bullish investors are willing to admit or acknowledge. There is a very real chance that Lee Enterprises could reach a point where costs can no longer be reduced; and there is no more expansion available in digital without deteriorated economics (ex: operating at a loss against more relevant competitors); and EBIT can no longer be grown against revenue declines despite cost-cutting.

Revenues actually declined more rapidly in 2016 than in previous years, and over the past five years, revenues have declined 13.2% and that trend may not be over.

In $ millions 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Revenue 614 649 661 678 707 Cost of Rev 26 30 38 43 52 SGA 230 239 243 255 274 EBIT 135 109 113 (57) 66 Total Debt 726 805 835 926 995 Click to enlarge

With $640M in total debt as of Q3 2016, I believe Lee Enterprises needs to maintain its current EBITDA levels for at least 5 years to get debt paid off completely. In that time, a lot can happen in the field of mobile devices, news aggregation, and ad serving.

Also concerning is the SGA cuts over the past 5 years. While it has allowed EBIT to actually increase against declining revenue, there is only so much cuts in this area that can be had before it affects management and staff efficiency and/or morale.

Although there could be huge rewards once Lee pays off debt, the risk of default is there, and I am not keen on taking that kind of risk.

Fellow SA Contributor Amit Shamir did a good job presenting a bullish case of Lee in his article but he is assuming that the newspaper business will continue to exist in a profitable capacity which is not guaranteed.

I also don't agree with him on the point that the company should pay off the 12% 2nd lien term loan first. Mathematically it makes more sense to pay off the 9.5% senior loan because it has a much higher balance on it--$385M outstanding to be exact--and is due sooner than the 12% loan which has $130.9M outstanding. The interest on the 9.5% loan is 2.3x more than the 12% loan at $36.6M interest as opposed to $15.71M annual interest for the 12% loan.

Conclusion

I would not gamble on Lee Enterprises as a bull or bear. Both sides are risky. Although some might be willing to take a shot on the long side, it is too risky for me personally based on the fundamentals of the business although the valuation appears cheap. I am skeptical of the print advertising business model as it continues to evolve and be challenged with new technologies on all fronts (ex: ad blockers, news aggregation apps such as Apple News, and better smartphone and tablet technology) and I am not confident about the company's ability to transition into digital. Worst case scenario, there is a chance that Lee can go bankrupt again.

I suspect over the long haul that advertising could end up becoming an unprofitable (or only marginally profitable) endeavor for news companies someday regardless of whether it is digital or print, and that those ad revenues will mostly be made by middlemen such as Facebook. Instead, news could eventually be monetized mostly through subscriptions, and I am not confident that Lee Enterprises will be able to demand those kinds of subscription fees in the same way that say, a New York Times can.

If Lee Enterprises was involved in almost any other business besides the business of news, I would consider the fundamental metrics to be attractive - the company is very cheap. But because of the nature of monetizing news combined with the evolution of how Americans consume it, it's actually a dangerous situation to be investing in my view.

If Lee Enterprises can indeed pay down their $640M debt within the next 5 years and find some baseline profitability despite industry headwinds, then the stock could theoretically be worth much more - at least double. But with the risk being another default, there are better situations to speculate in.

A similar situation to Lee Enterprises that I have come across in my studies where the business has substantial debt, and the industry is somewhat soft, and there is substantial upside if the company can pay off its debts is Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), but the difference between Lee and Michaels is that Michaels is a leader in its industry and has clear competitive advantages in terms of EBIT, size, and assets while Lee does not. Michaels has a current valuation of approximately 10 EV/EBIT compared to Lee Enterprises' 6 which is still cheap. In comparison, I clocked Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) at an EV/EBIT of 35. Here is a link to my Michaels analysis for those who might be interested in a similar "pay down the hefty debt and score a pretty profit" scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIK, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.