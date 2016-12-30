Buying Cyclicals Going Into 2017

I've seen many articles on sites like CNBC, Bloomberg, and othersabout the best trades for 2017. In this article, I want to give my own opinion, backed by fundamentals about the trades that should give you the most alpha. However, I am not talking about the entire year of 2017. My strategy is based on a mid-term time base of 1-3 months, with a max of two quarters. Therefore, I am mainly looking at the first quarter of 2017.

My first graph is the most important one. It shows the ISM manufacturing index. This index is a leading indicator. In other words, it tells us what we can expect from the next 1-3 months. The ISM index has been positive since the first quarter of 2016 with an acceleration in September. The grey line resembles the average of five major manufacturing surveys as conducted in several Federal Reserve districts. These indices are also leading and published before the ISM index. I use regional manufacturing surveys to predict the next ISM number and to get a better understanding of the economy. At this points, it is highly likely that the ISM index is going to beat next week's estimates. This would put the ISM index slightly below the pre-slowdown levels of 2014.

Click to enlarge

This would support the stock market since there is a very high correlation between the ISM index and the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500. Note that I used the current S&P 500 value to look what the returns of the coming months would be if the price would stay the same. I do this to see how much future growth is priced in. It might sound silly to some people, but it has worked for me since I added this technique to my 'tool box'.

Click to enlarge

This ISM growth is supported by very strong future capital expenditures sentiment. Future capital expenditures are back at 2014 levels after going vertical since September of 2016. Capex is very important to me because it is not very volatile. Companies carefully calculate big future capex spending and wait until they think the economy is going to give them the opportunity to get the best out of their capex investment. That's why future capex has been such a great indicator of economic trends.

Click to enlarge

Strong leading indicators are going to push coincident indicators higher. Coincident indicators tell us what is currently happening. Industrial production is one of these indicators, and probably one of the most important ones. Industrial production should go positive in December of 2016 of in the first quarter of the new year. This will be beneficial for corporate earnings and get some pressure of the high stock market valuation.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Leading indicators are soaring. The ISM manufacturing index is likely to hit 2014 levels over the next few months if this trend continues. This sentiment is backed by very solid future capital expenditures. Growth acceleration means two things in this case. Stocks have room to grow and the earnings part of the price/earnings ratio is going to be higher due to higher industrial production and other coincident indicators. I am buying basic material and energy stocks going into 2017. I started doing so at the end of the third quarter of 2016.

Extra: I will publish a new article about my top-down approach before the end of the year. On top of that, I will rewrite my long term outlook using the same indicators, to see what has changed.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks. You can also send me a direct message or email at any time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long FCX, OAS, MRO. I am going to add to these positions going into the new year