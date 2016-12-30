InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/29/16: MCC, BAS, KNDI, FSD

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/29/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI);

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD);

Basic Energy Svs (NYSE:BAS), and;

AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Rmg Networks Holding (NASDAQ:RMGN);

Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ), and;

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zynerba Pharm (NASDAQ:ZYNE);

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);

Fuse Medical (OTCPK:FZMD);

YELP (NYSE:YELP);

Square (NYSE:SQ);

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);

Logitech Intl Sa (NASDAQ:LOGI);

Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);

Aep Industries (NASDAQ:AEPI), and;

Associated Capital (NYSE:AC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX), and;

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Mancheski Frederick J BO Associated Capital AC JS* $13,493,864 2 Silver Point Cap BO Basic Energy Svs BAS S $7,983,475 3 Coxe Tench DIR Nvidia NVDA S $5,834,930 4 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $5,375,764 5 Ksa Capital Mgt BO Aep Industries AEPI S $3,144,035 6 Cox Christopher K O Facebook FB AS $1,826,916 7 De Luca Guerrino CB,DIR Logitech Intl Sa LOGI AS $1,236,000 8 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $865,766 9 Rinehart Bradley J PR Matrix Service MTRX S $571,461 10 Stoppelman Jeremy CEO,DIR YELP YELP AS $520,000 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.