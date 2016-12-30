InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/29/16: MCC, BAS, KNDI, FSD

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);
- Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI);
- First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD);
- Basic Energy Svs (NYSE:BAS), and;
- AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Zynerba Pharm (NASDAQ:ZYNE);
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
- Fuse Medical (OTCPK:FZMD);
- YELP (NYSE:YELP);
- Square (NYSE:SQ);
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);
- Logitech Intl Sa (NASDAQ:LOGI);
- Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
- Aep Industries (NASDAQ:AEPI), and;
- Associated Capital (NYSE:AC).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Childrens Trust
|BO
|Rmg Networks Holding
|RMGN
|JB*
|$1,133,636
|2
|Water Asset Mgt
|BO
|Cadiz
|CDZI
|B
|$865,304
|3
|Tjmt
|DIR,BO
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|AB
|$794,245
|4
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Gl Eq Fd
|GLQ
|B
|$775,487
|5
|Taube Brook
|CEO,DIR
|Medley Capital
|MCC
|B
|$624,215
|6
|Advent Capital Mgt
|FO
|AC Convertible & Inc
|AGC
|B
|$587,000
|7
|Brooks Mark W
|DIR,BO
|Fuse Medical
|FZMD
|JB*
|$400,000
|8
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|First Trust High Income Long Short Fund
|FSD
|B
|$369,841
|9
|Rapp Michael
|BO
|Zynerba Pharm
|ZYNE
|B
|$317,000
|10
|Hu Xiaoming
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Kandi Technologies
|KNDI
|B
|$293,859
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Mancheski Frederick J
|BO
|Associated Capital
|AC
|JS*
|$13,493,864
|2
|Silver Point Cap
|BO
|Basic Energy Svs
|BAS
|S
|$7,983,475
|3
|Coxe Tench
|DIR
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|S
|$5,834,930
|4
|Dorsey Jack
|CEO,CB,BO
|Square
|SQ
|AS
|$5,375,764
|5
|Ksa Capital Mgt
|BO
|Aep Industries
|AEPI
|S
|$3,144,035
|6
|Cox Christopher K
|O
|FB
|AS
|$1,826,916
|7
|De Luca Guerrino
|CB,DIR
|Logitech Intl Sa
|LOGI
|AS
|$1,236,000
|8
|Benioff Marc
|CB,CEO
|Salesforce Com
|CRM
|AS
|$865,766
|9
|Rinehart Bradley J
|PR
|Matrix Service
|MTRX
|S
|$571,461
|10
|Stoppelman Jeremy
|CEO,DIR
|YELP
|YELP
|AS
|$520,000
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.