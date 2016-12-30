What To Make Of Cooling Gasoline Demand

Weak gasoline demand may indicate that the economy is not as strong as the stock markets may believe.

Average gasoline prices are up 27.5 cents per gallon year over year in the week ending December 23rd.

The EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) has estimated that demand for finished gasoline was 9.045 m/bpd on average over the last 4 weeks ending December 23rd, 2016. This compares to a 4-wk. average demand of 9.305 the year before.

That puts gasoline demand down about 2.79% over last year in this 4-wk. average.

Click to enlarge

As you can tell by the chart above, demand for gasoline has been consistently above the previous years levels for most of 2016.

Interestingly enough, as soon as the price of gasoline started to rise above where it was the same week the year before, demand started to fall.

Click to enlarge

In this past week ending, December 23rd, prices were $2.309 per gallon Vs. $2.035 the year before. That's a jump of 13.52%.

That's probably the main reason why we're seeing gasoline demand taking a hit.

Gasoline Budgets Squeezed

We're going to see higher retail trade spending at gasoline stations. That's a given, on a year over year basis. Demand may be down, but the price of gas is going to continue to remain higher year over year in at least the next 2 months ahead.

What is surprising is that gasoline consumption is one of the victims of higher gas prices whereas I was expecting demand to remain over year ago levels on account of job growth and still generally low gas prices.

Click to enlarge

Gas prices are low compared to 2012, 2013 and the first half of 2014, but they are beginning to become higher when compared to the previous year.

With the lowest gas prices in early 2016, we should expect to see the most strain on year over year gasoline demand in the coming 2 months. This is based on what should be the widest difference in gas prices on a year over year basis.

Miles Driven

With gasoline demand being down, we should expect miles driven rates of growth to also slow down, maybe even go negative year over year if the demand slump proves high enough.

There is a fair correlation between miles driven and the real GDP.

Click to enlarge

This is to show that falling gasoline demand, which would indicate a slower growth rate in the miles driven figure, would mean that the overall GDP would more likely be slowing as well.

Oil Prices

Another key factor in seeing lower gasoline demand on a year over year basis, is how the price of oil responds to this lower demand.

Oil prices may well be under pressure both on account the strong dollar but more so, on account of less than expected demand.

With that said, given this real time data point on gasoline demand in the US tapering off, it puts the likelihood of lower oil prices up a notch.

Declining Gasoline Demand A Hit To Confidence

I'd be far more confident in the economy now if we saw higher gasoline demand. The higher gasoline demand would show that consumers are out and about, making things happen.

Unless falling gasoline demand was in the forecast, then we should expect to see some revisions to the downside for economic growth for this 4th quarter. If demand for gasoline continues to wane, we could also see lower guidance for Q1 as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.