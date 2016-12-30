InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/29/16: MCC, BAS, KNDI, FSD

|
Includes: AC, AEPI, AGC, BAS, CDZI, CRM, FB, FSD, FZMD, GLQ, KNDI, LOGI, MCC, MTRX, NVDA, RMGN, SQ, VIRT, YELP, ZYNE
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/29/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);
  • Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI);
  • First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD);
  • Basic Energy Svs (NYSE:BAS), and;
  • AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Rmg Networks Holding (NASDAQ:RMGN);
  • Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ), and;
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zynerba Pharm (NASDAQ:ZYNE);
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
  • Fuse Medical (OTCPK:FZMD);
  • YELP (NYSE:YELP);
  • Square (NYSE:SQ);
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);
  • Logitech Intl Sa (NASDAQ:LOGI);
  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
  • Aep Industries (NASDAQ:AEPI), and;
  • Associated Capital (NYSE:AC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX), and;
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Childrens Trust BO Rmg Networks Holding RMGN JB* $1,133,636
2 Water Asset Mgt BO Cadiz CDZI B $865,304
3 Tjmt DIR,BO Virtu Financial VIRT AB $794,245
4 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Eq Fd GLQ B $775,487
5 Taube Brook CEO,DIR Medley Capital MCC B $624,215
6 Advent Capital Mgt FO AC Convertible & Inc AGC B $587,000
7 Brooks Mark W DIR,BO Fuse Medical FZMD JB* $400,000
8 Saba Capital Mgt BO First Trust High Income Long Short Fund FSD B $369,841
9 Rapp Michael BO Zynerba Pharm ZYNE B $317,000
10 Hu Xiaoming CEO,DIR,BO Kandi Technologies KNDI B $293,859
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Mancheski Frederick J BO Associated Capital AC JS* $13,493,864
2 Silver Point Cap BO Basic Energy Svs BAS S $7,983,475
3 Coxe Tench DIR Nvidia NVDA S $5,834,930
4 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $5,375,764
5 Ksa Capital Mgt BO Aep Industries AEPI S $3,144,035
6 Cox Christopher K O Facebook FB AS $1,826,916
7 De Luca Guerrino CB,DIR Logitech Intl Sa LOGI AS $1,236,000
8 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $865,766
9 Rinehart Bradley J PR Matrix Service MTRX S $571,461
10 Stoppelman Jeremy CEO,DIR YELP YELP AS $520,000
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.